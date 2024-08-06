RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries Announces New Orders Exceeding $4 Million

New orders across multiple customers and products provide increasing evidence of RFI's market opportunity

RF Industries, Ltd. ("RFI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced more than $4 million in recent orders across multiple customers in the North American wireless carrier ecosystem. The Company has recently received significant new orders for products including OptiFlex hybrid fiber, small cell solutions, and a $2.7 million long-term project for our DAC Thermal Cooling solutions from an additional customer in the Tier 1 wireless carrier ecosystem. With these orders, the Company's backlog at July 31, 2024 stands at approximately $20.7 million, a 15% increase from $18.0 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter.

In accordance with previous guidance, RFI believes third quarter fiscal sales increased sequentially versus the second fiscal quarter.

"These new orders, including the long-term DAC project with an additional key customer, demonstrate continued momentum that we are driving in the North American wireless carrier market. We have worked diligently over the last several quarters to expand our value proposition with key customers in the wireless market even while the broader spend was slower. We believe that our technology-forward solutions are being selected for their cost-effective impact on customer build plans. This order for our DAC thermal cooling systems is another great win for us and an example of how our products can add value in the market. We continue to be encouraged by the broader opportunities for our DAC solutions, which are an industry-leading direct air cooling system providing low-maintenance, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling options for equipment cabinets, shelters, and enclosures. Our DAC systems are proven to reduce electricity consumption by up to 75% compared to traditional HVAC systems," said Robert Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of RF Industries.

