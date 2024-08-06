Bisabolene Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 4.6 Million by 2034, Expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% | Fact.MR Report

Bisabolene a Sustainable and Natural Solution for Manufacturing of Perfumes and Cosmetics.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new research report published by Fact.MR, the global Bisabolene Market was valued at US$ 3 million in 2023 and has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% to end up at US$ 4.6 million by 2034.

An important ingredient in perfumes and cosmetics, bisabolene can be used as an antiseptic. In addition to having a pleasant aroma, it can also be used as a building material in medicine for the synthesis of various drugs and therapeutic molecules. Bisabolene is produced from sustainable sources such as plant biomass or sugar, and its potential as a renewable biofuel has attracted attention in the energy industry.

The market is expanding steadily due to increasing consumer demand for natural and environment-friendly products. Conventional fossil fuels need to be replaced by sustainable renewable sources sooner than later. Moreover, microbial methods have become an effective for bisabolene production with the development of biotechnology using genetically engineered bacteria and yeast.

North America and East Asia together account for well over half of global bisabolene sales, with the global market being handsomely led by the alpha- bisabolene variant.

Key Takeaways from the Bisabolene Market Study:

The global bisabolene market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% and reach US$ 4.6 million by 2034-end.

The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 500 thousand from 2019 to 2023.

North America is estimated to hold a market share of 32.4% in 2024 and create an absolute opportunity of US$ 500 thousand from 2024 to 2034.

Leading market players include Augustus Oils, BASF / Isobionics, Givaudan, Hairui Chemical Agrochemicals, and Misri Fumet Pvt. Ltd.

The East Asia market has been projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2034.

"Bisabolene is a promising material due to its natural source and wide variety of applications in the flavor, fragrance, and healthcare industries. Growth of this market will largely depend on a stable supply chain of natural resources and a beneficial regulatory framework," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in Bisabolene Market:

Augustus Oils

BASF/Isobionics

Givaudan

Hairui Chemical Agrochemicals

Misri Fumet Pvt. Ltd.

Aurochemicals

Bisabolene Industry News:

Increasing need for sustainable and renewable materials, biotechnology allowing improved microbial fermentation processes for growth, and expanding bisabolene use in fragrance, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and biofuel are key factors driving market growth. Investing heavily in R&D to explore new applications and enhance productivity, developing a framework for partnerships and collaborations, changes in the regulatory environment, with global emphasis on environmental sustainability, and shift toward environment-friendly bio-based products will be leading marker drivers in the years ahead.

Businesses are allocating a sizeable portion of their profits on research and development (R&D) in an effort to attract more customers and find innovative solutions to challenges in order to stay competitive.

For instance, in 2023, Givaudan, a well-known manufacturer of bisabolene, invested US$ 572.1 million in research and development.

In order to succeed, businesses are creating customized answers to issues that cater to the demands of particular industries.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, By Product Type:

Alpha-Bisabolene

Beta-Bisabolene

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, By Function:

Flavoring Agent

Perfuming Agent

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, By Source:

Natural

Synthetic

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, By End Use:

Food & Beverage Processing

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Formulations

Others (Households etc.)

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bisabolene market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on product type (alpha-bisabolene, beta-bisabolene), function (flavoring agents, perfuming agents), source (natural, synthetic), and end use (food & beverage processing, personal care & cosmetics, formulations), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

