GlobalPost, a leading international shipping courier, is now available to UK retailers through ShipStation, a leading cloud-based ecommerce shipping solution. This marks a major step forward in its global expansion strategy, following its successful entry into the Canadian market earlier this year.

Through ShipStation, UK retailers can now use GlobalPost to ship easily and affordably to over 200 countries and territories around the world. GlobalPost is trusted by over 100,000 active shippers, supported by over 200 successful partnerships, and brings significant benefits to UK retailers particularly in the wake of Brexit, which has complicated international shipping with new regulatory hurdles and customs requirements.

The UK represents a critical market for GlobalPost's expansion, driven by its robust ecommerce sector and strategic position as a gateway to Europe. As UK retailers navigate increased customs paperwork and fluctuating shipping rates, GlobalPost stands ready to support them. With pre-negotiated shipping rates, streamlined customs processes, and automatic HS code assignment, GlobalPost simplifies international shipping, enabling British businesses to seamlessly reach a global customer base.

"GlobalPost's expansion into the UK unlocks new opportunities for British retailers," said Shea Felix, Vice President of GlobalPost. "By simplifying the complexities that come with international shipping, we enable these businesses to accelerate their growth into new markets. GlobalPost removes the obstacles of cross-border shipping, allowing businesses to focus on what they do best serving their customers. This is a significant step forward in facilitating seamless global trade."

"Expanding GlobalPost to ShipStation customers in the UK is a testament to our commitment to helping retailers worldwide," said Matthew Trattles, Vice President of Product at Auctane, parent company of ShipStation. "ShipStation's robust platform integrates with hundreds of couriers and marketplaces, streamlining the entire shipping process for UK retailers. By incorporating GlobalPost, we offer retailers reliable and cost-effective international shipping, empowering UK businesses to manage their operations efficiently, reduce costs, and improve international delivery speeds. This ultimately supports their growth in the global marketplace."

ShipStation customers in the UK have access to GlobalPost features like:

Global Reach: Ship to over 200 countries and territories easily.

Ship to over 200 countries and territories easily. Simplified Processes: Global address verification, no need to print customs forms, and free customer support.

Global address verification, no need to print customs forms, and free customer support. Flexible Weight Limits: Ship up to 2kg maximum for Economy and 10kg maximum for Standard delivery.

Ship up to 2kg maximum for Economy and 10kg maximum for Standard delivery. Fast and Reliable Delivery : International delivery times of 6-11 business days.

: International delivery times of 6-11 business days. Complete Tracking : Door-to-door monitoring for all shipments.

: Door-to-door monitoring for all shipments. Peace of Mind : Up to £50 in included coverage against loss or damage, plus shipping costs.

: Up to £50 in included coverage against loss or damage, plus shipping costs. Convenient Drop-Off: Easily use any Collect+ and Evri Parcel Stores to get parcels into the GlobalPost network.

With no minimum volume requirements, any British business using ShipStation can start expanding their customer base internationally with GlobalPost. To learn more and start shipping around the world today, click here.

About GlobalPost

GlobalPost is a leading international shipping courier for growing businesses, designed to make international shipping easy. Through its world-class customer service, easy-to-use technology, and seamless integrations with the world's top shipping platforms, GlobalPost helps retailers expand into new international markets while saving them money. GlobalPost is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, Texas in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.goglobalpost.com.

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. Since 2011, ShipStation's online shipping solution has helped businesses scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers over 400 integrations and partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including UPS, Royal Mail, and Evri. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, Texas in the United States, with offices in London. For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.

