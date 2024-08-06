Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE LAPWALL OYJ'S SHARE HAS ENDED

EXCHANGE NOTICE 6 AUGUST 2024 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE LAPWALL OYJ'S SHARE HAS ENDED The liquidity provision in accordance with the LP agreement between LapWall Oyj and Lago Kapital Oy for the share of LapWall Oyj has ended on 31 July, 2024. Company name: LapWall Oyj --------------------------- Trading code: LAPWALL --------------------------- Issuer code: LAPWAL --------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000511597 --------------------------- Orderbook id: 253208 --------------------------- Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Provision ended: 31 July, 2024 Nasdaq Helsinki Listing Services