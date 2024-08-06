Inked Cover Girl, LLC: Inked Cover Girl Celebrates 7th Year Supporting MusiCares & Music Industry Professionals

Inked Cover Girl, LLC Donates to MusiCares in Annual Competition

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / The Inked Cover Girl Competition, an online platform for tattooed women to share their stories, showcase their ink, and gain exposure, is excited to announce its continued support for MusiCares, a nonprofit dedicated to helping music professionals in need.

About the Inked Cover Girl Competition

The annual Inked Cover Girl Competition provides a unique opportunity for tattooed women to gain exposure, share their personal stories, and share their body art with like-minded individuals. This platform is designed to elevate modeling careers, expand influence, and foster connections within the tattoo community. Participants often overcome significant challenges in their lives, using this opportunity to inspire others and celebrate the art of tattooing.

Each year, the winner of the Inked Cover Girl Competition is treated to a beautiful photoshoot in a stunning location. To see the past six winners, visit the Inked Cover Girl Hall of Fame on inkedmag.com. Stay tuned for the 2024 Inked Cover Girl Toni Noe's epic photoshoot.

Supporting MusiCares

Year-over-year, Inked Cover Girl, LLC proudly donates to MusiCares, an organization committed to providing relief and support to music industry professionals facing addiction, health issues, or emergency situations. MusiCares' mission is to assist the people behind the music, including artists, production crew, writers, and engineers.

MusiCares provides crisis relief, preventive care, recovery resources, and need-based financial assistance in three key areas:

Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Services include preventive resources such as emotional support groups, referrals and financial assistance for counseling/therapy, and mental wellness workshops. In times of crisis, MusiCares facilitates and funds inpatient addiction recovery, mental health treatment, and IPO (intensive outpatient) care.

Health Services focus on emergency financial assistance for medical expenses and loss of work due to illness or injury, as well as recovery support through access to physical therapy and continued wellness resources. MusiCares also offers a variety of targeted health services, including biannual clinics for dental, vision, and physical/holistic health.

Human Services include preventive programs addressing financial literacy, affordable housing, career development, legal issues, and senior services. In times of hardship, MusiCares provides humanitarian disaster relief and emergency financial assistance for basic living expenses like rent, utilities, car payments, and insurance premiums.

Inked Cover Girl, LLC is honored to have exclusively partnered with MusiCares and has repeatedly made significant contributions to the MusiCares cause at the end of each competition.

Inked Cover Girl, LLC runs the competition, which results in a portion of proceeds being donated to MusiCares, a nonprofit organization supporting music industry professionals. Since 2018, MusiCares has served as the sole charitable beneficiary for the Inked Cover Girl Competition. MusiCares' commitment to supporting the music community aligns with its mission to empower and uplift individuals through shared stories and artistic expression.

For more information, please visit the official Inked Cover Girl Competition website and musicares.org.

