HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) (the "Partnership") today reported net income attributable to the Partnership in the second quarter of 2024 of $14.4 million, or $0.41 per limited partner unit, an increase of $2.5 million compared to the second quarter 2023 net income of $11.9 million. Cash flows from operating activities in the second quarter of 2024 were $121.9 million, an increase of $23.4 million compared to second quarter 2023 cash flows from operating activities of $98.5 million, due to higher net income. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, MLP distributable cash flow was $17.1 million, an increase of $2.1 million compared to second quarter 2023 MLP distributable cash flow of $15.0 million. The increase in MLP distributable cash flow and associated trailing twelve-month coverage ratio was primarily due to higher production and sales volume due to the Calvert City turnaround in the second quarter of 2023.

Second quarter 2024 net income attributable to the Partnership of $14.4 million decreased by $0.4 million compared to first quarter 2024 net income of $14.8 million, primarily due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses. Second quarter 2024 cash flows from operating activities of $121.9 million increased by $17.3 million compared to first quarter 2024 cash flows from operating activities of $104.6 million due to more favorable working capital changes. Second quarter 2024 MLP distributable cash flow of $17.1 million increased by $0.2 million compared to first quarter 2024 MLP distributable cash flow of $16.9 million, primarily due to higher margins on third-party ethylene sales.

"We are pleased with the Partnership's performance for the second quarter of 2024. During the second quarter, we benefitted from improved third-party ethylene sales prices and margins, which supported the growth in our MLP distributable cash flow. Last month, Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership, implemented a succession plan that included the appointment of Jean-Marc Gilson as President, CEO and director of our general partner. We are pleased to welcome Jean-Marc to the Partnership as he continues implementing our strategy of long-term value creation," said Albert Chao, Executive Chairman. "Looking ahead to the second half of 2024, preparations are well underway for our planned maintenance turnaround at our Petro 1 ethylene unit, which is scheduled to begin later in the third quarter. While the Petro 1 turnaround will have a temporary impact on our earnings and cash flows, our outlook for third-party ethylene sales prices and margins has improved and OpCo's ethylene sales agreement with Westlake will continue to support our earnings and cash flows."

On July 30, 2024, the Partnership announced that the Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC had approved a quarterly distribution for the second quarter of 2024 of $0.4714 per unit to be payable on August 27, 2024 to unitholders of record as of August 12, 2024, representing the 40th consecutive quarterly distribution to our unitholders. MLP distributable cash flow provided trailing twelve-month coverage of 0.96x the declared distributions for the second quarter of 2024, which was higher than the trailing twelve-month coverage ratio of 0.93x at the end of the first quarter of 2024. Since our IPO in July of 2014 our cumulative coverage ratio is 1.08x.

OpCo's Ethylene Sales Agreement with Westlake is designed to provide for stable and predictable cash flows. The agreement provides that 95% of OpCo's ethylene production is sold to Westlake for a cash margin of $0.10 per pound, net of operating costs, maintenance capital expenditures and reserves for future turnaround expenditures.

The statements in this release and the related teleconference relating to matters that are not historical facts, such as those with respect to the timing of the anticipated Petro 1 turnaround, results of our turnaround reserves and activities, our future coverage ratio, our outlook for third-party ethylene margins, our expectations regarding feedstock and energy costs, the ability to deliver value, returns, predictable cash flows and distributions to unitholders, the expectation that strong distributions will continue, and the nature of the sales agreement with Westlake, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially, based on factors including, but not limited to, operating difficulties; the volume of ethylene that we are able to sell; the price at which we are able to sell ethylene; changes in the price and availability of feedstocks; changes in prevailing economic conditions; actions and commitments of Westlake Corporation; actions of third parties; the timing and results of capital expenditures, including turnaround activities; inclement or hazardous weather conditions, including flooding, and the physical impacts of climate change; environmental hazards; changes in laws and regulations (or the interpretation thereof); inability to acquire or maintain necessary permits; inability to obtain necessary production equipment or replacement parts; technical difficulties or failures; labor disputes; difficulty collecting receivables; inability of our customers to take delivery; fires, explosions or other industrial accidents; our ability to borrow funds and access capital markets; and other risk factors. For more detailed information about the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC in February 2024, and the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC in May 2024.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release makes reference to certain "non-GAAP" financial measures, such as MLP distributable cash flow, coverage ratio and EBITDA. For this purpose, a non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as a numerical measure of a registrant's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that (1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the registrant; or (2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as MLP distributable cash flow, coverage ratio and EBITDA, provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of our ongoing operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define MLP distributable cash flow as distributable cash flow less distributable cash flow attributable to Westlake Corporation's noncontrolling interest in OpCo and distributions attributable to the incentive distribution rights holder. MLP distributable cash flow does not reflect changes in working capital balances. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. MLP distributable cash flow, coverage ratio and EBITDA are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships, our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures and the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities. Reconciliations of MLP distributable cash flow to net income and to net cash provided by operating activities and of EBITDA to net income, income from operations and net cash provided by operating activities can be found in the financial schedules at the end of this press release.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets consist of three ethylene production facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss Westlake Chemical Partners' second quarter 2024 results will be held Tuesday, August 6th, 2024 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (12:00 PM Central Time). To access the conference call, please register at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI05d1ab2ca68249b69a922d0eae472d31. A dial-in will be provided upon registration.

The conference call will also be available via webcast at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qjg77gba and the earnings release can be obtained via the Partnership web page at: https://investors.wlkpartners.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx.

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP ("WESTLAKE PARTNERS") CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands of dollars, except per unit data) Revenue Net sales-Westlake Corporation ("Westlake") $ 239,527 $ 224,575 $ 474,736 $ 482,046 Net co-products, ethylene and other sales-third parties 44,641 39,602 94,105 89,808 Total net sales 284,168 264,177 568,841 571,854 Cost of sales 182,936 176,455 365,429 378,059 Gross profit 101,232 87,722 203,412 193,795 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,605 7,229 14,682 15,143 Income from operations 93,627 80,493 188,730 178,652 Other income (expense) Interest expense-Westlake (6,651 ) (6,117 ) (13,232 ) (13,432 ) Other income, net 1,257 1,061 2,591 1,881 Income before income taxes 88,233 75,437 178,089 167,101 Provision for income taxes 207 173 417 385 Net income 88,026 75,264 177,672 166,716 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP ("OpCo") 73,599 63,378 148,412 139,938 Net income attributable to Westlake Partners $ 14,427 $ 11,886 $ 29,260 $ 26,778 Net income per limited partner unit attributable to Westlake Partners (basic and diluted) Common units $ 0.41 $ 0.34 $ 0.83 $ 0.76 Distributions declared per unit $ 0.4714 $ 0.4714 $ 0.9428 $ 0.9428 MLP distributable cash flow $ 17,135 $ 14,985 $ 34,027 $ 32,536 Distributions declared Limited partner units-publicly and privately held $ 9,951 $ 9,946 $ 19,901 $ 19,892 Limited partner units-Westlake 6,657 6,658 13,314 13,315 Total distributions declared $ 16,608 $ 16,604 $ 33,215 $ 33,207 EBITDA $ 123,199 $ 108,594 $ 247,630 $ 234,209

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (In thousands of dollars) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,999 $ 58,619 Receivable under the Investment Management Agreement-Westlake 94,478 94,444 Accounts receivable, net-Westlake 39,090 49,565 Accounts receivable, net-third parties 27,128 18,701 Inventories 4,487 4,432 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 944 442 Total current assets 232,126 226,203 Property, plant and equipment, net 912,752 943,843 Other assets, net 143,484 146,796 Total assets $ 1,288,362 $ 1,316,842 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities (accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities) $ 49,607 $ 56,335 Long-term debt payable to Westlake 399,674 399,674 Other liabilities 4,234 4,583 Total liabilities 453,515 460,592 Common unitholders-publicly and privately held 471,199 473,513 Common unitholder-Westlake 47,408 48,993 General partner-Westlake (242,572 ) (242,572 ) Total Westlake Partners partners' capital 276,035 279,934 Noncontrolling interest in OpCo 558,812 576,316 Total equity 834,847 856,250 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,288,362 $ 1,316,842

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (In thousands of dollars) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 177,672 $ 166,716 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 56,309 53,676 Net loss on disposition and other 1,870 725 Other balance sheet changes (9,390 ) 22,286 Net cash provided by operating activities 226,461 243,403 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (19,951 ) (17,169 ) Investments with Westlake under the Investment Management Agreement - (164,116 ) Maturities of investments with Westlake under the Investment Management Agreement - 135,000 Net cash used for investing activities (19,951 ) (46,285 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from debt payable to Westlake 108,000 98,500 Repayment of debt payable to Westlake (108,000 ) (98,500 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest retained in OpCo by Westlake (165,916 ) (169,259 ) Distributions to unitholders (33,214 ) (33,207 ) Net cash used for financing activities (199,130 ) (202,466 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,380 (5,348 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 58,619 64,782 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 65,999 $ 59,434

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP RECONCILIATION OF MLP DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO NET INCOME AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended March 31, Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands of dollars) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 104,565 $ 121,896 $ 98,543 $ 226,461 $ 243,403 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other (14,919 ) (33,870 ) (23,279 ) (48,789 ) (76,687 ) Net income 89,646 88,026 75,264 177,672 166,716 Add: Depreciation, amortization and disposition of property, plant and equipment 28,265 29,869 27,095 58,134 54,098 Less: Contribution to turnaround reserves (11,476 ) (8,672 ) (6,967 ) (20,148 ) (14,273 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (7,749 ) (9,306 ) (6,521 ) (17,055 ) (14,545 ) Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interest in OpCo (81,794 ) (82,782 ) (73,886 ) (164,576 ) (159,460 ) MLP distributable cash flow $ 16,892 $ 17,135 $ 14,985 $ 34,027 $ 32,536

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME, INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended March 31, Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands of dollars) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 104,565 $ 121,896 $ 98,543 $ 226,461 $ 243,403 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other (14,919 ) (33,870 ) (23,279 ) (48,789 ) (76,687 ) Net income 89,646 88,026 75,264 177,672 166,716 Less: Other income, net 1,334 1,257 1,061 2,591 1,881 Interest expense-Westlake (6,581 ) (6,651 ) (6,117 ) (13,232 ) (13,432 ) Provision for income taxes (210 ) (207 ) (173 ) (417 ) (385 ) Income from operations 95,103 93,627 80,493 188,730 178,652 Add: Depreciation and amortization 27,994 28,315 27,040 56,309 53,676 Other income, net 1,334 1,257 1,061 2,591 1,881 EBITDA $ 124,431 $ 123,199 $ 108,594 $ 247,630 $ 234,209

Contacts

(713) 585-2900

Investors-Steve Bender

Media-L. Benjamin Ederington