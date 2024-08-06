A 100 MW hybrid gravity and battery ESS will use the mine shafts of large underground coal mine on the Italian island of Sardinia to offer a novel energy storage solution, in an 80/20 mix of BESS and gravity. From ESS News Swiss-based Energy Vault and Italian coal miner Carbosulcis have announced a plan to develop a 100 MW hybrid gravity energy storage system within an underground coal mine and its 500m deep mine shafts. Energy Vault has been working on a water-based hydro-storage gravity system designed specifically for underground mines, and the Sardinian government-owned coal mine, located ...

