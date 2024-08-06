Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Reiterates 2024 outlook

Consummated $800 million refinancing transaction

Executed $280 million Accelerated Share Repurchase in second quarter

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"Since I stepped into the CEO role in June, I have become even more confident and excited about my decision to join such an iconic brand, supported by a strong foundation and team, a solid base of approximately 100 franchisees, and approximately 19.7 million members," said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we continued to demonstrate the unique strength of our asset-light, highly franchised business model by refinancing a portion of our debt and entering a $280 million accelerated share repurchase program as we strive to deliver enhanced shareholder value."

Ms. Keating continued, "As we enter our next chapter, we are committed to further defining our growth ambition and capitalizing on the meaningful opportunities across the industry both in the U.S. and internationally. This includes maintaining a steadfast focus on delivering an unparalleled member experience, evolving our brand messaging and operating under the principle that when our franchisees win, we win. By doing so, I'm confident in our potential for long-term sustainable growth of stores and members, and our ability to deliver significant value for shareholders."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Total revenue increased from the prior year period by 5.1% to $300.9 million.

System-wide same store sales increased 4.2%.

System-wide sales increased to $1.2 billion from $1.1 billion in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $48.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $41.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Net income increased $5.1 million to $49.3 million, compared to $44.2 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income (1) increased $4.5 million to $62.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share (1) , compared to $57.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

increased $4.5 million to $62.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share , compared to $57.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased $8.6 million to $127.5 million from $118.9 million in the prior year period.

increased $8.6 million to $127.5 million from $118.9 million in the prior year period. 18 new Planet Fitness stores were opened system-wide during the period, which included 17 franchisee-owned and 1 corporate-owned stores, bringing system-wide total stores to 2,617 as of June 30, 2024.

Cash and marketable securities of $447.7 million, which includes cash and cash equivalents of $247.0 million, restricted cash of $47.8 million and marketable securities of $152.9 million as of June 30, 2024.

(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per share, diluted are non-GAAP measures. For reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") net income and a computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" accompanying this press release.

Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

For the second quarter of 2024, total revenue increased $14.5 million or 5.1% to $300.9 million from $286.5 million in the prior year period, including system-wide same store sales growth of 4.2%. By segment:

Franchise segment revenue increased $8.9 million or 9.1% to $107.8 million from $98.8 million in the prior year period. Of the increase, $6.3 million was due to higher royalty revenue, of which $3.1 million was attributable to a franchise same store sales increase of 4.3%, $1.8 million was attributable to new stores opened since April 1, 2023 and $1.3 million was from higher royalties on annual fees. Franchise segment revenue also includes $2.1 million of higher National Advertising Fund ("NAF") revenue;

Corporate-owned stores segment revenue increased $11.7 million or 10.3% to $125.5 million from $113.8 million in the prior year period. Of the increase, $6.6 million was attributable to corporate-owned stores included in the same store sales base, of which $1.9 million was attributable to a same store sales increase of 4.0%, $1.9 million was attributable to higher annual fee revenue and $2.9 million was attributable to other fees. Additionally, $5.1 million was from new stores opened and acquired since April 1, 2023; and

Equipment segment revenue decreased $6.2 million or 8.4% to $67.7 million from $73.9 million in the prior year period. Of the decrease, $4.7 million was due to lower revenue from equipment sales to new franchisee-owned stores and $1.5 million was due to lower revenue from equipment sales to existing franchisee-owned stores. In the second quarter of 2024, we had equipment sales to 18 new franchisee-owned stores compared to 26 in the prior year period.

For the second quarter of 2024, net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $48.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $41.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Net income was $49.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $44.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income increased 7.8% to $62.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, from $57.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income has been adjusted to reflect a normalized income tax rate of 25.8% and 25.9% for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively, and excludes certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in the evaluation of ongoing operational performance (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"), increased 7.2% to $127.5 million from $118.9 million in the prior year period.

Segment EBITDA represents our Total Segment EBITDA broken down by the Company's reportable segments. Total Segment EBITDA is equal to EBITDA, which is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures").

Franchise segment EBITDA increased $11.3 million or 17.1% to $77.4 million. The increase is primarily the result of a $8.9 million increase in franchise segment revenue as described above, as well as a $3.1 million legal reserve that negatively impacted the second quarter of 2023 and $1.5 million of lower selling, general and administrative expense in the second quarter of 2024, partially offset by $2.2 million of higher NAF expense;

Corporate-owned stores segment EBITDA increased $0.6 million or 1.2% to $49.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to $0.8 million from the corporate-owned same store sales increase of 4.0%.

Equipment segment EBITDA increased $1.4 million or 8.4% to $18.6 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher margin equipment sales related to an updated equipment mix as a result of the adoption of the new growth model.

Share Repurchase Program

On June 12, 2024, we entered into a $280 million accelerated share repurchase agreement (the "ASR Agreement") with Citibank, N.A. (the "Bank"). On June 14, 2024, we paid the Bank $280 million in cash and received approximately 3.1 million shares of our Class A common stock, which were retired.

At final settlement, the Bank may be required to deliver additional shares of our Class A common stock to us, which will be retired upon delivery, or, under certain circumstances, we may be required to deliver shares of our Class A common stock or may elect to make a cash payment to the Bank. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be determined based on the volume-weighted average stock price of our Class A common stock during the term of the transaction, less a discount and subject to adjustments pursuant to the terms and conditions of the ASR Agreement. Final settlement of the ASR Agreement will be completed during the third quarter of 2024. The ASR Agreement contains provisions customary for agreements of this type, including provisions for adjustments to the transaction terms, the circumstances generally under which the ASR Agreement may be accelerated, extended or terminated early by the Bank and various acknowledgments, representations and warranties made by the parties to one another. As of June 30, 2024, there is approximately $75.0 million remaining under the Company's 2022 share repurchase program.

On June 13, 2024, the Company's board of directors approved a share repurchase program of up to $500 million, contingent upon, and effective at, the completion of the ASR Agreement, to replace the Company's 2022 share repurchase program.

2024 Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2024, the Company is reiterating the following expectations:

New equipment placements of approximately 120 to 130 in franchisee-owned locations

System-wide new store openings of approximately 140 to 150 locations

The Company is also reiterating the following growth expectations over its 2023 results:

System-wide same store sales in the 3% to 5% percentage range

Revenue to increase in the 4% to 6% range

Adjusted EBITDA to increase in the 7% to 9% range

Adjusted net income to increase in the 4% to 6% range

Adjusted net income per share, diluted to increase in the 7% to 9% range, based on adjusted diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 86.5 million, inclusive of the shares expected to be repurchased as part of the ASR Agreement.

The Company continues to expect 2024 net interest expense to be approximately $75.0 million (excluding the write-off of deferred financing costs associated with our debt refinancing transaction). It also expects capital expenditures to increase approximately 25% driven by additional stores in our corporate-owned portfolio and depreciation and amortization to increase in the 11% to 12% range.

Presentation of Financial Measures

Planet Fitness, Inc. (the "Company") was formed in March 2015 for the purpose of facilitating the initial public offering (the "IPO") and related recapitalization transactions that occurred in August 2015, and in order to carry on the business of Pla-Fit Holdings, LLC ("Pla-Fit Holdings") and its subsidiaries. As the sole managing member of Pla-Fit Holdings, the Company operates and controls all of the business and affairs of Pla-Fit Holdings, and through Pla-Fit Holdings, conducts its business. As a result, the Company consolidates Pla-Fit Holdings' financial results and reports a non-controlling interest related to the portion of Pla-Fit Holdings not owned by the Company.

The financial information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to provide measures that we believe are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar amounts or other unusual or nonrecurring items. See the tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Total Segment EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures used in our full-year outlook will differ from net income and net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this press release. We do not provide guidance for net income or net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2024. These items are uncertain, depend on many factors and could have a material impact on our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2024, and therefore cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

Same store sales refers to year-over-year sales comparisons for the same store sales base of both corporate-owned and franchisee-owned stores, which is calculated for a given period by including only sales from stores that had sales in the comparable months of both years. We define the same store sales base to include those stores that have been open and for which monthly membership dues have been billed for longer than 12 months. We measure same store sales based solely upon monthly dues billed to members of our corporate-owned and franchisee-owned stores.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00AM (ET) on August 6, 2024 to discuss the news announced in this press release. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at www.planetfitness.com via the "Investor Relations" link. The webcast will be archived on the website for one year.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.7 million members and 2,617 stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the Company's statements with respect to expected future performance presented under the heading "2024 Outlook," those attributed to the Company's Chief Executive Officer in this press release, the Company's expected membership growth and store growth, share repurchases and the timing thereof, ability to deliver future shareholder value, and other statements, estimates and projections that do not relate solely to historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "goal," "plan," "prospect," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," "contemplate," "future," "strategy" and similar references to future periods, although not all forward-looking statements include these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include competition in the fitness industry, the Company's and franchisees' ability to attract and retain members, the Company's and franchisees' ability to identify and secure suitable sites for new franchise stores, changes in consumer demand, changes in equipment costs, the Company's ability to expand into new markets domestically and internationally, operating costs for the Company and franchisees generally, availability and cost of capital for franchisees, acquisition activity, developments and changes in laws and regulations, our substantial increased indebtedness as a result of our refinancing and securitization transactions and our ability to incur additional indebtedness or refinance that indebtedness in the future, our future financial performance and our ability to pay principal and interest on our indebtedness, our corporate structure and tax receivable agreements, failures, interruptions or security breaches of the Company's information systems or technology, general economic conditions and the other factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and, once available, the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's views only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or representatives undertake any obligation to provide additional information or to correct or update any information set forth in this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue:















Franchise

$ 87,676

$ 80,846

$ 171,910

$ 156,726 National advertising fund revenue

20,114

17,996

39,900

34,800 Franchise segment

107,790

98,842

211,810

191,526 Corporate-owned stores

125,466

113,759

247,844

219,640 Equipment

67,685

73,862

89,304

97,523 Total revenue

300,941

286,463

548,958

508,689 Operating costs and expenses:















Cost of revenue

51,934

59,457

70,927

78,810 Store operations

70,152

58,876

144,505

124,891 Selling, general and administrative

31,613

32,646

60,806

60,415 National advertising fund expense

20,112

17,890

39,904

34,878 Depreciation and amortization

39,817

36,767

79,197

72,777 Other (gains) losses, net

(66)

3,825

418

7,761 Total operating costs and expenses

213,562

209,461

395,757

379,532 Income from operations

87,379

77,002

153,201

129,157 Other income (expense), net:















Interest income

5,616

4,163

11,077

8,094 Interest expense

(24,533)

(21,468)

(45,966)

(43,067) Other income, net

1,043

370

1,690

483 Total other expense, net

(17,874)

(16,935)

(33,199)

(34,490) Income before income taxes

69,505

60,067

120,002

94,667 Provision for income taxes

18,977

15,814

33,301

25,381 Losses from equity-method investments, net of tax

(1,216)

(73)

(2,416)

(338) Net income

49,312

44,180

84,285

68,948 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

672

3,045

1,336

5,109 Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

$ 48,640

$ 41,135

$ 82,949

$ 63,839 Net income per share of Class A common stock:















Basic

$ 0.56

$ 0.49

$ 0.95

$ 0.76 Diluted

$ 0.56

$ 0.48

$ 0.95

$ 0.75 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock

outstanding:















Basic

86,809

84,618

86,859

84,532 Diluted

86,955

84,908

87,083

84,850

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 246,961

$ 275,842 Restricted cash

47,800

46,279 Short-term marketable securities

103,197

74,901 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $0 and $0 as of June 30,

2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

41,334

41,890 Inventory

5,200

4,677 Restricted assets - national advertising fund

12,268

- Prepaid expenses

15,910

13,842 Other receivables

15,390

11,072 Income tax receivable and prepayments

5,790

3,314 Total current assets

493,850

471,817 Long-term marketable securities

49,718

50,886 Investments, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $18,246 and $17,689 as of June 30,

2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

75,599

77,507 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $374,324 and $322,958, as of

June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

400,239

390,405 Right-of-use assets, net

393,564

381,010 Intangible assets, net

346,993

372,507 Goodwill

719,063

717,502 Deferred income taxes

490,912

504,188 Other assets, net

4,102

3,871 Total assets

$ 2,974,040

$ 2,969,693 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 20,500

$ 20,750 Accounts payable

29,728

23,788 Accrued expenses

56,898

66,299 Equipment deposits

5,138

4,506 Deferred revenue, current

76,052

59,591 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, current

49,181

41,294 Other current liabilities

34,629

35,101 Total current liabilities

272,126

251,329 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

2,156,551

1,962,874 Lease liabilities, net of current portion

401,405

381,589 Deferred revenue, net of current portion

34,114

32,047 Deferred tax liabilities

1,599

1,644 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, net of current portion

424,107

454,368 Other liabilities

3,968

4,833 Total noncurrent liabilities

3,021,744

2,837,355 Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 84,496 and 86,760 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

9

9 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 650 and 1,397 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

-

- Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,096)

172 Additional paid in capital

594,049

575,631 Accumulated deficit

(910,626)

(691,461) Total stockholders' deficit attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc.

(317,664)

(115,649) Non-controlling interests

(2,166)

(3,342) Total stockholders' deficit

(319,830)

(118,991) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 2,974,040

$ 2,969,693

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 84,285

$ 68,948 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

79,197

72,777 Amortization of deferred financing costs

2,634

2,731 Loss on extinguishment of debt

2,285

- Accretion of marketable securities discount

(1,879)

(944) Losses from equity-method investments, net of tax

2,416

338 Dividends accrued on held-to-maturity investment

(1,065)

(979) Credit loss on held-to-maturity investment

557

95 Deferred tax expense

26,761

21,575 Gain on re-measurement of tax benefit arrangement liability

(1,349)

- Loss on disposal of property and equipment

903

- Loss on reacquired franchise rights

-

110 Equity-based compensation expense

2,847

4,793 Other

397

(51) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

380

(781) Inventory

(544)

(1,580) Other assets and other current assets

(6,313)

4,431 Restricted assets - national advertising fund

(12,268)

(9,918) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(3,302)

(13,427) Other liabilities and other current liabilities

(699)

8,312 Income taxes

(2,632)

1,368 Payments pursuant to tax benefit arrangements

(28,786)

(21,780) Equipment deposits

632

3,654 Deferred revenue

18,653

17,313 Leases

4,838

345 Net cash provided by operating activities

167,948

157,330 Cash flows from investing activities:







Additions to property and equipment

(64,345)

(45,143) Acquisition of franchisees, net of cash acquired

-

(26,264) Purchases of marketable securities

(73,930)

(119,614) Maturities of marketable securities

47,839

- Other investments

-

(10,000) Net cash used in investing activities

(90,436)

(201,021) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

800,000

- Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock

9,808

8,372 Principal payments on capital lease obligations

(72)

(107) Repayment of long-term debt

(599,437)

(10,375) Payment of deferred financing and other debt-related costs

(12,055)

- Repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock

(300,205)

(125,030) Distributions paid to members of Pla-Fit Holdings

(1,732)

(3,736) Net cash used in financing activities

(103,693)

(130,876) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,179)

728 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(27,360)

(173,839) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

322,121

472,499 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 294,761

$ 298,660 Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$ 40,814

$ 40,693 Net cash paid for income taxes

$ 9,168

$ 2,763 Non-cash investing activities:







Non-cash additions to property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 18,645

$ 15,058

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Total Segment EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

EBITDA, Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We refer to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as we use these measures to evaluate our operating performance and we believe these measures are useful to investors in evaluating our performance. We have also disclosed Segment EBITDA as an important financial metric utilized by the Company to evaluate performance and allocate resources to segments in accordance with ASC 280, Segment Reporting. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Segment EBITDA sums to Total Segment EBITDA which is equal to the Non-GAAP financial metric EBITDA. We believe that EBITDA, which eliminates the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provides useful information to investors to assess the performance of our segments as well as the business as a whole. Our Board of Directors also uses EBITDA as a key metric to assess the performance of management. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of the Company's core operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance in addition to EBITDA because it eliminates the impact of other items that we believe reduce the comparability of our underlying core business performance from period to period and is therefore useful to our investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 49,312

$ 44,180

$ 84,285

$ 68,948 Interest income (5,616)

(4,163)

(11,077)

(8,094) Interest expense 24,533

21,468

45,966

43,067 Provision for income taxes 18,977

15,814

33,301

25,381 Depreciation and amortization 39,817

36,767

79,197

72,777 EBITDA 127,023

114,066

231,672

202,079 Purchase accounting adjustments-revenue(1) 42

247

62

333 Purchase accounting adjustments-rent(2) 171

184

342

288 Loss on reacquired franchise rights(3) -

110

-

110 Transaction fees and acquisition-related costs(4) -

-

-

394 Severance costs(5) -

1,220

1,602

1,220 Executive transition costs(6) 1,348

-

1,631

- Legal matters(7) -

2,950

-

6,250 Loss (gain) on adjustment of allowance for credit losses

on held-to-maturity investment(8) 82

(160)

557

95 Dividend income on held-to-maturity investment(9) (537)

(496)

(1,065)

(979) Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(10) (987)

-

(1,349)

- Amortization of basis difference of equity-method

investments(11) 240

-

469

- Other(12) 121

818

(107)

(640) Adjusted EBITDA $ 127,503

$ 118,939

$ 233,814

$ 209,150



(1) Represents the impact of revenue-related purchase accounting adjustments associated with the acquisition of Pla-Fit Holdings on November 8, 2012 by TSG (the "2012 Acquisition"). At the time of the 2012 Acquisition, the Company maintained a deferred revenue account, which consisted of deferred area development agreement fees, deferred franchise fees, and deferred enrollment fees that the Company billed and collected up front but recognizes for GAAP purposes at a later date. In connection with the 2012 Acquisition, it was determined that the carrying amount of deferred revenue was greater than the fair value assessed in accordance with ASC 805-Business Combinations, which resulted in a write-down of the carrying value of the deferred revenue balance upon application of acquisition push-down accounting under ASC 805. These amounts represent the additional revenue that would have been recognized if the write-down to deferred revenue had not occurred in connection with the application of acquisition pushdown accounting. (2) Represents the impact of rent related purchase accounting adjustments. In accordance with guidance in ASC 805-Business Combinations, in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, the Company's deferred rent liability was required to be written off as of the acquisition date and rent was recorded on a straight-line basis from the acquisition date through the end of the lease term. This resulted in higher overall rent expense each period than would have otherwise been recorded had the deferred rent liability not been written off as a result of the acquisition push down accounting applied in accordance with ASC 805. The rent related purchase accounting adjustments are adjustments to rent expense recorded in store operations on our condensed consolidated statements of operations, which reflect the difference between the higher rent expense recorded in accordance with GAAP since the acquisition and the rent expense that would have been recorded had the 2012 Acquisition not occurred as well as the amortization of favorable and unfavorable lease intangible assets. (3) Represents the impact of a non-cash loss recorded in accordance with ASC 805 - Business Combinations related to our acquisition of franchisee-owned stores. The loss recorded under U.S. GAAP represents the difference between the fair value and the contractual terms of the reacquired franchise rights and is included in other (gains) losses, net on our condensed consolidated statement of operations. (4) Represents transaction fees and acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with our acquisition of franchisee-owned stores. (5) Represents severance related expenses recorded in connection with a reduction in force during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and the elimination of the President and Chief Operating Officer position during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (6) Represents certain expenses recorded in connection with the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer, including costs associated with the search for and stock based compensation associated with certain equity awards granted to the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and retention payments for certain key employees through the Chief Executive Officer transition. (7) Represents costs associated with legal matters in which the Company was a defendant. In 2023, this represents an increase in the legal reserve related to preliminary terms of a settlement agreement (the "Preliminary Settlement Agreement"). The legal reserve liability was subsequently paid in 2023. (8) Represents a loss (gain) on the adjustment of the allowance for credit losses on the Company's held-to-maturity investment. (9) Represents dividend income recognized on a held-to-maturity investment. (10) Represents gains related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (11) Represents the amortization expense of the Company's pro-rata portion of the basis difference in its equity method investees, which is included within losses from equity-method investments, net of tax on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (12) Represents certain other gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

A reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Total Segment EBITDA is set forth below.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Segment EBITDA













Franchise segment $ 77,409

$ 66,101

$ 153,720

$ 130,835 Corporate-owned stores segment 49,296

48,705

91,400

82,235 Equipment segment 18,575

17,129

23,335

22,700 Corporate and other(1) (18,257)

(17,869)

(36,783)

(33,691) Total Segment EBITDA(2) $ 127,023

$ 114,066

$ 231,672

$ 202,079



(1) "Corporate and other" primarily includes corporate overhead costs, such as payroll and related benefit costs and professional services that are not directly attributable to any individual segment. (2) Total Segment EBITDA is equal to EBITDA, which is a metric that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to "-Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a definition of EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share

Our presentation of Adjusted net income assumes that all net income is attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc., which assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc., adjusted for certain non-cash and other items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. Adjusted net income per share, diluted, is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income by the total weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding plus any dilutive options and restricted stock units as calculated in accordance with GAAP and assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding Class B common stock as of the beginning of each period presented. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income, and the computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are set forth below.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 49,312

$ 44,180

$ 84,285

$ 68,948 Provision for income taxes 18,977

15,814

33,301

25,381 Purchase accounting adjustments-revenue(1) 42

247

62

333 Purchase accounting adjustments-rent(2) 171

184

342

288 Loss on reacquired franchise rights(3) -

110

-

110 Transaction fees and acquisition-related costs(4) -

-

-

394 Severance costs(5) -

1,220

1,602

1,220 Executive transition costs(6) 1,348

-

1,631

- Legal matters(7) -

2,950

-

6,250 Loss (gain) on adjustment of allowance for credit losses

on held-to-maturity investment(8) 82

(160)

557

95 Dividend income on held-to-maturity investment(9) (537)

(496)

(1,065)

(979) Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(10) (987)

-

(1,349)

- Amortization of basis difference of equity-method

investments(11) 240

-

469

- Loss on extinguishment of debt(12) 2,285

-

2,285

- Other(13) 121

818

(107)

(640) Purchase accounting amortization(14) 12,758

12,954

25,515

25,531 Adjusted income before income taxes 83,812

77,821

147,528

126,931 Adjusted income taxes(15) 21,645

20,156

38,101

32,875 Adjusted net income $ 62,167

$ 57,665

$ 109,427

$ 94,056 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.71

$ 0.65

$ 1.24

$ 1.05 Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding,

diluted(16) 87,685

89,092

88,036

89,444



(1) Represents the impact of revenue-related purchase accounting adjustments associated with the 2012 Acquisition. At the time of the 2012 Acquisition, the Company maintained a deferred revenue account, which consisted of deferred area development agreement fees, deferred franchise fees, and deferred enrollment fees that the Company billed and collected up front but recognizes for GAAP purposes at a later date. In connection with the 2012 Acquisition, it was determined that the carrying amount of deferred revenue was greater than the fair value assessed in accordance with ASC 805-Business Combinations, which resulted in a write-down of the carrying value of the deferred revenue balance upon application of acquisition push-down accounting under ASC 805. These amounts represent the additional revenue that would have been recognized if the write-down to deferred revenue had not occurred in connection with the application of acquisition pushdown accounting. (2) Represents the impact of rent related purchase accounting adjustments. In accordance with guidance in ASC 805-Business Combinations, in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, the Company's deferred rent liability was required to be written off as of the acquisition date and rent was recorded on a straight-line basis from the acquisition date through the end of the lease term. This resulted in higher overall rent expense each period than would have otherwise been recorded had the deferred rent liability not been written off as a result of the acquisition push down accounting applied in accordance with ASC 805. The rent related purchase accounting adjustments are adjustments to rent expense recorded in store operations on our condensed consolidated statements of operations, which reflect the difference between the higher rent expense recorded in accordance with GAAP since the acquisition and the rent expense that would have been recorded had the 2012 Acquisition not occurred as well as the amortization of favorable and unfavorable lease intangible assets. (3) Represents the impact of a non-cash loss recorded in accordance with ASC 805 - Business Combinations related to our acquisition of franchisee-owned stores. The loss recorded under U.S. GAAP represents the difference between the fair value and the contractual terms of the reacquired franchise rights and is included in other (gains) losses, net on our condensed consolidated statement of operations. (4) Represents transaction fees and acquisition-related costs incurred in connection with our acquisition of franchisee-owned stores. (5) Represents severance related expenses recorded in connection with a reduction in force during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and the elimination of the President and Chief Operating Officer position during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (6) Represents certain expenses recorded in connection with the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer, including costs associated with the search for and stock based compensation associated with certain equity awards granted to the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and retention payments for certain key employees through the Chief Executive Officer transition. (7) Represents costs associated with legal matters in which the Company was a defendant. In 2023, this represents an increase in the legal reserve, net of legal fees paid, related to the Preliminary Settlement Agreement. The legal reserve liability was subsequently paid in 2023. (8) Represents a loss (gain) on the adjustment of the allowance for credit losses on the Company's held-to-maturity investment. (9) Represents dividend income recognized on a held-to-maturity investment. (10) Represents gains related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (11) Represents the amortization expense of the Company's pro-rata portion of the basis difference in its equity method investees, which is included within losses from equity-method investments, net of tax on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. (12) Represents the write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the repayment of the 2018-1 Class A-2-II notes prior to the anticipated repayment date. (13) Represents certain other gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. (14) Includes $3.1 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and $6.2 million for both the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 of amortization of intangible assets recorded in connection with the 2012 Acquisition, other than favorable leases, and $9.7 million and $9.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $19.3 million for both the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, of amortization of intangible assets created in connection with historical acquisitions of franchisee-owned stores. The adjustment represents the amount of actual non-cash amortization expense recorded, in accordance with GAAP, in each period. (15) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 25.8% for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 25.9% for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 applied to adjusted income before income taxes. (16) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

A reconciliation of net income per share, diluted, to Adjusted net income per share, diluted is set forth below:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands, except per share

amounts) Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted

Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income

per share, diluted Net income attributable to Planet

Fitness, Inc.(1) $ 48,640

86,955

$ 0.56

$ 41,135

84,908

$ 0.48 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests(2) 672

730





3,045

4,184



Net income 49,312









44,180







Adjustments to arrive at adjusted

income before income taxes(3) 34,500









33,641







Adjusted income before income

taxes 83,812









77,821







Adjusted income taxes(4) 21,645









20,156







Adjusted net income $ 62,167

87,685

$ 0.71

$ 57,665

89,092

$ 0.65



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands, except per share

amounts) Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted

Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted Net income attributable to Planet

Fitness, Inc.(1) $ 82,949

87,083

$ 0.95

$ 63,839

84,850

$ 0.75 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests(2) 1,336

953





5,109

4,594



Net income 84,285









68,948







Adjustments to arrive at adjusted

income before income taxes(3) 63,243









57,983







Adjusted income before income

taxes 147,528









126,931







Adjusted income taxes(4) 38,101









32,875







Adjusted net income $ 109,427

88,036

$ 1.24

$ 94,056

89,444

$ 1.05



(1) Represents net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. and the associated weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding. (2) Represents net income attributable to non-controlling interests and the assumed exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc. as of the beginning of the period presented. (3) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. (4) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 25.8% for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 25.9% for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 applied to adjusted income before income taxes.

