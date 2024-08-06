The International Energy Agency projects that solar will attract more investment than all other electricity generation sources combined. Global energy spending is set to surpass $3 trillion for the first time this year. From pv magazine USA The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that investment in solar photovoltaics will exceed $500 billion in 2024, surpassing the combined investment in all other electricity generation sources. According to the World Energy Investment 2024 report from the IEA, total energy spending, including fuels and infrastructure, will exceed $3 trillion for the first ...

