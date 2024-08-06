Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113AR | ISIN: CA8556791066 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARREX INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARREX INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.08.2024 13:26 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Starrex International Ltd.: Starrex International Announces Appointment of Independent Director

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Starrex International, Ltd. ("Starrex" or the "Company") (CSE:STX)(OTCQB:STXMF) announces that it has appointed David Lowe to its board of directors as an independent Canadian director. Mr. Lowe brings an extensive background in business with public company experience. His most recent position was as President and CEO for Southpaw Technology Inc., a company he shepherded from startup to a successful sale in March of this year. The Board looks forward to Mr. Lowe's valuable input for the Company's ongoing operations.

For further information please contact:

Charles Burns, Interim CEO: cburns@bayshore.ca or Debbie Merritt, Chief Financial Officer of Starrex, at (281) 406-8621, email address: dmerritt@starrexintl.com,
Scott Koyich, Investor Relations, Brisco Capital Partners, (403) 619-2200 | scott@briscocapital.com

Additional Information

Additional information relating to Starrex and other public filings, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Starrex International, Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.