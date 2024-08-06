Manufacturing is only the beginning with the Dubai facility as the new Regional Head Office

Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), a provider of world-class data centre design, supply, build, and managed services delivering seamless and integrated end-to-end solutions for data centre operators, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its expansion plans. A new manufacturing facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marks its strong commitment to the region. The dedicated 51,000-square-foot facility will produce aisle containment and security caging to DPI's exacting standards.

As part of DPI's strategic growth, the business has further committed to the Middle East region by developing its regional team, investing, and mirroring its European manufacturing capabilities in Dubai. Fully operational by the end of Summer, the new facility will also serve as its Regional Head Office, including a marketing suite and a training room.

"Sustainability was not just a consideration, but a key factor in our site selection," says Sean Christie, Projects Director for Datalec in the Middle East. "The focus is on delivering manufactured products with an effort to reduce embodied carbon within the final products, demonstrating our commitment to environmental responsibility."

The facility features a 450-kilowatt rooftop solar array, providing on-site renewable power. The building is strategically located near national air and sea freight infrastructure to improve project delivery lead times and reduce transportation emissions. Most of the supply chain materials are also sourced locally within a 20-kilometre radius. DPI plans further investment in an in-house Powder Coating facility to replicate the arrangement in the company's UK Headquarters.

Datalec will exhibit at GITEX Global 2024, which will take place from 14 to 18 October in Dubai.

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations provides world-class data centre design, build, and installation services that leverage unique technical expertise, including technical and critical cleaning, electronic security, and managed services. Our 'One Call, One Team' service ensures a seamless end-to-end solution, achieving the highest levels of performance and efficiency. DPI's rigorous project management benefits customers by minimising risks and reducing costs. In addition, our proactive and flexible approach guarantees the delivery of customised solutions that exceed customer requirements. For more information, visit: https://datalecltd.com.

