Researchers from University of Texas have used computational methods to study the formation of polarons in halide perovskites. The findings revealed topological vortices in polaron quasiparticles. Researchers at the University of Texas in Austin have explored the formation of polarons by examining the properties of halide perovskites. Halide perovskites are used in applications such as photovoltaics due to their optoelectric properties. In the research paper "Topological polarons in halide pervoskites," published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the scientists used supercomputers ...

