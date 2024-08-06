The Europa Clipper mission will send a craft the size of a basketball court to Europa, a moon considered a potential habitat for life. From pv magazine USA NASA installed the solar array for the Europa Clipper spacecraft, a robotic craft with a mission to reach Jupiter's moon Europa by 2030. The large moon is one of 95 that orbit Jupiter, and it is studied closely due to its potential to host life in its global liquid ocean underneath its icy surface. Europa Clipper will be the largest spacecraft NASA has ever developed for a planetary mission. The craft is outfitted with large solar arrays that ...

