SI-BONE, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2024

Increases 2024 revenue guidance to $165 million - $167 million

Expects to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA in Fourth Quarter 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq:SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving sacropelvic disorders, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (comparisons are to the prior year period)

Worldwide revenue of $40.0 million, representing growth of ~20%

U.S. revenue of $37.8 million, representing growth of ~21%

Gross margin of ~79%

Net loss of $8.9 million, representing an improvement of ~20%

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.7 million, representing an improvement of ~43%

Ended the quarter with $151.5 million in cash and equivalents

Recent Operational Highlights (comparisons are to the prior year period)

Over 1,150 U.S. active physicians in the second quarter 2024, representing an increase of ~23%

Thomas West, President and CEO at Nalu Medical, Inc., and Dan Wolf, SVP, Chief Strategy and M&A Officer at Baxter International Inc., joined the Board of Directors

5-year results from SALLY prospective clinical trial reaffirm the significant and sustained reduction in SI joint pain, persistent functional improvement, and 100% bone integration with iFuse-3D

Early interim results from STACI study confirm the safety and efficacy of lateral transfixing SI joint fusion using TORQ when performed by interventional spine physicians

"I am delighted with our strong operating results as we delivered record revenue in the second quarter, reflecting overall strong demand dynamics including elevated interest in our recently launched Granite 9.5. Given the momentum in the business, we expect revenue growth to accelerate in the second half of 2024," said Laura Francis, Chief Executive Officer. "Our ability to develop new markets with large unmet clinical needs is driving our U.S. procedure volume growth and expanding physician base. We also continue to make significant progress in improving our profitability and expect to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue was $40.0 million in the second quarter 2024, a ~20% increase from $33.3 million in the corresponding period in 2023. U.S. revenue for the second quarter 2024 was $37.8 million, a ~21% increase from $31.2 million in the corresponding period in 2023. International revenue for the second quarter 2024 was $2.2 million compared to $2.1 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Gross profit was $31.6 million in the second quarter 2024, a ~17% increase from $27.0 million in the corresponding period in 2023. Gross margin was ~79% for the second quarter 2024, as compared to ~81% in the corresponding period in 2023. Gross margin in the second quarter 2024 was impacted by procedure and product mix.

Operating expenses increased ~7% to $41.7 million in the second quarter 2024, as compared to $39.0 million in the corresponding period in 2023. The change in operating expenses was primarily driven by increases in sales commissions driven by revenue growth, increase in commercial activities to support new product launches, research and development investments, and higher stock-based compensation.

Operating loss improved by ~16% to $10.1 million in the second quarter 2024, as compared to an operating loss of $12.0 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Net loss improved by ~20%, to $8.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share in the second quarter 2024, as compared to a net loss of $11.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share in the corresponding period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by ~43% to $2.7 million in the second quarter 2024, as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.7 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Cash and marketable securities were $151.5 million and borrowings were $36.1 million as of June 30, 2024.

2024 Updated Financial Guidance

SI-BONE is updating 2024 worldwide revenue guidance to be in the range of $165 million to $167 million, an increase from the previous guidance of $164 million to $166 million. Compared to 2023, the updated guidance translates to growth of ~19% to ~20%, versus growth of ~18% to ~20% implied in the earlier guidance. The Company expects to be Adjusted EBITDA positive in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Webcast Information

SI-BONE will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Monday, August 5, 2024 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bdg2s7zw. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN)?is a global leader in developing unique technologies for surgical treatment of sacropelvic disorders. Since pioneering minimally invasive SI joint surgery in 2009, SI-BONE has supported over 3,900 physicians in performing a total of over 100,000 procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE's technologies, including two randomized controlled trials and over 130 peer reviewed publications. SI-BONE has leveraged its leadership in minimally invasive SI joint fusion to commercialize novel solutions for adjacent markets, including adult deformity, sacropelvic fixation and pelvic trauma.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

SI-BONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 39,969 $ 33,305 $ 77,836 $ 66,013 Cost of goods sold 8,393 6,318 16,395 12,242 Gross profit 31,576 26,987 61,441 53,771 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 28,970 27,492 58,357 54,805 Research and development 4,352 3,656 8,697 6,947 General and administrative 8,332 7,802 16,508 15,275 Total operating expenses 41,654 38,950 83,562 77,027 Loss from operations (10,078 ) (11,963 ) (22,121 ) (23,256 ) Interest and other income (expense), net: Interest income 2,015 1,582 4,128 2,515 Interest expense (880 ) (850 ) (1,761 ) (1,689 ) Other income (expense), net 4 25 (89 ) 99 Net loss $ (8,939 ) $ (11,206 ) $ (19,843 ) $ (22,331 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.61 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 41,317,627 37,864,185 41,126,009 36,399,309

SI-BONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,577 $ 33,271 Short-term investments 125,950 132,748 Accounts receivable, net 24,796 21,953 Inventory 23,233 20,249 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,777 3,173 Total current assets 202,333 211,394 Property and equipment, net 19,108 16,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,079 2,706 Other non-current assets 323 325 TOTAL ASSETS $ 223,843 $ 230,425 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,180 $ 4,588 Accrued liabilities and other 13,496 17,452 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,384 1,416 Total current liabilities 22,060 23,456 Long-term borrowings 36,149 36,065 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 887 1,511 Other long-term liabilities 14 18 TOTAL LIABILITIES 59,110 61,050 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 584,790 569,481 Accumulated other comprehensive income 227 335 Accumulated deficit (420,284 ) (400,441 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 164,733 169,375 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 223,843 $ 230,425