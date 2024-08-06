Elevation Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Business Achievements

-- Today announced promising initial data from Phase 1 clinical trial of EO-3021; 42.8% confirmed ORR observed in Claudin 18.2-enriched subset of gastric and GEJ cancer, with differentiated safety profile --

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and highlighted recent business achievements.

"Today, we announced promising initial data from our Phase 1 trial evaluating monotherapy EO-3021, which reinforce clinical proof-of-concept and support EO-3021's potential as a best-in-class Claudin 18.2 antibody drug conjugate. We are particularly excited to see encouraging anti-tumor activity in patients with Claudin 18.2-expressing gastric or GEJ cancer, as well as a differentiated safety profile, demonstrating the value of a targeted therapeutic approach and the benefit of EO-3021's site-specific conjugation," said Joseph Ferra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology. "These results support our broad clinical development program for EO-3021 and strengthen our conviction that EO-3021 can provide meaningful benefit to patients living with gastric or GEJ cancer."

Mr. Ferra continued, "Looking ahead, we remain on track to advance into monotherapy dose expansion and initiate the combination portion of our Phase 1 trial evaluating EO-3021 by year-end, report additional monotherapy data for EO-3021 in the first half of 2025, and nominate a development candidate from our HER3-ADC program in the second half of 2024. This year has been transformative for Elevation Oncology, marked by strong execution toward our goal of bringing important treatment options to patients with significant unmet medical needs, and we are eager to continue these efforts as we advance our pipeline of differentiated ADC therapies."

Recent Business Achievements

Earlier today, Elevation Oncology announced promising initial data from the dose escalation portion of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of EO-3021 in patients with advanced, unresectable or metastatic solid tumors likely to express Claudin 18.2, including gastric, gastroesophageal junction (GEJ), pancreatic or esophageal cancers. As of the data cutoff date of June 10, 2024: EO-3021 was observed to be generally well-tolerated. No neutropenia or peripheral neuropathy/hypoesthesia, both known toxicities associated with monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), were observed in the safety population of 32 patients treated with EO-3021. In seven patients with Claudin 18.2 in =20% of tumor cells at IHC 2+/3+, the objective response rate (ORR) was 42.8% (three confirmed partial responses, one of which was confirmed following the June 10, 2024, data cutoff) and the disease control rate (DCR) was 71.4%, including two patients with stable disease (SD). In eight patients with Claudin 18.2 in <20% of tumor cells at IHC 2+/3+, the ORR was 0% and the DCR was 50%, including four patients with SD.

In June 2024, Elevation Oncology announced plans to expand its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of EO-3021 to include two combination cohorts evaluating EO-3021 for the treatment of advanced gastric or GEJ cancer. Pursuant to clinical supply agreements with Lilly and Company and GSK, respectively, Elevation Oncology will evaluate EO-3021 in combination with ramucirumab, a VEGFR2 inhibitor, in the second-line setting and in combination with dostarlimab, a PD-1 inhibitor, in the front-line setting.

Expected Upcoming Milestones

EO-3021:

Initiate dosing in combination portion of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of EO-3021 by year-end 2024.

Share additional data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of monotherapy EO-3021, including from the dose expansion cohort, in the first half of 2025.

HER3-ADC:

Nominate development candidate from HER3-ADC program in the second half of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

As of June 30, 2024, Elevation Oncology had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $110.8 million, compared to $83.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in cash reflects net proceeds of $44.2 million, which Elevation Oncology raised through its at-the-market (ATM) facility in the first half of 2024, partially offset by cash used to fund operating activities.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $6.6 million, compared to $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in R&D expenses in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to increased EO-3021 clinical trial expenses.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $4.4 million, compared to $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in G&A expenses in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to increased professional fees, including costs for accounting and legal services, and increased utilization of consultants.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $10.5 million, compared to $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Outlook

Elevation Oncology expects its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024 to be sufficient to fund its current operations into 2026.

About EO-3021

EO-3021 (also known as SYSA1801) is a differentiated, clinical-stage antibody drug conjugate (ADC) with best-in-class potential comprised of an immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody (mAb) that targets Claudin 18.2. EO-3021 is site-specifically conjugated to the monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) payload via a cleavable linker with a drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) of 2. Claudin 18.2 is a specific isoform of Claudin 18 that is normally expressed in gastric epithelial cells. During malignant transformation, the tight junctions may become disrupted, exposing Claudin 18.2 and allowing them to be accessible by Claudin 18.2 targeting agents. Elevation Oncology is evaluating EO-3021 in a Phase 1 study (NCT05980416) in patients with advanced, unresectable or metastatic solid tumors likely to express Claudin 18.2 including gastric, gastroesophageal junction, pancreatic or esophageal cancers.

Elevation Oncology has the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize EO-3021 in all global territories outside Greater China.

About Elevation Oncology, Inc.

Elevation Oncology is an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. We are leveraging our antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) expertise to advance a novel pipeline, initially targeting two clinically validated targets in oncology, Claudin 18.2 and HER3. Our lead candidate, EO-3021, is a potential best-in-class ADC designed to target Claudin 18.2 and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial (NCT05980416) in patients with advanced, unresectable or metastatic solid tumors likely to express Claudin 18.2 including gastric, gastroesophageal junction, pancreatic or esophageal cancers. Additionally, we expect to nominate a development candidate for our second program, a HER3-targeting ADC for the treatment of patients with solid tumors that overexpress HER3, in 2024. For more information, visit www.ElevationOncology.com.

Selected Financial Information (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

















Three months ended June 30,



2024

2023 Statement of Operations items:











Operating expenses:











Research and development

$ 6,551

$ 6,029 General and administrative



4,412



3,805 Total operating expenses



10,963



9,834 Loss from operations



(10,963)



(9,834) Other income (expense):











Interest income (expense), net



513



(271) Total other income (expense), net



513



(271) Loss before income taxes



(10,450)



(10,105) Income tax expense



11



5 Net loss

$ (10,461)

$ (10,110) Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.18)

$ (0.36) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



59,018,340



28,405,046

Selected Financial Information (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)













Selected Balance Sheet items:

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$ 110,849

$ 83,107 Working capital1



110,806



83,819 Total assets



114,597



89,091 Long-term debt, net of discount



30,916



30,137 Total stockholders' equity



80,918



54,809

1 We define working capital as current assets less current liabilities.

SOURCE Elevation Oncology