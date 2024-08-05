Ferroglobe PLC: Ferroglobe Reports Strong Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Narrowing annual Adj. EBITDA guidance to $150-170 million from $130-170 million previously



LONDON, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) ("Ferroglobe", the "Company", or the "Parent"), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announces financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except EPS) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 %

Q/Q Q2 2023 %

Y/Y YTD 2024 YTD 2023 %

Y/Y Sales $ 451.0 $ 391.9 15% $ 456.4 (1%) $ 842.9 $ 857.3 (2%) Net income (loss) $ 34.9 $ (2.0 ) (1.844%) $ 31.9 9% $ 32.9 $ 52.9 (38%) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.13 $ (0.00 ) (4.000%) $ 0.30 (58%) $ 0.13 $ 0.34 (61%) Adj. EBITDA $ 57.7 $ 25.8 124% $ 105.7 (45%) $ 83.5 $ 150.4 (44%) Operating cash flow $ 2.0 $ 198.0 (99%) $ 23.6 (91%) $ 200.1 $ 158.4 26% Capital expenditures1 $ 21.9 $ 18.2 20% $ 23.6 (7%) $ 40.1 $ 41.6 (4%) Free cash flow2 $ (19.9 ) $ 179.8 (111%) $ 0.9 (2.215%) $ 160.0 $ 118.4 35% (1) Cash outflows for capital expenditures (2) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures

Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continued to execute well on multiple fronts during the second quarter. We posted strong quarterly results with a 15% increase in sales and more than doubled our adjusted EBITDA from the prior quarter. We successfully restarted our French operations in April, helping drive silicon metal and manganese-based specialty alloy volumes.



"We were also successful in our ferrosilicon trade case in the U.S. as our actions impacted the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to impose preliminary anti-dumping and countervailing duties of 283% and 748%, respectively, on all Russian ferrosilicon imports, which were announced in June. This is a very positive development that we expect to benefit our ferrosilicon business in the US, beginning in early 2025. Finally, the EV battery testing using Coreshell nanocoating technology with silicon-rich anode is yielding excellent results. We are excited about these results as it confirms our belief that high-grade silicon metal will play a critical role in the future of batteries used in EVs.

"We are narrowing the adjusted EBITDA guidance range from $130-$170 million to $150-$170 million. The strong second quarter combined with higher index prices should positively impact the third quarter, giving us more confidence for the second half of the year," concluded Dr. Levi.

Consolidated Sales

In the second quarter of 2024, Ferroglobe reported net sales of $451 million, an increase of 15% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 1% over the year-ago period. This increase over the prior quarter is primarily attributable to higher sales volumes in silicon metal and manganese-based specialty alloys and also higher pricing in our portfolio products. Silicon metal and manganese-based alloys contributed $36 million and $32 million of the increase, respectively, partially offset by a $7 million decrease in silicon-based alloy sales.

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

($,000) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 % Q/Q Q2 2023 % Y/Y YTD 2024 YTD 2023 % Y/Y Shipments in metric tons: 62,872 53,183 18.2 % 50,651 24.1 % 116,055 87,593 32.5 % Average selling price ($/MT): 3,244 3,155 2.8 % 3,855 (15.8 )% 3,203 4,064 (21.2 )% Silicon Metal Revenue 203,957 167,792 21.6 % 195,260 4.5 % 371,724 355,995 4.4 % Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA 34,584 16,071 115.2 % 82,403 (58.0 )% 50,655 113,523 (55.4 )% Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Margin 17.0 % 9.6 % 42.2 % 13.6 % 31.9 %

Silicon metal revenue in the second quarter was $204.0 million, an increase of 21.6% over the prior quarter and an increase of 4.5% over the year-ago period. Average realized selling price increased by 2.8%, primarily due to increased prices in the U.S. Total shipments increased due to higher volumes in EMEA. The adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal increased to $34.6 million during the second quarter, an increase of 115.2% compared with $16.1 million for the prior quarter. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was mainly driven by price and volume increases.

Silicon-Based Alloys

($,000) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 % Q/Q Q2 2023 % Y/Y YTD 2024 YTD 2023 % Y/Y Shipments in metric tons: 46,953 51,171 (8.2 )% 49,457 (5.1 )% 98,124 98,557 (0.4 )% Average selling price ($/MT): 2,241 2,188 2.4 % 2,697 (16.9 )% 2,213 2,726 (18.8 )% Silicon-based Alloys Revenue 105,222 111,962 (6.0 )% 133,386 (21.1 )% 217,148 268,706 (19.2 )% Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA 10,199 14,412 (29.2 )% 31,812 (67.9 )% 24,611 53,736 (54.2 )% Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin 9.7 % 12.9 % 23.8 % 11.3 % 20.0 %

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the second quarter was $105.2 million, a decrease of 6.0% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 21.1% in the year-ago period. Shipments decreased by 8.2%, which was attributable to demand weakness in the U.S. The adjusted EBITDA for the silicon-based alloys decreased to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 29.2% compared with $14.4 million for the prior quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased mainly due to the decrease in shipments during the second quarter of 2024.

Manganese-Based Alloys

($,000) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 % Q/Q Q2 2023 % Y/Y YTD 2024 YTD 2023 % Y/Y Shipments in metric tons: 81,464 62,320 30.7 % 62,573 30.2 % 143,784 109,440 31.4 % Average selling price ($/MT): 1,204 1,066 12.9 % 1,248 (3.5 )% 1,144 1,277 (10.4 )% Manganese-based Alloys Revenue 98,083 66,433 47.6 % 78,091 25.6 % 164,489 139,768 17.7 % Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA 13,832 5,520 150.6 % 1,065 1198.8 % 19,352 3,108 522.7 % Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin 14.1 % 8.3 % 1.4 % 11.8 % 2.2 %

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the second quarter was $98.1 million, an increase of 47.6% over the prior quarter and an increase of 25.6% over the year-ago period. Average realized selling price increased by 12.9% and total shipments increased by 30.7%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio increased to $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 150.6% compared with $5.5 million for the prior quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin increase was mainly driven by price and volume increases.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $264.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus $257.4 million in the prior quarter, an increase of 2.7%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 59% in the second quarter of 2024, an improvement versus 66% in the prior quarter. This variance was mainly due to lower production costs in Europe related to the restart of operations in France during the second quarter of 2024.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In the second quarter of 2024, net income attributable to the parent was $34.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the parent of $2.0 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share in the first quarter. The company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the second quarter, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $0.00 per share in the prior quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

In the second quarter of 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $57.7 million, or 12.8% of sales, an increase of 123.8% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $25.8 million, or 6.6% of sales, from the first quarter of 2024. The increase in adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales in the second quarter of 2024 is primarily attributable to higher realized prices and volumes.

Total Cash, Adjusted Gross Debt and Working Capital

($ in millions) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 $ % Q2 2023 $ % Y/Y

Total Cash1 $ 144.5 $ 159.8 (15.3 ) (10 %) $ 363.2 (218.7 ) (60 %) Adjusted Gross Debt2 $ 80.7 $ 80.8 (0.1 ) (0 %) $ 400.1 (319.4 ) (80 %) Net (Cash)/Debt $ (63.7 ) $ (79.0 ) 15.3 19 % $ 36.8 (100.5 ) (273 %) Total Working Capital $ 499.1 $ 487.5 11.6 2 % $ 475.0 24.2 5 % (1) Total cash is comprised of restricted cash, cash and cash equivalents (2) Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 for each of the periods presented

The total cash balance was $144.5 million as of June 30, 2024, down $15.3 million from $159.8 million as of March 31, 2024.

During the second quarter, the Company generated $2.0 million of operating cash flow and had a negative cash flow from investing activities of $24.3 million. Cash flow from financing activities was positive $7.0 million.

Total working capital was $499.1 million on June 30, 2024, up from $487.5 million on March 31, 2024. The $11.6 million increase in working capital balance during the quarter was mainly due to a $35.8 million increase in inventories, partially offset by a $17.2 million increase in trade and other payables and a $7.0 million decrease in trade and other receivables.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We continued our strong performance in the second quarter, increasing our adjusted EBITDA by 124% to $58 million and sales by 15% to $451 million while maintaining a strong balance sheet and net cash positive position of $64 million. The increase in our overall working capital over the first quarter was due to inventory build-up as we restarted our French operations and increased purchases of manganese ore. Our increase in manganese ore purchases was a strategic decision to capitalize on the disruption caused by the shutdown of the South32 manganese ore mine. As a result, the cost of our manganese ore purchases was below the current market. We are focused on increasing our working capital efficiency in the coming quarters."

Enhanced Capital Return Policy

After Ferroglobe's board of directors approved a share buyback program, shareholders approved it at the June annual general meeting. We are authorized to repurchase up to 37.8 million shares, or approximately 20% of the outstanding shares, over a 5-year period.

The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.013 per share on June 27, 2024. Our next cash dividend of $0.013 per share will be paid on September 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 20, 2024.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) For the Three

Months Ended

For the Three

Months Ended

For the Three

Months Ended

For the Six

Months Ended

For the Six

Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Sales $ 451,048 $ 391,854 $ 456,441 $ 842,902 $

857,309 Raw materials and energy consumption for production (264,285 ) (257,357 ) (229,077 ) (521,642 ) (484,113 ) Energy consumption for production (PPA impact) 2,270 (1,932 ) (23,193 ) 338 - Other operating income 27,448 10,836 27,689 38,284 42,503 Staff costs (67,220 ) (70,519 ) (74,972 ) (137,739 ) (142,515 ) Other operating expense (86,071 ) (52,348 ) (77,202 ) (138,419 ) (131,347 ) Depreciation and amortization charges (18,875 ) (18,669 ) (16,452 ) (37,544 ) (34,442 ) Impairment (loss) gain - - (887 ) - (641 ) Other gain 238 696 499 934 546 Operating profit 44,553 2,561 62,846 47,114 107,300 Net finance income (expense) (5,315 ) (7,669 ) (895 ) (12,984 ) (11,875 ) Exchange differences 3,591 1,383 (5,367 ) 4,974 (3,912 ) Profit (loss) profit before tax 42,829 (3,725 ) 56,584 39,104 91,513 Income tax (expense) benefit (8,481 ) 1,155 (20,520 ) (7,326 ) (29,981 ) Total profit (loss) for the period 34,348 (2,570 ) 36,064 31,778 61,532 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 34,880 $ (2,024 ) $ 31,908 $ 32,856 $ 52,899 Profit (loss) profit attributable to non-controlling interest 532 546 (4,156 ) 1,078 (8,633 ) EBITDA $ 67,019 $ 22,613 $ 73,931 $ 89,632 $ 137,830 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,739 $ 25,803 $ 105,674 $ 83,542 $ 150,441 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 189,298 187,927 187,872 189,237 187,873 Diluted 191,006 187,927 190,174 190,915 189,914 Profit (loss) per ordinary share Basic $ 0.18 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.28

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) As of June 30, As of March 31, As of December 31, 2024 2024 2023 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 29,702 $ 29,702 $ 29,702 Intangible assets 192,127 193,592 138,345 Property, plant and equipment 502,610 500,940 501,396 Other financial assets 15,744 13,944 19,792 Deferred tax assets 9,501 10,636 8,760 Receivables from related parties 1,606 1,622 1,658 Other non-current assets 22,003 21,770 22,156 Total non-current assets 773,293 772,206 721,809 Current assets Inventories 397,436 361,602 383,841 Trade and other receivables 296,980 303,942 310,243 Receivables from related parties 2,685 2,712 2,772 Current income tax assets 8,901 10,740 15,977 Other financial assets 275 2 2 Other current assets 46,528 27,894 186,477 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 301 298 1,179 Cash and cash equivalents 144,186 159,470 136,470 Total current assets 897,292 866,660 1,036,961 Total assets $ 1,670,585 $ 1,638,866 $ 1,758,770 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 876,006 $ 843,702 $ 869,886 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 59,267 77,185 26,980 Provisions 23,434 22,102 19,970 Provision for pensions 29,760 29,293 29,805 Bank borrowings 14,397 14,643 14,913 Lease liabilities 54,463 54,361 20,304 Debt instruments - - 149,015 Other financial liabilities 28,116 68,186 65,231 Other obligations 5,444 1,536 35,883 Other non-current liabilities 194 224 199 Deferred tax liabilities 30,265 30,253 32,582 Total non-current liabilities 245,340 297,783 394,882 Current liabilities Provisions 137,094 127,533 122,757 Provision for pensions 163 165 169 Bank borrowings 57,573 42,762 31,635 Lease liabilities 11,229 12,297 8,083 Debt instruments - - 5,765 Other financial liabilities 49,338 15,190 16,052 Payables to related parties 4,537 3,527 2,429 Trade and other payables 195,275 178,038 183,375 Current income tax liabilities 5,632 6,262 8,351 Other obligations 11,608 11,999 14,183 Other current liabilities 76,790 99,608 101,203 Total current liabilities 549,239 497,381 494,002 Total equity and liabilities $ 1,670,585 $ 1,638,866 $ 1,758,770

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the Three

Months Ended For the Three

Months Ended For the Three

Months Ended For the Six

Months Ended For the Six

Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) for the period $ 34,348 $ (2,570 ) $ 36,064 $ 31,778 $ 61,532 Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Income tax (benefit) expense 8,481 (1,155 ) 20,520 7,326 29,981 Depreciation and amortization charges 18,875 18,669 16,452 37,544 34,442 Net finance expense 5,315 7,669 895 12,984 11,875 Exchange differences (3,591 ) (1,383 ) 5,367 (4,974 ) 3,912 Impairment loss (gain) - - 887 - 641 Share-based compensation 913 928 2,041 1,841 3,946 Other loss (gain) (238 ) (696 ) (499 ) (934 ) (546 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Decrease (increase) in inventories (36,696 ) 19,011 30,132 (17,685 ) 116,407 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 5,982 320 29,326 6,302 148,040 (Decrease) increase in trade payables 17,387 (1,925 ) 19,169 15,462 (54,695 ) Other changes in operating assets and liabilities (40,014 ) 154,596 (61,617 ) 114,582 (105,717 ) Income taxes (paid) received (8,756 ) 4,580 (75,165 ) (4,176 ) (91,463 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: 2,006 198,044 23,572 200,050 158,355 Cash flows from investing activities: Interest and finance income received 600 741 969 1,341 1,637 Payments due to investments: Intangible assets (735 ) (584 ) (940 ) (1,319 ) (940 ) Property, plant and equipment (21,132 ) (17,641 ) (22,662 ) (38,773 ) (40,622 ) Disposals: Other non-current assets (3,000 ) - - (3,000 ) Net cash used in by investing activities (24,267 ) (17,484 ) (22,633 ) (41,751 ) (39,925 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (2,443 ) (2,438 ) - (4,881 ) - Proceeds from debt issuance - (147,624 ) - (147,624 ) - Repayment of debt instruments - - (1,742 ) - (28,025 ) Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: Borrowings 145,962 94,611 152,210 240,573 261,972 Payments (130,772 ) (83,012 ) (126,840 ) (213,784 ) (268,740 ) Payments for lease liabilities (2,883 ) (2,973 ) (2,851 ) (5,856 ) (5,098 ) Other (payments) receipts from financing activities (289 ) (192 ) - (481 ) (17,377 ) Interest paid (2,574 ) (14,634 ) (1,721 ) (17,208 ) (19,913 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 7,001 (156,262 ) 19,056 (149,261 ) (77,181 ) Total net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (15,260 ) 24,298 19,995 9,038 41,249 Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 159,768 137,649 344,197 137,649 322,943 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currencies (21 ) (2,179 ) (1,011 ) (2,200 ) (1,011 ) Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 144,487 $ 159,768 $ 363,181 $ 144,487 $ 363,181 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 301 298 4,579 301 4,579 Cash and cash equivalents 144,186 159,470 358,602 144,186 358,602 Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 144,487 $ 159,768 $ 363,181 $ 144,487 $ 363,181

Adjusted EBITDA ($,000): Q2'24 Q1'24 Q2'23 YTD'24 YTD'23 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 34,880 $ (2,024 ) $ 31,908 $ 32,856 $ 52,899 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (532 ) (546 ) 4,156 (1,078 ) 8,633 Income tax (benefit) expense 8,481 (1,155 ) 20,520 7,326 29,981 Net finance expense 5,315 7,669 895 12,984 11,875 Depreciation and amortization charges 18,875 18,669 16,452 37,544 34,442 EBITDA 67,019 22,613 73,931 89,632 137,830 Exchange differences (3,591 ) (1,383 ) 5,367 (4,974 ) 3,912 Impairment - - 887 - 641 Restructuring and termination costs (4,540 ) - - (4,540 ) - New strategy implementation 1,012 1,361 (77 ) 2,373 1,972 Subactivity 109 942 2,373 1,051 6,086 PPA Energy (2,270 ) 2,270 23,193 - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,739 $ 25,803 $ 105,674 $ 83,542 $ 150,441

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000): Q2'24 Q1'24 Q2'23 YTD'24 YTD'23 Profit (loss) profit attributable to the parent $ 34,880 $ (2,024 ) $ 31,908 $ 32,856 $ 52,899 Tax rate adjustment (4,997 ) 17 5,469 (4,980 ) 5,639 Impairment - - 651 - 470 Restructuring and termination costs (3,111 ) - - (3,111 ) - New strategy implementation 694 933 (57 ) 1,626 1,447 Subactivity 75 646 1,742 720 4,467 PPA Energy (1,556 ) 1,556 17,024 - - Adjusted profit attributable to the parent $ 25,984 $ 1,168 $ 56,737 $ 27,111 $ 64,922