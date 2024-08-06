Vishay Precision Group: VPG Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended June 29, 2024.



Second Fiscal Quarter Highlights:

Revenues of $77.4 million decreased 14.8% from a year ago.

Gross profit margin was 41.9%, as compared to 42.6% reported a year ago.

Adjusted gross profit margin* was 41.9%, as compared to 42.7% reported a year ago.

Operating margin was 7.6%, as compared to 13.0% reported a year ago.

Adjusted operating margin* was 7.6%, as compared to 13.2% reported a year ago.

Diluted net earnings per share of $0.34 compared to $0.60 reported a year ago.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.31 compared to $0.58 reported a year ago.

EBITDA* was $11.5 million with an EBITDA margin* of 14.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $10.2 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 13.2%.

Cash from operating activities was $7.5 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $4.9 million.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "Sales in the second quarter were 4.2% lower sequentially reflecting continued mixed trends across our markets. Our book-to-bill in the second quarter improved slightly to 0.95, reflecting orders of $73.5 million which declined slightly sequentially. Demand improved in some cyclical markets such as Steel and consumer, while orders were lower in portions of our Test & Measurement market, as well as in Avionics, Military & Space and our industrial markets, primarily due to project timing and continued cautious ordering by our distributor customers."

Mr. Shoshani said: "Given our strong balance sheet and solid cash flow, we are continuing to focus on cost-reduction initiatives while maintaining our ongoing strategic business development aimed at accelerating our long-term growth."

Second Fiscal Quarter and Six Month Financial Trends:

The Company's second fiscal quarter 2024 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $4.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $8.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2023.

In the six fiscal months ended June 29, 2024, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $10.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $15.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the six fiscal months ended July 1, 2023.

The second fiscal quarter 2024 adjusted net earnings* were $4.2 million, or $0.31 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.58 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the second fiscal quarter of 2023.

In the six fiscal months ended June 29, 2024, adjusted net earnings* were $9.8 million, or $0.73 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $15.0 million, or $1.10 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the six fiscal months ended July 1, 2023.

Segment Performance:

The Sensors segment revenue of $28.9 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 20.4% from $36.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2023. Sequentially, revenue decreased 1.9% compared to $29.4 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement and Avionics, Military and Space (AMS) markets, partially offset by increases in advanced sensors sales in the Other markets, mainly for consumer applications. Sequentially, the decrease primarily reflected lower sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement market, partially offset by increases in advanced sensors sales in the Other markets, mainly for consumer applications.

Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment was 38.3% for the second fiscal quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin decreased compared to 40.1% in the second fiscal quarter of 2023, and increased compared to 36.5% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume, partially offset by improved efficiencies and cost reduction programs. Sequentially, the higher gross profit margin was primarily due to improved efficiencies.

The Weighing Solutions segment revenue of $27.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 12.2% compared to $31.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2023 and was 4.8% lower than $28.8 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline in revenues was mainly attributable to lower sales of load cells in our Other markets, primarily for precision agriculture and medical applications, and in our Industrial Weighing market. Sequentially, the decreases in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales in the Transportation market.

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 37.6% for the second fiscal quarter of 2024, which decreased compared to 38.7% in the second fiscal quarter of 2023, and decreased compared to 39.1% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and sequential decrease in gross profit margin were primarily due to lower volume.

The Measurement Systems segment revenue of $21.0 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 9.6% year-over-year from $23.3 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2023 and was 6.6% lower than $22.5 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenue in the Steel and the Transportation markets. Sequentially, the decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower sales of Diversified Technical Systems Inc. ("DTS") products in the AMS and Transportation markets.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 52.4%, compared to 51.8% (or 52.0% reflecting an adjustment to exclude $41 thousand of purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS acquisition), in the second fiscal quarter of 2023, and 58.1% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year adjusted gross profit margin* was slightly higher due to favorable product mix. The sequentially lower adjusted gross profit margin* reflected lower volume with an unfavorable product mix.

Near-Term Outlook

"Given our backlog and the current market conditions, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $70 million to $78 million for the third fiscal quarter of 2024, at constant second fiscal quarter 2024 foreign currency exchange rates," concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

We define "adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS acquisition, and restructuring and severance costs. We define "adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS acquisition, restructuring and severance costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS acquisition, restructuring and severance costs, and foreign currency exchange gains and losses. "Adjusted free cash flow" for the second fiscal quarter of 2024 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($7.5 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($2.6 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG's financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

About VPG:

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers' product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this report, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability caused by military hostilities in the countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; our status as a "critical", "essential" or "life-sustaining" business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net revenues $ 77,359 $ 90,802 Costs of products sold 44,952 52,090 Gross profit 32,407 38,712 Gross profit margin 41.9 % 42.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,501 26,755 Restructuring costs - 162 Operating income 5,906 11,795 Operating margin 7.6 % 13.0 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (649 ) (1,079 ) Other 1,701 1,019 Other income (expense) 1,052 (60 ) Income before taxes 6,958 11,735 Income tax expense 2,316 3,384 Net earnings 4,642 8,351 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 39 115 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 4,603 $ 8,236 Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.34 $ 0.61 Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.34 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,348 13,601 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,389 13,670

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Six fiscal months ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net revenues $ 158,142 $ 179,666 Costs of products sold 90,641 103,755 Gross profit 67,501 75,911 Gross profit margin 42.7 % 42.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 53,895 53,914 Restructuring costs 782 278 Operating income 12,824 21,719 Operating margin 8.1 % 12.1 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,277 ) (2,076 ) Other 3,561 1,294 Other income (expense) 2,284 (782 ) Income before taxes 15,108 20,937 Income tax expense 4,634 5,604 Net earnings 10,474 15,333 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (20 ) 133 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 10,494 $ 15,200 Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.78 $ 1.12 Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.78 $ 1.11 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,376 13,593 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,428 13,661

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,128 $ 83,965 Accounts receivable, net 49,926 56,438 Inventories: Raw materials 35,799 33,973 Work in process 28,549 26,594 Finished goods 25,748 27,572 Inventories, net 90,096 88,139 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,007 14,520 Total current assets 241,157 243,062 Property and equipment: Land 4,121 4,154 Buildings and improvements 72,406 72,952 Machinery and equipment 131,392 131,738 Software 9,945 9,619 Construction in progress 10,802 11,379 Accumulated depreciation (141,485 ) (139,206 ) Property and equipment, net 87,181 90,636 Goodwill 45,491 45,734 Intangible assets, net 42,643 44,634 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,084 26,953 Other assets 20,233 20,547 Total assets $ 462,789 $ 471,566

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 11,284 $ 11,698 Payroll and related expenses 17,649 18,971 Other accrued expenses 21,541 22,427 Income taxes 3,704 4,524 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,089 4,004 Current portion of long-term debt 31,914 - Total current liabilities 90,181 61,624 Long-term debt - 31,856 Deferred income taxes 3,509 3,490 Operating lease liabilities 21,297 22,625 Other liabilities 13,888 14,770 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 6,880 7,276 Total liabilities 135,755 141,641 Equity: Common stock 1,336 1,330 Class B convertible common stock 103 103 Treasury stock (23,388 ) (17,460 ) Capital in excess of par value 202,765 202,672 Retained earnings 192,560 182,066 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,365 ) (38,869 ) Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 327,011 329,842 Noncontrolling interests 23 83 Total equity 327,034 329,925 Total liabilities and equity $ 462,789 $ 471,566

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Six Fiscal Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Operating activities Net earnings $ 10,474 $ 15,333 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,859 7,725 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment (155 ) 28 Share-based compensation expense 953 1,229 Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 1,163 1,049 Deferred income taxes 483 507 Foreign currency impacts and other items (3,602 ) (1,557 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,925 (956 ) Inventories (4,155 ) (5,697 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,733 ) 2,726 Trade accounts payable 1,081 (684 ) Other current liabilities (1,293 ) (593 ) Other non current assets and liabilities, net (841 ) (292 ) Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net (289 ) (606 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,870 18,212 Investing activities Capital expenditures (5,178 ) (6,874 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 347 12 Net cash used in investing activities (4,831 ) (6,862 ) Financing activities Purchase of treasury stock (5,887 ) (420 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (40 ) (46 ) Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements (854 ) (825 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,781 ) (1,291 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,095 ) (100 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 163 9,959 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 83,965 88,562 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 84,128 $ 98,521 Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions: Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid $ 972 $ 1,118 Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions: Excise tax on net share repurchases accrued but not yet paid 41 -

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands) Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders Diluted Earnings Per share Three months ended June 29,

2024 July 1, 2023 June 29,

2024 July 1, 2023 June 29,

2024 July 1, 2023 June 29,

2024 July 1, 2023 As reported - GAAP $ 32,407 $ 38,712 $ 5,906 $ 11,795 $ 4,603 $ 8,236 $ 0.34 $ 0.60 As reported - GAAP Margins 41.9 % 42.6 % 7.6 % 13.0 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments - 41 - 41 - 41 - - Restructuring costs - - - 162 - 162 - 0.01 Foreign currency exchange gain - - - - (1,289 ) (794 ) (0.10 ) (0.05 ) Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items - - - - (836 ) (312 ) (0.06 ) (0.02 ) As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 32,407 $ 38,753 $ 5,906 $ 11,998 $ 4,150 $ 7,957 $ 0.31 $ 0.58 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 41.9 % 42.7 % 7.6 % 13.2 %

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands) Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders Diluted Earnings Per

share Six fiscal months ended June 29,

2024 July 1, 2023 June 29,

2024 July 1, 2023 June 29,

2024 July 1, 2023 June 29,

2024 July 1, 2023 As reported - GAAP $ 67,501 $ 75,911 $ 12,824 $ 21,719 $ 10,494 $ 15,200 $ 0.78 $ 1.11 As reported - GAAP Margins 42.7 % 42.3 % 8.1 % 12.1 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments - 90 - 90 - 90 - 0.01 Restructuring costs - - 782 278 782 278 0.06 0.02 Severance cost - - 347 - 347 - 0.03 - Foreign currency exchange gain - - - - (2,878 ) (856 ) (0.21 ) (0.06 ) Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items - - - - (1,074 ) (280 ) (0.08 ) (0.02 ) As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 67,501 $ 76,001 $ 13,953 $ 22,087 $ 9,819 $ 14,992 $ 0.73 $ 1.10 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 42.7 % 42.3 % 8.8 % 12.3 %

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 March 30, 2024 Sensors As reported - GAAP $ 11,066 $ 14,549 $ 10,732 As reported - GAAP Margins 38.3 % 40.1 % 36.5 % As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 11,066 $ 14,549 $ 10,732 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 38.3 % 40.1 % 36.5 % Weighing Solutions As reported - GAAP $ 10,310 $ 12,107 $ 11,266 As reported - GAAP Margins 37.6 % 38.7 % 39.1 % As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 10,310 $ 12,107 $ 11,266 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 37.6 % 38.7 % 39.1 % Measurement Systems As reported - GAAP $ 11,031 $ 12,056 $ 13,094 As reported - GAAP Margins 52.4 % 51.8 % 58.1 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments - 41 - As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 11,031 $ 12,097 $ 13,094 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 52.4 % 52.0 % 58.1 %