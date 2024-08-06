Starrex International Ltd.: Starrex International Announces Appointment of Independent Director

Starrex International, Ltd. ("Starrex" or the "Company") (CSE:STX)(OTCQB:STXMF) announces that it has appointed David Lowe to its board of directors as an independent Canadian director. Mr. Lowe brings an extensive background in business with public company experience. His most recent position was as President and CEO for Southpaw Technology Inc., a company he shepherded from startup to a successful sale in March of this year. The Board looks forward to Mr. Lowe's valuable input for the Company's ongoing operations.

