Australia's rollout of rooftop solar has climbed to a record high with households and businesses bolting on almost 302 MW of generation capacity in July, up 23% on the previous month. From pv magazine Australia New analysis by solar industry consultancy SunWiz shows that national market volumes for rooftop PV installs reached a record 302 MW in Australia in July 2024, 10% higher than any other July and a record for any month in the April to October period. "Overall July was our fifth-best month on record," SunWiz managing director Warwick Johnston said, noting that the monthly volumes reversed ...

