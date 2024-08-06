NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOW), a growing specialty lines insurance group focused on providing casualty, professional liability and healthcare liability insurance products, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024*.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased 50.4% to $175.5 million.

Net income of $5.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (1) of $7.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share (1) .

of $7.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share . Return on equity of 8.2% and adjusted return on equity (1) of 11.7%.

of 11.7%. Upsized initial public offering completed in May 2024, raising $131.0 million in net proceeds through the issuance of 8,658,823 shares of common stock at $17.00 per share.

Bowhead Chief Executive Officer Stephen Sills commented, "We are very pleased with what we have to report for the results of our first quarter as a publicly traded company. We opened our doors for business as a specialty insurance underwriter in November of 2020. Over the next three plus years, we assembled a great team of over 200 employees to get us to where we are today. In May of this year, we launched an IPO to raise $100 million, which was ultimately upsized to $131 million in net proceeds. We've achieved our position of prominence in the specialty insurance space by building a highly experienced team focused on underwriting profitability through market cycles. We continue to believe we can attract high quality talent and generate profitable business."

Mr. Sills continued, "Those that followed us through the IPO process will recall that almost 80% of our business is in the E&S market. The favorable market dynamics we saw then still exist today. In fact, because of the ongoing deteriorating loss experience in certain sectors and the market's resulting need to reprice risks, we see lasting tailwinds for Bowhead, which is free of these legacy risks."

Underwriting Results

The 50.4% increase in gross written premiums to $175.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 was driven by new business, renewals and continued growth in our platform across all divisions:

Our Casualty division led the growth with a 78.8% increase to $114.2 million;

Healthcare increased 46.4% over the same period to $16.9 million; and

Professional Liability increased 7.5% to $44.4 million.

Late in the second quarter of 2024, we launched a new division called Baleen, which focuses on small, hard-to-place risks written 100% on a non-admitted basis. Baleen is a streamlined, low touch "flow" underwriting operation that supplements the "craft" solutions we offer today. In line with our deliberate, measured and limited roll out, Baleen gross written premiums for the second quarter of 2024 was minimal. We will report Baleen's first full quarter gross written premiums during our third quarter earnings call.

Our loss ratio of 65.5% in the second quarter of 2024 utilizes the same industry loss ratios used since the fourth quarter of 2023 and remained unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2024. There were no changes to loss picks or prior year reserves during the quarter. As of June 30, 2024, incurred but not reported liabilities comprised 92.0% of our net loss reserves.

Our expense ratio of 33.8% included $1.3 million of remaining stock-based compensation costs associated with management's profit interest through operating expenses. Excluding this one-time increase in operating expenses, our expense ratio for the second quarter of 2024 would be 32.3%, a decrease compared to our first quarter of 2024 expense ratio of 32.6%.

Investment Results

Net investment income was $8.8 million, driven by the increase in our investment portfolio and higher yields on invested assets. Our investment portfolio included $131.0 million of net proceeds from our IPO, which were not invested for the full quarter. Excluding the net proceeds from our IPO, our investment portfolio had a book yield of 4.6% and our new money rate was 5.5% at the end of the quarter.

Excluding the net proceeds from our IPO, the weighted average effective duration of our investment portfolio, which included cash equivalents, increased from 1.9 years at March 31, 2024 to 2.1 years at June 30, 2024, and had an average rating of "AA" at June 30, 2024.

Summary of Operating Results

The following table summarizes the Company's results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change ($ in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross written premiums $ 175,539 $ 116,742 $ 58,797 50.4 % Ceded written premiums (63,486) (40,310) (23,176) 57.5 % Net written premiums $ 112,053 $ 76,432 $ 35,621 46.6 % Revenues Net earned premiums $ 90,087 $ 61,374 $ 28,713 46.8 % Net investment income 8,777 4,048 4,729 116.8 % Net realized investment gains 2 - 2 NM Other insurance-related income 32 31 1 4.8 % Total revenues 98,898 65,453 33,445 51.1 % Expenses Net losses and loss adjustment expenses 59,018 37,409 21,609 57.8 % Net acquisition costs 7,582 4,960 2,622 52.9 % Operating expenses 22,855 14,616 8,239 56.4 % Non-operating expenses 1,481 - 1,481 NM Warrant expense 332 - 332 NM Credit facility interest expenses and fees 224 - 224 NM Foreign exchange (gains) losses (4) 8 (12) (148.5) % Total expenses 91,488 56,993 34,495 60.5 % Income before income taxes 7,410 8,460 (1,050) (12.4) % Income tax expense (1,877) (1,905) 28 (1.5) % Net income $ 5,533 $ 6,555 $ (1,022) (15.6) % Key Operating and Financial Metrics: Adjusted net income(1) $ 7,880 $ 6,561 $ 1,319 20.1 % Loss ratio 65.5 % 61.0 % Expense ratio 33.8 % 31.9 % Combined ratio 99.3 % 92.8 % Return on equity(2) 8.2 % 22.2 % Adjusted return on equity(1)(2) 11.7 % 22.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.27 Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 0.28 $ 0.27 __________________ NM - Percentage change is not meaningful. (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "-Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net income and adjusted net income are annualized to arrive at return on equity and adjusted return on equity.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ($ in thousands, except share data) Assets Investments Fixed maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $721,782 and $569,013, respectively) $ 706,199 $ 554,624 Short-term investments, at amortized cost, which approximates fair value 12,712 8,824 Total investments 718,911 563,448 Cash and cash equivalents 180,324 118,070 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 18,494 1,698 Accrued investment income 6,728 4,660 Premium balances receivable 69,495 38,817 Reinsurance recoverable 192,025 139,389 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 133,992 116,732 Deferred policy acquisition costs 24,564 19,407 Property and equipment, net 7,481 7,601 Income taxes receivable 1,320 1,107 Deferred tax assets, net 17,071 14,229 Other assets 24,768 2,701 Total assets $ 1,395,173 $ 1,027,859 Liabilities Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 587,905 $ 431,186 Unearned premiums 391,802 344,704 Reinsurance balances payable 45,767 40,440 Income taxes payable 29 42 Accrued expenses 11,287 14,900 Other liabilities 18,472 4,510 Total liabilities 1,055,262 835,782 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Mezzanine equity Performance stock units 46 - Stockholders' equity Common stock 327 240 ($0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 32,658,823 and 24,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30,2024 and December 31,2023, respectively) Additional paid-in capital 314,636 178,543 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,309) (11,372) Retained earnings 37,211 24,666 Total stockholders' equity 339,865 192,077 Total mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity 339,911 192,077 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 1,395,173 $ 1,027,859

Gross Written Premiums

The following table presents gross written premiums by underwriting division for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months ended June 30, 2024 % of Total 2023 % of Total $ Change % Change ($ in thousands, except percentages) Casualty $ 114,233 65.1 % $ 63,890 54.7 % $ 50,343 78.8 % Professional Liability 44,397 25.3 % 41,302 35.4 % 3,095 7.5 % Healthcare 16,909 9.6 % 11,550 9.9 % 5,359 46.4 % Gross written premiums $ 175,539 100.0 % $ 116,742 100.0 % $ 58,797 50.4 %

Loss Ratio

The following table summarizes current and prior accident loss ratios for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Net Losses and

Loss Adjustment

Expenses % of Net Earned

Premiums Net Losses and

Loss Adjustment

Expenses % of Net Earned

Premiums ($ in thousands, except percentages) Current accident year $ 59,018 65.5 % $ 37,148 60.5 % Prior accident year reserve development - - % 261 0.4 % Total $ 59,018 65.5 % $ 37,409 61.0 %

Expense Ratio

The following table summarizes the components of our expense ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Expenses % of Net Earned

Premium Expenses % of Net Earned

Premium ($ in thousands, except percentages) Net acquisition costs $ 7,582 8.4 % $ 4,960 8.1 % Operating expenses 22,855 25.4 % 14,616 23.8 % Total expense ratio $ 30,437 33.8 % $ 19,576 31.9 %

Net Investment Income

The following table summarizes the sources of net investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) U.S. government and government agency $ 3,836 $ 656 State and municipal 388 388 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 468 363 Residential mortgage-backed securities 1,920 246 Asset-backed securities (33) 894 Corporate 1,071 893 Short-term investments 103 208 Cash and cash equivalents 1,204 511 Gross investment income 8,957 4,159 Investment expenses (180) (111) Net investment income $ 8,777 $ 4,048

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. Management believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures described below provides useful insight into our underlying business performance.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding the impact of net realized investment gains, non-operating expenses, foreign exchange (gains) losses, and certain strategic initiatives. Adjusted net income excludes the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We calculate the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating our income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which we received a deduction for these adjustments.

Adjusted return on equity is defined as adjusted net income as a percentage of average beginning and ending mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution that may occur if equity base awards are converted into common stock equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method.

You should not rely on these non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for any U.S. GAAP financial measure. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and not as a replacement for or superior to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Adjusted net income

Adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 reconciles to net income as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Before income

taxes After income

taxes Before income

taxes After income

taxes ($ in thousands) Income as reported $ 7,410 $ 5,533 $ 8,460 $ 6,555 Adjustments: Net realized investment gains (2) (2) - - Non-operating expenses 1,481 1,481 - - Foreign exchange (gains) losses (4) (4) 8 8 Strategic initiatives(1) 1,496 1,496 - - Tax impact - (624) - (2) Adjusted net income $ 10,381 $ 7,880 $ 8,468 $ 6,561 ___________________ (1) Strategic initiatives for the three months ended June 30, 2024 represents costs incurred to set up our Baleen Specialty division, which is recorded in operating expenses within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income. The costs incurred primarily represent expenses to implement the new platform and processes supporting the Baleen Specialty division. See "Business- Our Strategy"

Adjusted return on equity

Adjusted return on equity for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 reconciles to return on equity as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 ($ in thousands, except percentages) Numerator: Adjusted net income(1) 31,519 26,245 Denominator: Average mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity 270,551 118,144 Adjusted return on equity 11.7 % 22.2 % ___________________ (1) For the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023, net income and adjusted net income are annualized to arrive at return on equity and adjusted return on equity.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Diluted adjusted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 reconciles to diluted earnings per share as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) Numerator: Adjusted net income $ 7,880 $ 6,561 Denominator: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 27,771,108 24,000,000 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.27

About Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc.

Bowhead Specialty is a growing specialty insurance business providing casualty and professional liability insurance products. We were founded and are led by industry veteran Stephen Sills. The team is composed of highly experienced and respected industry veterans with decades of individual, successful underwriting and management experience. We focus on providing "craft" solutions in our specialty lines and classes of business that we believe require deep underwriting and claims expertise in order to produce attractive financial results.

We pride ourselves on the quality and experience of our people, who are committed to exceeding our partners' expectations through excellent service and expertise. Our collaborative culture spans all functions of our business and allows us to provide a consistent, positive experience for all of our partners.

