NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS), a leading online marketplace for luxury design products ("1stDibs" or the "Company"), today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net revenue was $22.2 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year.

Gross profit was $15.9 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 71.7%, compared to 69.8% in the second quarter 2023.

GAAP net loss was $4.4 million compared to a net loss of $8.3 million in the second quarter 2023.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin was $(1.6) million and (7.1)%, respectively, compared to $(4.6) million and (21.9)%, respectively, in the second quarter 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $110.6 million as of June 30, 2024.

"We are thrilled to report a return to GMV and revenue growth, marking a significant turning point for the business," said David Rosenblatt, 1stDibs Chief Executive Officer. "During the second quarter, we achieved a number of positive developments in addition to returning to growth, including accelerating order growth, continued conversion rate expansion and sequential active buyer growth. All are positive signals that our roadmap and strategy are working."

Tom Etergino, Chief Financial Officer of 1stDibs said, "Over the past two years, we have improved monetization, expanded gross margins and meaningfully reduced our operating expenses. The second quarter marks another significant step forward, delivering our best Adjusted EBITDA margins as a public company."

Other Recent Business Highlights and Second Quarter Key Operating Metrics

GMV was $91.5 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year.

Number of Orders was approximately 34K, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Active Buyers was approximately 61K, a decrease of 6% year-over-year.

Financial Guidance and Outlook

The Company's third quarter 2024 guidance is below.

Q3 2024 Guidance GMV $84 million - $91 million Net revenue $20.8 million - $22.1 million Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) (15%) - (10%)

Actual results may differ materially from our Financial Guidance and Outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

A GAAP reconciliation to our non-GAAP guidance measure (adjusted EBITDA) is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the potential variability and uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to change. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our historical non-GAAP financial results included in this press release.

Webcast Information

1stDibs will host a webcast to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and participants can access the webcast at the 1stDibs Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com). A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the webcast, for one year thereafter.

Disclosure Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, 1stDibs announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls and webcasts, as well as the investor relations website.

About 1stDibs

1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable federal and state securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations, long term operating expenses, and expectations for capital requirements, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as: "accelerate," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "demand," "estimate," "expand," "expect," "focus," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "progress," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology or similar expressions intended to identify statements about the future.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the following: (1) our continued efforts to lay the foundation for future growth; (2) our focus on efficiency and steps to align our expenses to current demand and the impact thereof; (3) our progress towards reaccelarating sustainable growth, reducing our cost, increasing operating leverage, and re-engineering our cost base; and (4) our future results of operations and financial position, including our financial guidance and outlook. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events and if these prove to be inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. Investors are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: (1) our ability to execute our business plan and strategies to achieve our strategic initiatives; (2) our ability to achieve future growth; (3) our ability to enhance GMV growth and shareholder value; (4) our ability to effectively manage costs; (5) our ability to reduce operating costs and realign investment priorities following our workforce reduction; and (6) macroeconomic conditions or geopolitical events or similar risks, as well as other risks, uncertainties, and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other periodic reports and filings we make with the SEC. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Key Operating Metrics Definitions

Gross Merchandise Value

We define GMV as the total dollar value from items sold by our sellers through 1stDibs in a given month, minus cancellations within that month, and excluding shipping and sales taxes. GMV includes all sales reported to us by our sellers, whether transacted through the 1stDibs marketplace or reported as an offline sale. We view GMV as a measure of the total economic activity generated by our online marketplace, and as an indicator of the scale and growth of our online marketplace and the health of our ecosystem. Our historical performance for GMV may not be indicative of future performance in GMV.

Number of Orders

We define Number of Orders as the total number of orders placed or reported through the 1stDibs marketplace in a given month, minus cancellations within that month. Our historical performance for Number of Orders may not be indicative of future performance in Number of Orders.

Active Buyers

We define Active Buyers as buyers who have made at least one purchase through our online marketplace during the 12 months ended on the last day of the period presented, net of cancellations. A buyer is identified by a unique email address; thus an Active Buyer could have more than one account if they were to use a separate unique email address to set up each account. We believe this metric reflects scale, engagement and brand awareness, and our ability to convert user activity on our online marketplace into transactions. Our historical performance for Active Buyers may not be indicative of future performance in new Active Buyers.

1STDIBS.COM, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,807 $ 37,395 Short-term investments 86,825 101,926 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $154 and $188 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 681 643 Prepaid expenses 3,766 3,032 Receivables from payment processors 3,303 2,670 Other current assets 2,661 2,214 Total current assets 121,043 147,880 Restricted cash, non-current 3,620 3,580 Property and equipment, net 3,987 3,384 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,481 19,655 Goodwill 4,242 4,116 Other assets 3,209 2,200 Total assets $ 157,582 $ 180,815 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,255 $ 3,580 Payables due to sellers 8,134 6,521 Accrued expenses 9,439 10,883 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,932 3,107 Other current liabilities 3,332 3,618 Total current liabilities 27,092 27,709 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 20,079 18,812 Other liabilities 25 6 Total liabilities 47,196 46,527 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 41,619,773 and 40,738,619 shares issued as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; and 36,693,138 and 39,915,136 outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 416 407 Treasury stock, at cost; 4,926,635 and 823,483 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (25,373 ) (3,496 ) Additional paid-in capital 457,274 451,282 Accumulated deficit (321,459 ) (313,719 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (472 ) (186 ) Total stockholders' equity 110,386 134,288 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 157,582 $ 180,815

1STDIBS.COM, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 22,235 $ 20,921 $ 44,297 $ 43,099 Cost of revenue 6,290 6,327 12,366 13,634 Gross profit 15,945 14,594 31,931 29,465 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 9,265 9,791 18,434 19,596 Technology development 5,470 6,889 10,215 12,684 General and administrative 6,882 7,463 13,892 15,551 Provision for transaction losses 822 888 1,236 2,252 Total operating expenses 22,439 25,031 43,777 50,083 Loss from operations (6,494 ) (10,437 ) (11,846 ) (20,618 ) Other income, net: Interest income 1,646 1,645 3,338 3,176 Other, net 415 472 772 989 Total other income, net 2,061 2,117 4,110 4,165 Net loss before income taxes (4,433 ) (8,320 ) (7,736 ) (16,453 ) Provision for income taxes (4 ) - (4 ) - Net loss (4,437 ) (8,320 ) (7,740 ) (16,453 ) Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic and diluted 38,517,785 39,642,725 39,131,456 39,487,496

1STDIBS.COM, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (7,740 ) $ (16,453 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 932 1,366 Stock-based compensation expense 7,106 6,358 Provision for transaction losses, returns and refunds 625 549 Amortization of costs to obtain revenue contracts 160 162 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,661 1,268 Accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on short-term investments, net (1,499 ) (1,241 ) Other, net 2 (219 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (193 ) 46 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,271 ) (449 ) Receivables from payment processors (633 ) 155 Other assets (1,181 ) (172 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,601 ) 1,297 Payables due to sellers 1,611 (838 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,394 ) (1,366 ) Other current liabilities and other liabilities (290 ) 269 Net cash used in operating activities (5,705 ) (9,268 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities of short-term investments 49,177 11,000 Sales of short-term investments 18,667 - Purchases of short-term investments (51,507 ) (110,411 ) Development of internal-use software (797 ) (856 ) Purchases of property and equipment (554 ) (25 ) Other, net 297 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 15,283 (100,292 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 786 35 Payments for repurchase of common stock (21,877 ) - Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based compensation awards (1,973 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (23,064 ) 35 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (62 ) 227 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (13,548 ) (109,298 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 40,975 158,043 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 27,427 $ 48,745

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

In this press release, we provide Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that represents our net loss adjusted to exclude: (1) depreciation and amortization; (2) stock-based compensation expense; (3) other income, net; and (4) strategic alternative expenses. We also provide Adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure that presents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. Below is a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA.

We have included Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures, because they are key measures used by our management team to help us to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. We also use these measures to analyze our financial results, establish budgets and operational goals for managing our business, and make strategic decisions. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income and expenses that we exclude from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Accordingly, we believe that these metrics provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making. We also believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core business and results of operations over multiple periods with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and to analyze our cash performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the way that these measures are calculated. The non-GAAP financial measures presented should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature, and are not intended, and should not be construed, as a substitute for the related financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. These limitations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin include the following:

The exclusion of certain recurring, non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization of property and equipment. While these are non-cash charges, we may need to replace the assets being depreciated in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for these replacements or new capital expenditure requirements;

The exclusion of stock-based compensation expense, which has been a significant recurring expense and will continue to constitute a significant recurring expense for the foreseeable future, as equity awards are expected to continue to be an important component of our compensation strategy;

The exclusion of other income, net, which includes interest income related to our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and realized and unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency exchange;

The exclusion of strategic alternative expenses in connection with capital return strategies, buy- and sell-side mergers, acquisitions and partnerships which include integration costs, sale of a business or subsidiary, business optimization costs related to revisions of operational objectives and priorities which include restructuring charges, in all cases outside the ordinary course.

Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and our other GAAP results. The information in the tables below sets forth the non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

1STDIBS.COM, INC. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (4,437 ) $ (8,320 ) $ (7,740 ) $ (16,453 ) Excluding: Depreciation and amortization 470 427 932 1,366 Stock-based compensation expense 4,016 3,252 7,106 6,358 Other income, net (2,061 ) (2,117 ) (4,110 ) (4,165 ) Strategic alternative expenses 419 2,179 425 3,061 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (1,589 ) $ (4,579 ) $ (3,383 ) $ (9,833 ) Divided by: Net revenue $ 22,235 $ 20,921 $ 44,297 $ 43,099 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) (7.1 )% (21.9 )% (7.6 )% (22.8 )%

Contacts

Media:

Jennifer Miller

jennifer.miller@1stdibs.com

Investor Relations:

Kevin LaBuz

investors@1stdibs.com