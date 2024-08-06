Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873388 | ISIN: US6460251068 | Ticker-Symbol: NJ1
Frankfurt
06.08.24
08:02 Uhr
41,000 Euro
-1,800
-4,21 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,20041,40014:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION41,000-4,21 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.