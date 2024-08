nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, reported second quarter 2024 financial results today through an earnings release posted on the company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.nvent.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and available here. The company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call can be accessed via webcast by following this link or by dialing 1-833-630-1071 or 1-412-317-1832. Once available, a replay of the conference call will be accessible through August 20, 2024, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, along with the access code 1713151.

Related presentation materials are posted here.

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM, and SCHROFF.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM, and SCHROFF are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240805838244/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

nVent

763.204.7750

Tony.Riter@nVent.com

Media Contact

Stacey Wempen

Director of External Communications

nVent

763.204.7857

Stacey.Wempen@nVent.com