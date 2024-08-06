An international research team has developed a closed-loop PV cooling system that can reportedly offer 24-hour continuous operation. The system is claimed to be particularly suitable for hot and arid regions and to improve the lifespan of solar panels by up to 8. 2%. Scientists from the United Kingdom's University of Nottingham and China's Southwest Jiaotong University have developed a novel hydronic closed-loop PV cooling system for hot and arid regions. "We believe this proposed system will demonstrate good economic performance. We plan to conduct a detailed economic analysis of this system ...

