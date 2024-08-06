Hagerty Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Increases 2024 Outlook for Revenue and Profit Growth

Completed warrant exchange offer and mandatory exchange in July 2024, whereby the Company issued 3.9 million shares of Class A Common Stock in exchange for 19.5 million warrants

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive enthusiast brand and leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, announced today financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

"We delivered excellent top line growth and margin expansion during the first half of 2024 as our differentiated business model delivers sustained, compounding growth," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Hagerty. "Total revenue gains of 22% were fueled by written premium growth of 18% as our vehicle count increased 8% over the prior year. High rates of growth, combined with more efficient and effective business processes drove operating margin expansion of 840 basis points."

"This laser focus on profitability resulted in Net Income of $51 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $80 million during the first six months of 2024, ahead of expectations," continued Mr. Hagerty.

"Given the strong start to the year and continued business momentum, we have increased our 2024 growth outlook," added Mr. Hagerty. "We now expect written premium growth of 14-15% for the year, powered by strong new business count. Operating margin expansion is expected to drive net income growth of 170-198% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 47-59% as we help car enthusiasts protect, buy and sell, and enjoy their special vehicles."

SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Second quarter 2024 Total Revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $313.2 million, and year-to-date 2024 Total Revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $584.9 million

Second quarter 2024 Written Premium increased 16% year-over-year to $321.2 million, and year-to-date 2024 Written Premium increased 18% year-over-year to $539.5 million

Second quarter 2024 Commission and fee revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $128.8 million, and year-to-date 2024 Commission and fee revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $217.7 million Policies in Force Retention was 89% as of June 30, 2024 compared to 88% in the prior year period and total insured vehicles increased 8% year-over-year to 2.5 million

Second quarter 2024 Loss Ratio was 41.1% compared to 42.0% in the prior year period, and year-to-date 2024 Loss Ratio was 41.1% compared to 41.7% in the prior year period

Second quarter 2024 Earned Premium increased 24% year-over-year to $157.6 million, and year-to-date 2024 Earned Premium increased 26% year-over-year to $309.2 million

Second quarter 2024 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $26.8 million, and year-to-date 2024 Membership, marketplace and other revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $58.0 million Second quarter 2024 Marketplace revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $6.3 million, and year-to-date 2024 Marketplace revenue increased 41% year-over-year to $16.8 million Second quarter 2024 Membership revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $14.1 million, and year-to-date 2024 Membership revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $27.6 million Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) paid members increased 8% year-over-year to approximately 854,000 compared to 792,000

Second quarter 2024 Operating Income of $38.1 million, an increase of $20.8 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2024 Operating Income of $50.3 million, an increase of $49.5 million compared to the prior year period Second quarter 2024 Operating Income margin expanded by 560 bps compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2024 Operating Income margin expanded by 840 bps compared to the prior year period Cost containment and resource prioritization initiatives held general and administrative growth to only 0.3% and salary and benefits growth to 7.7% in the second quarter 2024. Year-to-date 2024 general and administrative services declined 3.4% and salary and benefits increased only 4.6% Second quarter 2024 depreciation and amortization was $10.0 million compared to $10.4 million in the prior year period, and year-to-date 2024 depreciation and amortization was $20.6 million compared to $24.1 million in the prior year period. The year-to-date decrease was primarily driven by the prior year's $3.8 million impairment of digital media content assets Second quarter 2023 results included restructuring charges of $2.8 million, and year-to-date 2023 results included restructuring charges of $8.4 million. The prior year period's charges were primarily associated with a reduction in force and the impairment and related charges associated with operating lease assets and cost containment initiatives

Second quarter 2024 Net Income of $42.7 million, an increase of $27.1 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2024 Net Income of $50.9 million, an increase of $50.3 million compared to the prior year period Second quarter 2024 Net Income includes an $8.6 million increase in interest and other income, and year-to-date 2024 Net Income includes a $10.2 million increase in interest and other income, primarily due to the diversification of Hagerty Re's investment portfolio which resulted in investing in higher yielding fixed maturity securities. In addition, Net Income includes a $1.9 million loss from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities Completed warrant exchange offer and mandatory exchange in July 2024, whereby the Company issued 3.9 million shares of Class A Common Stock in exchange for 19.5 million warrants

Second quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $53.1 million, an increase of $18.7 million compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $80.4 million, an increase of $39.4 million compared to the prior year period

Second quarter 2024 Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.09, and year-to-date 2024 Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share was $0.06 Second quarter 2024 Adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.12, and year-to-date 2024 Adjusted EPS was $0.16



The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.

INCREASED 2024 OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY

Despite the uncertain macro environment and challenging dynamics for the insurance industry with heightened inflationary pressures, 2024 is on track to be another year of strong top-line growth and margin expansion for Hagerty as our performance-based culture powers great results for stakeholders. We remain focused on growing our Insurance, Membership and Marketplace businesses, positioning us to deliver sustained, compounding profit growth over the coming years and fund our purpose to save driving and to fuel car culture for future generations.

Key 2024 business priorities include: Further improve loyalty to drive renewals and referrals Enhance member experience in a cost effective and efficient way Build Hagerty Marketplace into the most trusted and preferred place to buy, sell, and finance collector cars Expand insurance offerings, particularly in the post-1980s collectible space

For full year 2024, the Company increased its outlook: Written Premium growth of 14-15% Total Revenue growth of 16-18% Net Income growth of 170-198% Adjusted EBITDA growth of 47-59%









Prior 2024 Outlook 1

Revised 2024 Outlook in thousands 2023 Results

Low End

High End

Low End

High End Total Written Premium $907,175

$1,025,000

$1,034,000

$1,034,000

$1,043,000 Total Revenue $1,000,213

$1,150,000

$1,170,000

$1,160,000

$1,180,000 Net Income 2 $28,179

$61,000

$70,000

$76,000

$84,000 Adjusted EBITDA 3 $88,162

$124,000

$135,000

$130,000

$140,000





1 Prior 2024 Outlook shared on the Company's first quarter earnings call on May 7th, 2024. 2 Net income range assumes no impact from warrants. Fully diluted share count post warrant exchange of ~360 million including Class A Common Stock, Class V Common Stock, Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, and share-based compensation awards. 3 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for additional information regarding this non-GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Details

Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results today at 10:00 am Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call, including the Company's Investor Presentation highlighting second quarter 2024 financial results, will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com . The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com following the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Hagerty's current expectations and projections with respect to its expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected operating results, such as revenue growth and increases in profit and earned premium; (ii) changes in the market for Hagerty's products and services, (iii) anticipated business objectives; and (iv) the strength of Hagerty's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning.

A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty's ability to: (i) compete effectively within its industry and attract and retain insurance policy holders and paid HDC subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with its insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages with its technology platforms or third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of Hagerty's membership products as well as any new insurance programs and products; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims; (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to Hagerty's business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet and accounting matters; (ix) manage risks associated with being a controlled company; (x) successfully defend any litigation, government inquiries and investigations, and (xi) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Hagerty.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and its business outlook for future periods.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 850,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com .

Category: Financial

Source: Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30,



2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

















REVENUE:

in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts) Commission and fee revenue

$ 128,816

$ 110,187

$ 18,629

16.9 % Earned premium

157,612

127,482

30,130

23.6 % Membership, marketplace and other revenue

26,797

23,575

3,222

13.7 % Total revenue

313,225

261,244

51,981

19.9 % OPERATING EXPENSES:















Salaries and benefits

57,693

53,572

4,121

7.7 % Ceding commissions, net

73,446

60,350

13,096

21.7 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses

64,729

53,564

11,165

20.8 % Sales expense

47,990

41,941

6,049

14.4 % General and administrative

21,373

21,318

55

0.3 % Depreciation and amortization

10,014

10,397

(383)

(3.7) % Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net -

2,849

(2,849)

(100.0) % Gain related to divestiture (87)

-

(87)

- % Total operating expenses

275,158

243,991

31,167

12.8 % OPERATING INCOME

38,067

17,253

20,814

120.6 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(1,941)

(1,754)

(187)

10.7 % Interest and other income (expense)

12,342

3,770

8,572

N/M INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 48,468

19,269

29,199

151.5 % Income tax expense

(5,811)

(3,730)

(2,081)

55.8 % NET INCOME

42,657

15,539

27,118

174.5 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (32,279)

(13,134)

(19,145)

145.8 % Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (1,839)

-

(1,839)

- % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 8,539

$ 2,405

$ 6,134

N/M

















Earnings per share of Class A Common Stock:













Basic

$ 0.09

$ 0.03







Diluted

$ 0.09

$ 0.03

























Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:













Basic

85,687

84,371







Diluted

85,687

85,563









____________________ N/M = Not meaningful

Hagerty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Six months ended June 30,



2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

















REVENUE:

in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts) Commission and fee revenue $ 217,656

$ 184,799

$ 32,857

17.8 % Earned premium 309,231

244,713

64,518

26.4 % Membership, marketplace and other revenue 58,046

50,084

7,962

15.9 % Total revenue

584,933

479,596

105,337

22.0 % OPERATING EXPENSES:















Salaries and benefits

113,809

108,804

5,005

4.6 % Ceding commissions, net

144,376

115,775

28,601

24.7 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses

127,085

101,976

25,109

24.6 % Sales expense

87,650

77,054

10,596

13.8 % General and administrative

41,235

42,699

(1,464)

(3.4) % Depreciation and amortization

20,574

24,140

(3,566)

(14.8) % Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net -

8,384

(8,384)

(100.0) % Gain related to divestiture (87)

-

(87)

- % Total operating expenses

534,642

478,832

55,810

11.7 % OPERATING INCOME

50,291

764

49,527

N/M Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(8,081)

(2,269)

(5,812)

N/M Interest and other income (expense)

19,586

9,417

10,169

108.0 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 61,796

7,912

53,884

N/M Income tax expense

(10,940)

(7,398)

(3,542)

47.9 % NET INCOME

50,856

514

50,342

N/M Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (41,829)

(208)

(41,621)

N/M Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (3,677)

-

(3,677)

- % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 5,350

$ 306

$ 5,044

N/M

















Earnings per share of Class A Common Stock:













Basic

$ 0.06

$ -







Diluted

$ 0.06

$ -

























Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:













Basic

85,171

83,820







Diluted

86,072

84,424









____________________ N/M = Not meaningful

Hagerty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31,



2024

2023









ASSETS

in thousands (except share amounts) Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 120,936

$ 108,326 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

194,586

615,950 Investments

65,444

10,946 Accounts receivable

88,365

71,530 Premiums receivable

221,788

137,525 Commissions receivable

17,719

79,115 Notes receivable

60,285

35,896 Deferred acquisition costs, net

159,307

141,637 Other current assets

84,371

49,293 Total current assets

1,012,801

1,250,218 Investments

404,799

5,526 Notes receivable

1,291

17,018 Property and equipment, net

19,899

20,764 Lease right-of-use assets

47,219

50,515 Intangible assets, net

82,838

91,924 Goodwill

114,165

114,214 Other long-term assets

46,619

38,033 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,729,631

$ 1,588,212 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$ 76,509

$ 87,175 Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

217,545

198,508 Commissions payable

101,100

108,739 Due to insurers

139,099

79,815 Advanced premiums

36,839

20,471 Unearned premiums

362,509

317,275 Contract liabilities

36,614

30,316 Total current liabilities

970,215

842,299 Long-term lease liabilities

46,689

50,459 Long-term debt, net

98,029

130,680 Warrant liabilities

42,099

34,018 Deferred tax liability

17,997

15,937 Contract liabilities

16,335

17,335 Other long-term liabilities

2,961

4,139 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,194,325

1,094,867 Commitments and Contingencies

-

- TEMPORARY EQUITY 1







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,483,561 Series A Convertible Preferred

Stock issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 80,913

82,836 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 85,703,286 and 84,588,536 issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 8

8 Class V Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 authorized, 251,033,906 shares issued and outstanding

as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 25

25 Additional paid-in capital

555,040

561,754 Accumulated earnings (deficit)

(459,968)

(468,995) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(667)

(88) Total stockholders' equity

94,438

92,704 Non-controlling interest

359,955

317,805 Total equity

454,393

410,509 TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,729,631

$ 1,588,212

____________________ 1 The Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is recorded within Temporary Equity because it has equity conversion and cash redemption features.

Hagerty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023







OPERATING ACTIVITIES: in thousands Net income $ 50,856

$ 514 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:





Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 8,081

2,269 Depreciation and amortization 20,574

24,140 Provision for deferred taxes 1,984

3,480 Share-based compensation expense 8,926

8,222 Non-cash lease expense 4,038

6,300 Other (5)

3,433 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts, premiums and commission receivable (39,306)

(93,549) Deferred acquisition costs, net (17,670)

(32,756) Losses payable and provision for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 19,037

4,876 Commissions payable (7,639)

24,664 Due to insurers 59,470

60,174 Advanced premiums 16,399

17,043 Unearned premiums 45,234

68,123 Operating lease liabilities (4,531)

(5,960) Other assets and liabilities, net (43,193)

(20,416) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 122,255

70,557 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures (11,936)

(16,251) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,843)

(7,084) Issuance of notes receivable (32,136)

(11,015) Collection of notes receivable 19,354

6,235 Purchases of fixed maturity securities (455,766)

(6,172) Proceeds from sales of fixed maturity securities 7,570

- Proceeds from maturities of fixed maturity securities 5,596

2,964 Purchases of equity securities (9,407)

- Other investing activities 631

22 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (479,937)

(31,301) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on long-term debt (60,757)

(99,250) Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs 25,482

71,590 Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of issuance costs -

79,159 Contribution from non-controlling interest -

600 Distributions paid to non-controlling interest unit holders (5,320)

- Payment of Series A Preferred Stock dividends (5,600)

- Funding of employee tax obligations upon vesting of share-based payments (4,588)

- Proceeds from issuance of Class A Common Stock under employee stock purchase plan -

906 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (50,783)

53,005 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (289)

909







Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (408,754)

93,170 Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 724,276

539,191 Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 315,522

$ 632,361

Hagerty, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Key Performance Indicators

The tables below present a summary of our Key Performance Indicators, which include important operational metrics, as well as certain accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the periods presented. We use these Key Performance Indicators to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe these Key Performance Indicators are useful in evaluating our performance when read together with our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operational Metrics













Total Written Premium (in thousands) $ 321,173

$ 275,895

$ 539,459

$ 458,745 Loss Ratio 41.1 %

42.0 %

41.1 %

41.7 % New Business Count - Insurance 89,049

80,140

148,335

131,902















GAAP Measures













Total Revenue (in thousands) $ 313,225

$ 261,244

$ 584,933

$ 479,596 Operating Income (in thousands) $ 38,067

$ 17,253

$ 50,291

$ 764 Net Income (in thousands) $ 42,657

$ 15,539

$ 50,856

$ 514 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.09

$ 0.03

$ 0.06

$ - Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.09

$ 0.03

$ 0.06

$ -















Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 53,113

$ 34,367

$ 80,440

$ 41,072 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 0.12

$ 0.05

$ 0.16

$ 0.01



June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 Operational Metrics





Policies in Force 1,468,612

1,401,037 Policies in Force Retention 88.7 %

88.7 % Vehicles in Force 2,510,566

2,378,883 HDC Paid Member Count 853,564

815,007 Net Promoter Score (NPS) 82

82

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated Net income, excluding interest and other income (expense), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude (i) changes in the fair value of our warrant liabilities; (ii) share-based compensation expense; and when applicable, (iii) restructuring, impairment and related charges, net; (iv) gains, losses and impairments related to divestitures; and (v) certain other unusual items.

We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations.

By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation to Net income, which is the most comparable GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. However, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for Net income or other financial statement data presented in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as indicators of financial performance.Hagerty's Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry, which could reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income:





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023





















in thousands Net income $ 42,657

$ 15,539

$ 50,856

$ 514 Interest and other (income) expense 1 (12,342)

(3,770)

(19,586)

(9,417) Income tax expense 5,811

3,730

10,940

7,398 Depreciation and amortization 10,014

10,397

20,574

24,140 EBITDA 46,140

25,896

62,784

22,635 Restructuring, impairment and related charges, net -

2,849

-

8,384 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,941

1,754

8,081

2,269 Share-based compensation expense 4,383

4,018

8,926

7,934 Gain related to divestiture (87)

-

(87)

- Other unusual items 2 736

(150)

736

(150) Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,113

$ 34,367

$ 80,440

$ 41,072

____________________ 1 Excludes interest expense related to the BAC Credit Facility, which is recorded within "Sales expense" on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. 2 Other unusual items includes $0.7 million of professional fees associated with the exchange offer related to our warrants for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and a net legal settlement recovery for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 Outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income:





2024 Low

2024 High













in thousands Net income $ 76,000

$ 84,000 Interest and other (income) expense 1 (30,000)

(30,000) Income tax expense 20,000

22,000 Depreciation and amortization 46,000

46,000 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities -

- Share-based compensation expense 18,000

18,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 130,000

$ 140,000

____________________ 1 Excludes interest expense related to the BAC Credit Facility, which is recorded within "Sales expense" on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Adjusted EPS

We define Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("Adjusted EPS") as consolidated Net income, less changes in the fair value of our warrant liabilities, divided by our outstanding and total potentially dilutive securities, which includes (i) the weighted average issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock; (ii) all issued and outstanding non-controlling interest units of THG; (iii) all issued and outstanding shares of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis; (iv) all unissued share-based compensation awards; and (v) all unexercised warrants.

The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EPS is basic earnings per share ("Basic EPS"), which is calculated as Net income available to Class A Common Stockholders divided by the weighted average number of Class A Common Stock shares outstanding during the period.

We present Adjusted EPS because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance and believe it is used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating the consolidated performance of other companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EPS, which compares our consolidated Net income with our outstanding and potentially dilutive shares, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance on a fully consolidated basis.

Management uses Adjusted EPS:

as a measurement of operating performance of our business on a fully consolidated basis;

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and

as a preferred predictor of core operating performance, comparisons to prior periods and competitive positioning.

We caution investors that Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including Basic EPS, and that Adjusted EPS, as we define it, may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EPS has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as a measure of profit or loss per share.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Basic EPS:





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023





















in thousands (except per share amounts) Numerator:













Net income available to Class A Common Stockholders 1 $ 7,912

$ 2,388

$ 4,955

$ 305 Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 1,839

-

3,677

- Undistributed earnings allocated to Series A Convertible

Preferred Stock 627

17

395

1 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 32,279

13,134

41,829

208 Consolidated net income 42,657

15,539

50,856

514 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,941

1,754

8,081

2,269 Adjusted consolidated net income 2 $ 44,598

$ 17,293

$ 58,937

$ 2,783















Denominator:













Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock

outstanding - basic 1 85,687

84,371

85,171

83,820 Total potentially dilutive securities outstanding:













Non-controlling interest units 255,368

255,499

255,368

255,499 Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, on an as-converted

basis 6,785

6,785

6,785

6,785 Total unissued share-based compensation awards 8,228

7,022

8,228

7,022 Total warrants outstanding 3 3,876

19,484

3,876

19,484 Potentially dilutive shares outstanding 274,257

288,790

274,257

288,790 Fully dilutive shares outstanding 2 359,944

373,161

359,428

372,610

















Basic EPS 1 $ 0.09

$ 0.03

$ 0.06

$ -

















Adjusted EPS 2 $ 0.12

$ 0.05

$ 0.16

$ 0.01

____________________ 1 Numerator and Denominator of the GAAP measure Basic EPS. 2 Numerator and Denominator of the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EPS. 3 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the dilutive impact of the outstanding warrants included in the calculation of Adjusted EPS represents the number of Class A Common Stock shares issued in relation to the warrant exchange transaction that closed in July 2024.

