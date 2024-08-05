Vornado Realty Trust: Vornado's Retail JV Enters into $350 Million Transaction with UNIQLO

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that its 52% owned street retail joint venture has entered into an agreement to sell UNIQLO the portion of its U.S. flagship store at 666 Fifth Avenue owned by the retail joint venture for $350 million. The joint venture owns the fee condominium interest in 17,295 square feet (6,477 square feet at grade) of UNIQLO's 90,732 square foot store. In conjunction with the closing, the pass-through leases between the office condominium owner and the retail joint venture will be terminated.



The joint venture will continue to own 23,832 square feet of retail space (7,416 square feet at grade) at 666 Fifth Avenue consisting of the Abercrombie & Fitch and Tissot stores.

All of the estimated $340 million of net proceeds from the sale are expected to be used to partially repay Vornado's $390 million of preferred equity on the asset.

The sale is subject to customary closing conditions and the concurrent closing by UNIQLO of its separate transaction with the office condominium owner for the remainder of its store and is expected to close once the formation of the new condominium interests are completed, anticipated to occur by the first quarter of 2025. Eastdil Secured acted as an advisor to Vornado's street retail joint venture in this transaction.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

