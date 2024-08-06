Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.08.2024
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
GlobeNewswire
06.08.2024 12:58 Uhr
72 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE LAPWALL OYJ'S SHARE HAS ENDED

EXCHANGE NOTICE 6 AUGUST 2024 SHARES

LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE LAPWALL OYJ'S SHARE HAS ENDED

The liquidity provision in accordance with the LP agreement between LapWall Oyj
and Lago Kapital Oy for the share of LapWall Oyj has ended on 31 July, 2024. 

Company name: LapWall Oyj 
---------------------------
Trading code: LAPWALL   
---------------------------
Issuer code:  LAPWAL   
---------------------------
ISIN code:   FI4000511597
---------------------------
Orderbook id: 253208   
---------------------------

Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy
Provision ended: 31 July, 2024

Nasdaq Helsinki
Listing Services
