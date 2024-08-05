Vornado Realty Trust: Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported today:



Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results

NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $35,260,000, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $46,377,000, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $148,944,000, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to $144,059,000, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on the following page, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $112,766,000, or $0.57 per diluted share, and $140,737,000, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results

NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $26,226,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $51,545,000, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $253,068,000, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $263,149,000, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on the following page, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $221,608,000, or $1.13 per diluted share, and $257,032,000, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The following table reconciles FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)(1) $ 148,944 $ 144,059 $ 253,068 $ 263,149 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.76 $ 0.74 $ 1.29 $ 1.35 Certain (income) expense items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions: Our share of the gain on the discounted extinguishment of the 280 Park Avenue mezzanine loan $ (31,215 ) $ - $ (31,215 ) $ - After-tax net gain on sale of 220 Central Park South ("220 CPS") condominium units (13,069 ) - (13,069 ) (6,173 ) Deferred tax liability on our investment in the Farley Building (held through a taxable REIT subsidiary) 2,599 2,206 6,733 5,081 Other 2,252 (5,785 ) 3,261 (5,497 ) (39,433 ) (3,579 ) (34,290 ) (6,589 ) Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments 3,255 257 2,830 472 Total of certain (income) expense items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, net $ (36,178 ) $ (3,322 ) $ (31,460 ) $ (6,117 ) Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.03 ) FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 112,766 $ 140,737 $ 221,608 $ 257,032 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 0.72 $ 1.13 $ 1.32

________________________________

(1) See page 9 for a reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

FFO, as Adjusted Bridge - Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023

The following table bridges our FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended June 30, 2024:

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) FFO, as Adjusted Amount Per Share FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 $ 140.7 $ 0.72 (Decrease) increase in FFO, as adjusted due to: Lease expirations, net of rent commencements, and other tenant related items (15.1 ) 345 Montgomery Street tenant settlement proceeds, net of legal expenses in 2023 (14.1 ) Change in interest expense, net of interest income (7.0 ) Variable businesses (primarily signage) 3.9 Other, net 3.7 (28.6 ) Noncontrolling interests' share of above items and impact of assumed conversions of convertible securities 0.7 Net decrease (27.9 ) (0.15 ) FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 $ 112.8 $ 0.57

See page 9 for a reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided above.

Financing Activity

280 Park Avenue

On April 4, 2024, a joint venture, in which we have a 50% interest, amended and extended the $1,075,000,000 mortgage loan on 280 Park Avenue. The maturity date on the amended loan was extended to September 2026, with options to fully extend to September 2028, subject to certain conditions. The interest rate on the amended loan remains at SOFR plus 1.78%. On July 8, 2024, the joint venture swapped the interest rate to a fixed rate of 5.84% through September 2028. Additionally, on April 4, 2024, the joint venture amended and extended the $125,000,000 mezzanine loan, and subsequently repaid the loan for $62,500,000. In connection with the repayment of the mezzanine loan, we recognized our $31,215,000 share of the debt extinguishment gain which is included in "income from partially owned entities" on our consolidated statements of income.

435 Seventh Avenue

On April 9, 2024, we completed a $75,000,000 refinancing of 435 Seventh Avenue, of which $37,500,000 is recourse to the Operating Partnership. The interest-only loan bears a rate of SOFR plus 2.10% and matures in April 2028. The interest rate on the loan was swapped to a fixed rate of 6.96% through April 2026. The loan replaces the previous $95,696,000 fully recourse loan, which bore interest at SOFR plus 1.41%.

Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

On May 3, 2024, we extended one of our two unsecured revolving credit facilities to April 2029 (as fully extended). The new $915,000,000 facility replaced the $1.25 billion facility that was due to mature in April 2026. The new facility currently bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 1.20% with a facility fee of 25 basis points. Our $1.25 billion revolving credit facility matures in December 2027 (as fully extended) and has an interest rate of SOFR plus 1.15% and a facility fee of 25 basis points.

640 Fifth Avenue (Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV)

On June 10, 2024, the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV completed a $400,000,000 refinancing of 640 Fifth Avenue. The non-recourse loan matures in July 2029, bears interest at a fixed rate of 7.47% and amortizes at $7,000,000 per annum. The loan replaces the previous $500,000,000 loan, which the joint venture paid down by $100,000,000. The previous loan was fully recourse to the Operating Partnership and bore interest at SOFR plus 1.11%.

Interest Rate Swap and Cap Arrangements

We entered into the following interest rate swap and cap arrangements during the six months ended June 30, 2024:

(Amounts in thousands) Notional Amount

(at share) All-In Swapped

Rate Expiration Date Variable Rate Spread Interest rate swaps: PENN 11(1) $ 250,000 6.21 % 10/25 S+206 435 Seventh Avenue 75,000 6.96 % 04/26 S+210 Index Strike Rate Interest rate caps: 61 Ninth Avenue (45.1% interest) $ 75,543 4.39 % 01/26 S+146

________________________________



(1) Together with the existing $250,000 swap arrangement on the $500,000 PENN 11 mortgage loan, the loan will bear interest at an all-in swapped rate of 6.28% through October 2025.

Dispositions

220 Central Park South

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, we closed on the sale of two condominium units at 220 CPS for net proceeds of $31,605,000, resulting in a financial statement net gain of $15,175,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income. In connection with these sales, $2,106,000 of income tax expense was recognized on our consolidated statements of income. Four units remain unsold.

50-70 West 93rd Street

On May 13, 2024, we sold our 49.9% interest in 50-70 West 93rd Street to our joint venture partner. We received net proceeds of $2,000,000 after deducting our share of the existing $83,500,000 mortgage loan, which was scheduled to mature in December 2024, resulting in a net gain of $873,000. The net gain is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income.

Alexander's

On May 3, 2024, Alexander's Inc. ("Alexander's"), in which we own a 32.4% common equity interest, and Bloomberg L.P. reached an agreement to extend the leases covering approximately 947,000 square feet at 731 Lexington Avenue that were scheduled to expire in February 2029 for a term of eleven years to February 2040.

Leasing Activity

The leasing activity and related statistics below are based on leases signed during the period and are not intended to coincide with the commencement of rental revenue in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Second generation relet space represents square footage that has not been vacant for more than nine months and tenant improvements and leasing commissions are based on our share of square feet leased during the period.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024:

1,322,000 square feet of New York Office space (598,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $131.37 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 9.7 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 518,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 8.2% and positive 3.4%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $6.54 per square foot per annum, or 5.0% of initial rent.

4,000 square feet of New York Retail space (all at share) at an initial rent of $301.14 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 5.0 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 4,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 26.9% and positive 14.8%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $10.99 per square foot per annum, or 3.6% of initial rent.

32,000 square feet at THE MART (all at share) at an initial rent of $56.39 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 7.2 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 19,000 square feet of second generation space were negative 3.5% and negative 4.3%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $7.86 per square foot per annum, or 13.9% of initial rent.

66,000 square feet at 555 California Street (47,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $99.14 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 9.8 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 47,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 32.4% and positive 13.3%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $12.56 per square foot per annum, or 12.7% of initial rent.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024:

1,613,000 square feet of New York Office space (848,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $118.96 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 10.1 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 613,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 7.6% and positive 3.3%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $8.64 per square foot per annum, or 7.3% of initial rent.

40,000 square feet of New York Retail space (37,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $258.76 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 3.9 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 31,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 7.2% and negative 14.5%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $26.92 per square foot per annum, or 10.4% of initial rent.

83,000 square feet at THE MART (all at share) at an initial rent of $61.09 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 5.5 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 62,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 3.5% and negative 1.4%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $8.17 per square foot per annum, or 13.4% of initial rent.

107,000 square feet at 555 California Street (76,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $87.03 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 8.1 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 76,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 10.9% and negative 4.4%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $10.40 per square foot per annum, or 11.9% of initial rent.

Occupancy

(At Vornado's share) New York THE MART

555 California Street

Total Office Retail Occupancy as of June 30, 2024 88.3 % 89.3 % 77.0 % 76.9 % 94.5 %

Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") At Share: Total New York THE MART 555 California Street(1) Same store NOI at share % (decrease) increase(2): Three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023 (9.0 )% (4.4 )% (4.6 )% (46.4 )% Six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023 (7.0 )% (4.5 )% (7.3 )% (31.0 )% Three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 3.6 % 3.3 % 11.0 % 1.6 % Same store NOI at share - cash basis % (decrease) increase(2): Three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023 (6.6 )% (2.7 )% (1.3 )% (38.2 )% Six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023 (5.9 )% (3.9 )% (2.2 )% (26.2 )% Three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 4.0 % 2.3 % 12.8 % 17.8 %

____________________

(1) 2023 includes our $14,103,000 share of the receipt of a tenant settlement, net of legal expenses.

(2) See pages 11 through 16 for same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis reconciliations.

NOI At Share & NOI At Share - Cash Basis:

The elements of our New York and Other NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and the three months ended March 31, 2024 are summarized below.

(Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30, March 31, 2024

2024 2023 2024 2023 NOI at share: New York: Office(1) $ 178,338 $ 186,042 $ 167,988 $ 346,326 $ 360,312 Retail 48,392 47,428 47,466 95,858 94,624 Residential 6,220 5,467 5,968 12,188 10,925 Alexander's 9,203 9,429 11,707 20,910 18,499 Total New York 242,153 248,366 233,129 475,282 484,360 Other: THE MART 16,060 16,462 14,486 30,546 31,871 555 California Street(2) 16,800 31,347 16,529 33,329 48,276 Other investments 5,158 5,464 4,980 10,138 10,615 Total Other 38,018 53,273 35,995 74,013 90,762 NOI at share $ 280,171 $ 301,639 $ 269,124 $ 549,295 $ 575,122

NOI at share - cash basis: New York: Office(1) $ 176,915 $ 181,253 $ 166,370 $ 343,285 $ 363,334 Retail 44,700 44,956 43,873 88,573 88,990 Residential 5,947 5,129 5,690 11,637 10,180 Alexander's 10,272 10,231 14,861 25,133 20,092 Total New York 237,834 241,569 230,794 468,628 482,596 Other: THE MART 16,835 16,592 14,949 31,784 31,267 555 California Street(2) 19,956 32,284 16,938 36,894 50,002 Other investments 4,965 5,624 4,932 9,897 10,739 Total Other 41,756 54,500 36,819 78,575 92,008 NOI at share - cash basis $ 279,590 $ 296,069 $ 267,613 $ 547,203 $ 574,604

________________________________

(1)Includes Building Maintenance Services NOI of $7,926, $6,797, $7,217, $15,143 and $13,086 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and March 31, 2024 and the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2)2023 includes our $14,103 share of the receipt of a tenant settlement, net of legal expenses.

Active Development/Redevelopment Summary as of June 30, 2024:

(Amounts in thousands, except square feet) (at Vornado's share) Projected Incremental

Cash Yield





New York segment: Property

Rentable

Sq. Ft. Budget Cash Amount

Expended Remaining Expenditures Stabilization Year PENN District: PENN 2 1,795,000 $ 750,000 $ 675,504 $ 74,496 2026 9.5% Districtwide Improvements N/A 100,000 60,493 39,507 N/A N/A Total PENN District 850,000 (1) 735,997 114,003 Sunset Pier 94 Studios (49.9% interest) 266,000 125,000 (2) 19,494 105,506 2026 10.3% Total Active Development Projects $ 975,000 $ 755,491 $ 219,509

________________________________

(1)Excluding debt and equity carry.

(2)Represents our 49.9% share of the $350,000 development budget, excluding the $40,000 value of our contributed leasehold interest and net of an estimated $9,000 for our share of development fees and reimbursement for overhead costs incurred by us. $34,000 will be funded via cash contributions, of which $19,494 has been funded as of June 30, 2024.

There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget. In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in leasing the properties on the expected schedule or at the assumed rental rates.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands) As of Increase

(Decrease)

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land $ 2,434,209 $ 2,436,221 $ (2,012 ) Buildings and improvements 10,228,821 9,952,954 275,867 Development costs and construction in progress 1,156,060 1,281,076 (125,016 ) Leasehold improvements and equipment 133,755 130,953 2,802 Total 13,952,845 13,801,204 151,641 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,899,475 ) (3,752,827 ) (146,648 ) Real estate, net 10,053,370 10,048,377 4,993 Right-of-use assets 678,670 680,044 (1,374 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents 872,609 997,002 (124,393 ) Restricted cash 244,245 264,582 (20,337 ) Total 1,116,854 1,261,584 (144,730 ) Tenant and other receivables 71,213 69,543 1,670 Investments in partially owned entities 2,711,080 2,610,558 100,522 Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents 706,157 701,666 4,491 Deferred leasing costs, net 354,395 355,010 (615 ) Identified intangible assets, net 122,414 127,082 (4,668 ) Other assets 396,028 333,801 62,227 Total assets $ 16,210,181 $ 16,187,665 $ 22,516 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgages payable, net $ 5,672,086 $ 5,688,020 $ (15,934 ) Senior unsecured notes, net 1,194,894 1,193,873 1,021 Unsecured term loan, net 795,254 794,559 695 Unsecured revolving credit facilities 575,000 575,000 - Lease liabilities 741,762 732,859 8,903 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 363,457 411,044 (47,587 ) Deferred revenue 30,805 32,199 (1,394 ) Deferred compensation plan 108,553 105,245 3,308 Other liabilities 316,906 311,132 5,774 Total liabilities 9,798,717 9,843,931 (45,214 ) Redeemable noncontrolling interests 593,465 638,448 (44,983 ) Shareholders' equity 5,626,300 5,509,064 117,236 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 191,699 196,222 (4,523 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 16,210,181 $ 16,187,665 $ 22,516





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

OPERATING RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 450,266 $ 472,359 $ 886,641 $ 918,282 Net income $ 40,099 $ 62,733 $ 33,826 $ 73,931 Less net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated subsidiaries 13,890 2,781 25,872 12,709 Operating Partnership (3,200 ) (3,608 ) (2,414 ) (4,037 ) Net income attributable to Vornado 50,789 61,906 57,284 82,603 Preferred share dividends (15,529 ) (15,529 ) (31,058 ) (31,058 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 35,260 $ 46,377 $ 26,226 $ 51,545 Income per common share - basic: Net income per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.14 $ 0.27 Weighted average shares outstanding 190,492 191,468 190,460 191,668 Income per common share - diluted: Net income per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.13 $ 0.27 Weighted average shares outstanding 194,405 194,804 194,518 194,364 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) $ 148,944 $ 144,059 $ 253,068 $ 263,149 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.76 $ 0.74 $ 1.29 $ 1.35 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 112,766 $ 140,737 $ 221,608 $ 257,032 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 0.72 $ 1.13 $ 1.32 Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions per diluted share 196,339 194,878 196,405 194,543

FFO is computed in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of certain real estate assets, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO and FFO per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, we also disclose FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted. Although this non-GAAP measure clearly differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO, we believe it provides a meaningful presentation of operating performance. Reconciliations of net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions are provided on the following page. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided on page 2 of this press release.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following table reconciles net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 35,260 $ 46,377 $ 26,226 $ 51,545 Per diluted share $ 0.18 $ 0.24 $ 0.13 $ 0.27 FFO adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of real property $ 97,897 $ 94,922 $ 194,680 $ 189,714 Net gains on sale of real estate (873 ) (260 ) (873 ) (260 ) Our share of partially owned entities: Depreciation and amortization of real property 26,458 26,666 52,621 54,135 Net gain on sale of real estate - (16,545 ) - (16,545 ) 123,482 104,783 246,428 227,044 Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments (10,191 ) (7,510 ) (20,362 ) (16,256 ) FFO adjustments, net $ 113,291 $ 97,273 $ 226,066 $ 210,788 FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 148,551 $ 143,650 $ 252,292 $ 262,333 Impact of assumed conversion of dilutive convertible securities 393 409 776 816 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions $ 148,944 $ 144,059 $ 253,068 $ 263,149 Per diluted share $ 0.76 $ 0.74 $ 1.29 $ 1.35 Reconciliation of weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average common shares outstanding 190,492 191,468 190,460 191,668 Effect of dilutive securities: Share-based payment awards 3,913 32 4,058 23 Convertible securities 1,934 3,378 1,887 2,852 Denominator for FFO per diluted share 196,339 194,878 196,405 194,543





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and the three months ended March 31, 2024.

(Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30, March 31, 2024

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 40,099 $ 62,733 $ (6,273 ) $ 33,826 $ 73,931 Depreciation and amortization expense 109,774 107,162 108,659 218,433 213,727 General and administrative expense 38,475 39,410 37,897 76,372 81,005 Transaction related costs and other 3,361 30 653 4,014 688 Income from partially owned entities (47,949 ) (37,272 ) (16,279 ) (64,228 ) (53,938 ) Interest and other investment income, net (10,511 ) (13,153 ) (11,724 ) (22,235 ) (22,737 ) Interest and debt expense 98,401 87,165 90,478 188,879 173,402 Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets (16,048 ) (936 ) - (16,048 ) (8,456 ) Income tax expense 5,284 4,497 6,740 12,024 9,164 NOI from partially owned entities 68,298 70,745 70,369 138,667 138,842 NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (9,013 ) (18,742 ) (11,396 ) (20,409 ) (30,506 ) NOI at share 280,171 301,639 269,124 549,295 575,122 Non-cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net, and other (581 ) (5,570 ) (1,511 ) (2,092 ) (518 ) NOI at share - cash basis $ 279,590 $ 296,069 $ 267,613 $ 547,203 $ 574,604



NOI at share represents total revenues less operating expenses including our share of partially owned entities. NOI at share - cash basis represents NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, accruals for ground rent resets yet to be determined, and other non-cash adjustments. We consider NOI at share - cash basis to be the primary non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing the unlevered performance of our segments as it relates to the total return on assets as opposed to the levered return on equity. As properties are bought and sold based on NOI at share - cash basis, we utilize this measure to make investment decisions as well as to compare the performance of our assets to that of our peers. NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Same store NOI at share represents NOI at share from operations which are in service in both the current and prior year reporting periods. Same store NOI at share - cash basis is same store NOI at share adjusted to exclude straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, accruals for ground rent resets yet to be determined, and other non-cash adjustments. We present these non-GAAP measures to (i) facilitate meaningful comparisons of the operational performance of our properties and segments, (ii) make decisions on whether to buy, sell or refinance properties, and (iii) compare the performance of our properties and segments to those of our peers. Same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York THE MART 555

California

Street Other NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2024 $ 280,171 $ 242,153 $ 16,060 $ 16,800 $ 5,158 Less NOI at share from: Dispositions (620 ) (633 ) 13 - - Development properties (9,637 ) (9,637 ) - - - Other non-same store income, net (6,094 ) (936 ) - - (5,158 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2024 $ 263,820 $ 230,947 $ 16,073 $ 16,800 $ - NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2023 $ 301,639 $ 248,366 $ 16,462 $ 31,347 $ 5,464 Less NOI at share from: Dispositions (696 ) (1,082 ) 386 - - Development properties (4,391 ) (4,391 ) - - - Other non-same store income, net (6,730 ) (1,266 ) - - (5,464 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2023 $ 289,822 $ 241,627 $ 16,848 $ 31,347 $ - Decrease in same store NOI at share $ (26,002 ) $ (10,680 ) $ (775 ) $ (14,547 ) $ - % decrease in same store NOI at share (9.0) % (4.4) % (4.6) % (46.4) % 0.0 %





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York THE MART 555 California Street Other NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended June 30, 2024 $ 279,590 $ 237,834 $ 16,835 $ 19,956 $ 4,965 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Dispositions (620 ) (633 ) 13 - - Development properties (7,353 ) (7,353 ) - - - Other non-same store income, net (6,880 ) (1,915 ) - - (4,965 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended June 30, 2024 $ 264,737 $ 227,933 $ 16,848 $ 19,956 $ - NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended June 30, 2023 $ 296,069 $ 241,569 $ 16,592 $ 32,284 $ 5,624 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Dispositions (860 ) (1,337 ) 477 - - Development properties (4,554 ) (4,554 ) - - - Other non-same store income, net (7,061 ) (1,437 ) - - (5,624 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended June 30, 2023 $ 283,594 $ 234,241 $ 17,069 $ 32,284 $ - Decrease in same store NOI at share - cash basis $ (18,857 ) $ (6,308 ) $ (221 ) $ (12,328 ) $ - % decrease in same store NOI at share - cash basis (6.6) % (2.7) % (1.3) % (38.2) % 0.0 %





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York THE MART 555 California Street Other NOI at share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 $ 549,295 $ 475,282 $ 30,546 $ 33,329 $ 10,138 Less NOI at share from: Dispositions (1,419 ) (1,425 ) 6 - - Development properties (17,595 ) (17,595 ) - - - Other non-same store income, net (11,910 ) (1,772 ) - - (10,138 ) Same store NOI at share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 $ 518,371 $ 454,490 $ 30,552 $ 33,329 $ - NOI at share for the six months ended June 30, 2023 $ 575,122 $ 484,360 $ 31,871 $ 48,276 $ 10,615 Less NOI at share from: Dispositions (1,030 ) (2,100 ) 1,070 - - Development properties (8,722 ) (8,722 ) - - - Other non-same store (income) expense, net (8,146 ) 2,469 - - (10,615 ) Same store NOI at share for the six months ended June 30, 2023 $ 557,224 $ 476,007 $ 32,941 $ 48,276 $ - Decrease in same store NOI at share $ (38,853 ) $ (21,517 ) $ (2,389 ) $ (14,947 ) $ - % decrease in same store NOI at share (7.0) % (4.5) % (7.3) % (31.0) % 0.0 %





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York THE MART 555 California Street Other NOI at share - cash basis for the six months ended June 30, 2024 $ 547,203 $ 468,628 $ 31,784 $ 36,894 $ 9,897 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Dispositions (1,419 ) (1,425 ) 6 - - Development properties (13,323 ) (13,323 ) - - - Other non-same store income, net (13,253 ) (3,356 ) - - (9,897 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the six months ended June 30, 2024 $ 519,208 $ 450,524 $ 31,790 $ 36,894 $ - NOI at share - cash basis for the six months ended June 30, 2023 $ 574,604 $ 482,596 $ 31,267 $ 50,002 $ 10,739 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Dispositions (1,263 ) (2,514 ) 1,251 - - Development properties (8,699 ) (8,699 ) - - - Other non-same store income, net (13,132 ) (2,393 ) - - (10,739 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the six months ended June 30, 2023 $ 551,510 $ 468,990 $ 32,518 $ 50,002 $ - Decrease in same store NOI at share - cash basis $ (32,302 ) $ (18,466 ) $ (728 ) $ (13,108 ) $ - % decrease in same store NOI at share - cash basis (5.9) % (3.9) % (2.2) % (26.2) % 0.0 %





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York THE MART 555 California Street Other NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2024 $ 280,171 $ 242,153 $ 16,060 $ 16,800 $ 5,158 Less NOI at share from: Dispositions (620 ) (633 ) 13 - - Development properties (9,637 ) (9,637 ) - - - Other non-same store income, net (6,094 ) (936 ) - - (5,158 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2024 $ 263,820 $ 230,947 $ 16,073 $ 16,800 $ - NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2024 $ 269,124 $ 233,129 $ 14,486 $ 16,529 $ 4,980 Less NOI at share from: Dispositions (799 ) (792 ) (7 ) - - Development properties (7,958 ) (7,958 ) - - - Other non-same store income, net (5,816 ) (836 ) - - (4,980 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended March 31, 2024 $ 254,551 $ 223,543 $ 14,479 $ 16,529 $ - Increase in same store NOI at share $ 9,269 $ 7,404 $ 1,594 $ 271 $ - % increase in same store NOI at share 3.6 % 3.3 % 11.0 % 1.6 % 0.0 %





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, THE MART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024.