BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) ("Rand" or the "Company"), a business development company providing alternative financing for lower middle market companies, announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Daniel P. Penberthy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand, commented, " We are consistent and persistent in the execution of our strategy, driving strong growth in total investment income through prudent and strategic investments in income-generating debt instruments. During the quarter, our efforts to optimize the portfolio, including selective exits, generated capital that we advantageously deployed to improve our balance sheet. This positions us well for future growth opportunities. Additionally, we look forward to leveraging the capital expected from the pending sale of our portfolio investment company, SciAps, which we had previously announced and is expected to close later this year.

" Looking ahead, our plan is to continue scaling our business through new investments and also reinvesting in high-potential existing portfolio companies. Our goal is to focus on new debt investments in smaller opportunities, replicating our past successes in helping these companies grow. We believe this will cultivate a robust and steady income stream, strengthening our ability to increase cash dividends over the long term."

Second Quarter Highlights (compared with the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Total investment income grew $321,000, or 18%, to $2.1 million, which reflected a 35% increase in interest from portfolio companies, partially offset by lower dividend and fee income.

Total expenses were $2.7 million compared with $1.3 million in last year's second quarter. The change largely reflects a $1.2 million increase in capital gains incentive fees to the Company's external investment adviser. The increase in total expenses also reflects $393,000 in interest expense from the senior revolving credit facility compared with $259,000 for the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted expenses, which exclude capital gains incentive fees and is a non-GAAP financial measure, were $1.0 million compared with $816,000 in the second quarter of 2023. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted expenses.

Net investment loss was $517,000, or $0.20 per share, compared with net investment income of $493,000, or $0.19 per share, in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net investment income per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the capital gains incentive fee accrual expense, was $0.44 per share, up 16% from $0.38 per share in last year's second quarter. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted net investment income per share.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2024, Rand's portfolio included investments with a fair value of $87.1 million across 26 portfolio businesses. This was an increase of $9.9 million, or 13%, from December 31, 2023, and reflected new and follow-on investments and valuation adjustments in multiple portfolio companies, partially offset by stock sales and other portfolio company loan repayments. At June 30, 2024, Rand's portfolio was comprised of approximately 66% in debt investments, 32% in equity investments in private companies, and 2% in publicly traded equities of other BDCs. The annualized weighted average yield of debt investments, which includes PIK interest, was 13.8% at June 30, 2024, compared with 13.6% at the end of 2023.

Second quarter 2024:

Funded a follow-on equity investment of $108,000 in Food Service Supply Holdco LLC (FSS). Rand's total debt and equity investment in FSS had a fair value of $7.5 million at quarter-end.

Sold shares in three publicly traded BDCs for total proceeds of $3.3 million, which included a realized gain of $1.3 million.

Received $740,000 principal loan repayment from Pressure Pro, Inc.

Realized a gain of $397,000 from a partial asset sale of a Tilson affiliated company.

At quarter-end, Rand's total debt and equity investment in SciAps had a fair value of $10.8 million.

Exited remaining equity investment in KNOA Software.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash was $2.3 million at June 30, 2024. The Company also held shares valued at approximately $1.3 million in other publicly traded BDCs, which are available for future operational and liquidity needs.

During the quarter, Rand reduced its outstanding borrowings by $2.0 million, leaving a balance of $17.2 million on its existing $25.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility at June 30, 2024. The outstanding borrowings carried an interest rate of 8.8% at quarter-end. Subsequent to quarter-end, Rand repaid an additional $2.3 million on its outstanding borrowings.

The Company did not repurchase any outstanding common stock during the second quarter of 2024.

Dividends

On May 8, 2024, Rand declared its regular quarterly cash dividend distribution of $0.29 per share, which was paid during the second quarter to shareholders of record as of May 31, 2024.

On July 31, 2024, Rand declared its regular quarterly cash dividend distribution of $0.29 per share. The cash dividend will be distributed on or about September 13, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 30, 2024.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position June 30,

2024

(Unaudited) December 31,

2023 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Control investments (cost of $5,721,856 and $5,272,770, respectively) $ 4,598,046 $ 4,148,960 Affiliate investments (cost of $45,250,676 and $45,720,974, respectively) 61,779,019 53,499,372 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $22,449,599 and $17,371,862, respectively) 20,693,902 19,477,380 Total investments, at fair value (cost of $73,422,131 and $68,365,606, respectively) 87,070,967 77,125,712 Cash 2,293,226 3,295,321 Interest receivable 516,617 244,600 Prepaid income taxes 149,863 127,869 Deferred tax asset, net 174,053 39,179 Other assets 584,343 189,301 Total assets $ 90,789,069 $ 81,021,982 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (NET ASSETS) Liabilities: Due to investment adviser $ 322,672 $ 979,297 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 108,358 145,516 Line of credit 17,200,000 16,250,000 Capital gains incentive fees 4,033,000 2,279,700 Deferred revenue 566,423 552,256 Total liabilities 22,230,453 20,206,769 Stockholders' equity (net assets): Common stock, $0.10 par; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued: 2,648,916; shares outstanding: 2,581,021 at 6/30/24 and 12/31/23 264,892 264,892 Capital in excess of par value 55,801,170 55,801,170 Treasury stock, at cost: 67,895 shares at 6/30/24 and 12/31/23 (1,566,605 ) (1,566,605 ) Total distributable earnings 14,059,159 6,315,756 Total stockholders' equity (net assets) (per share - 6/30/24: $26.56; 12/31/23: $23.56) 68,558,616 60,815,213 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (net assets) $ 90,789,069 $ 81,021,982

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three

months

ended

June 30,

2024 Three

months

ended

June 30,

2023 Six months

ended

June 30,

2024 Six months

ended

June 30,

2023 Investment income: Interest from portfolio companies: Control investments $ 198,885 $ 179,922 $ 386,368 $ 330,838 Affiliate investments 1,192,116 941,201 2,358,201 1,729,022 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate Investments 604,226 352,417 1,064,306 710,583 Total interest from portfolio companies 1,995,227 1,473,540 3,808,875 2,770,443 Interest from other investments: Non-Control/Non-Affiliate Investments 144 104 2,058 236 Total interest from other investments 144 104 2,058 236 Dividend and other investment income: Affiliate investments 13,125 59,677 26,250 406,825 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate Investments 60,050 132,920 198,760 260,515 Total dividend and other investment income 73,175 192,597 225,010 667,340 Fee income: Control investments 4,516 4,311 9,032 8,211 Affiliate investments 54,815 138,902 128,535 206,744 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate Investments 8,272 5,978 29,858 13,956 Total fee income 67,603 149,191 167,425 228,911 Total investment income 2,136,149 1,815,432 4,203,368 3,666,930 Expenses: Base management fee 322,672 255,867 625,267 501,260 Capital gains incentive fees 1,641,000 491,000 1,753,300 782,000 Interest expense 393,172 258,912 783,192 417,312 Professional fees 91,460 100,307 323,767 271,282 Stockholders and office operating 82,667 85,080 151,695 149,384 Directors' fees 66,550 67,391 130,400 131,241 Administrative fees 40,000 37,250 78,167 74,500 Insurance 10,380 10,380 23,424 23,340 Corporate development 4,881 554 10,426 4,267 Total expenses 2,652,782 1,306,741 3,879,638 2,354,586 Net investment (loss) income before income taxes: (516,633 ) 508,691 323,730 1,312,344 Income taxes, including excise tax expense 562 16,061 1,340 104,798 Net investment (loss) income (517,195 ) 492,630 322,390 1,207,546 Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments: Affiliate investments (831,891 ) 2,537,765 (831,891 ) 2,596,094 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate Investments 1,259,999 1,280,482 4,710,091 1,275,541 Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments, before income taxes 428,108 3,818,247 3,878,200 3,871,635 Income tax expense - 338,158 - 338,158 Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments 428,108 3,480,089 3,878,200 3,533,477 Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments: Affiliate investments 8,849,945 (886,698 ) 8,749,945 (886,698 ) Non-Control/Non-Affiliate Investments (1,070,919 ) (480,572 ) (3,861,215 ) 921,401 Change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation before income taxes 7,779,026 (1,367,270 ) 4,888,730 34,703 Deferred income tax benefit (47,834 ) (66,441 ) (47,834 ) (66,441 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments 7,826,860 (1,300,829 ) 4,936,564 101,144 Net realized and unrealized gain on investments 8,254,968 2,179,260 8,814,764 3,634,621 Net increase in net assets from operations $ 7,737,773 $ 2,671,890 $ 9,137,154 $ 4,842,167 Weighted average shares outstanding 2,581,021 2,581,021 2,581,021 2,581,021 Basic and diluted net increase in net assets from operations per share $ 3.00 $ 1.04 $ 3.54 $ 1.88

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets (Unaudited) Three

months

ended

June 30,

2024 Three

months

ended

June 30,

2023 Six months

ended

June 30,

2024 Six months

ended

June 30,

2023 Net assets at beginning of period $ 61,569,339 $ 59,375,393 $ 60,815,213 $ 57,721,320 Net investment (loss) income (517,195 ) 492,630 322,390 1,207,546 Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments 428,108 3,480,089 3,878,200 3,533,477 Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments 7,826,860 (1,300,829 ) 4,936,564 101,144 Net increase in net assets from operations 7,737,773 2,671,890 9,137,154 4,842,167 Declaration of dividend (748,496 ) (645,255 ) (1,393,751 ) (1,161,459 ) Net assets at end of period $ 68,558,616 $ 61,402,028 $ 68,558,616 $ 61,402,028

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Expense to Non-GAAP Adjusted Expenses

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting total expenses, which is a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP") financial measure, Rand presents adjusted expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted expenses is defined as GAAP total expenses removing the effect of any expenses for capital gains incentive fees accrual. GAAP total expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that adjusted expenses provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three

months

ended

June 30, 2024 Three

months

ended

June 30, 2023 Six months

ended

June 30,

2024 Six months

ended

June 30,

2023 Total expenses $ 2,652,782 $ 1,306,741 $ 3,879,638 $ 2,354,586 Exclude expenses for capital gains incentive fees 1,641,000 491,000 1,753,300 782,000 Adjusted total expenses $ 1,011,782 $ 815,741 $ 2,126,338 $ 1,572,586

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Investment (Loss) Income per Share to

Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting Net Investment (Loss) Income per Share, which is a GAAP financial measure, the Company presents Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share is defined as GAAP Net Investment (Loss) Income per Share removing the effect of any expenses for capital gains incentive fees. GAAP Net Investment (Loss) Income per Share is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three months

ended

June 30, 2024 Three months

ended

June 30, 2023 Six months

ended

June 30, 2024 Six months

ended

June 30, 2023 Net investment (loss) income per share $ (0.20) $ 0.19 $ 0.12 $ 0.47 Exclude expenses for capital gains incentive fees per share 0.64 0.19 0.68 0.30 Adjusted net investment income per share $ 0.44 $ 0.38 $ 0.80 $ 0.77

