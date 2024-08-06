The companies want to develop cost-effective and efficient photovoltaic products for space applications using next-generation, ultra-thin, radiation-resistant solar cells. Starting next year, hundreds of vehicles for space travel could be equipped with the flexible modules. From pv magazine Germany Meyer Burger Technology AG and Solestial Inc. have entered into a strategic partnership to produce next-generation, ultra-thin silicon solar cells for use in space travel, the companies announced on Monday. "The partnership will revolutionize space solar power by enabling Solestial to deliver ultra-thin, ...

