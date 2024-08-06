WALL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Highlights include:

Consolidated net loss of $(11.6) million, compared with net income of $1.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023

Consolidated net financial loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $(8.9) million, or $(0.09) per share, compared to net financial earnings (NFE), a non-GAAP financial measure, of $9.7 million, or $0.10 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023

Re-affirmed fiscal 2024 net financial earnings per share (NFEPS) guidance range of $2.85 to $3.00, which was increased by $0.15 in February 2024 as a result of strong performance from Energy Services

Maintained long-term projected NFEPS growth rate of 7 to 9 percent (1)

On January 31, 2024, New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) filed a rate case with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU), and in May 2024, updated the filing seeking a $219.6 million (originally $222.6 million) increase in base rates

Third-quarter fiscal 2024 net loss totaled $(11.6) million, or $(0.12) per share, compared with net income of $1.5 million, or $0.02 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 year-to-date net income totaled $198.6 million, or $2.02 per share, compared with $227.7 million, or $2.35 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2023.

Third-quarter fiscal 2024 net financial loss totaled $(8.9) million, or $(0.09) per share, compared with NFE of $9.7 million, or $0.10 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 year-to-date NFE totaled $202.1 million, or $2.05 per share, compared with $232.3 million, or $2.40 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2023.

Management Commentary

Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources, stated, "We are on track to achieve NFEPS within our fiscal 2024 guidance range for the year, which was raised by $0.15 in February 2024. Our portfolio of businesses performed in line with our expectations. We remain focused on executing our strategy to meet our customers' expectations and deliver strong results for our shareowners."

Key Performance Metrics

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ (11,574 ) $ 1,532 $ 198,649 $ 227,700 Basic EPS $ (0.12 ) $ 0.02 $ 2.02 $ 2.35 Net financial (loss) earnings $ (8,899 ) $ 9,670 $ 202,121 $ 232,264 Basic net financial (loss) earnings per share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.10 $ 2.05 $ 2.40 (1) NFEPS long-term annual growth projections are based on the midpoint of the $2.20 - $2.30 initial guidance range for fiscal 2022, provided on February 1, 2021.

A reconciliation of net income to NFE for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, is provided below.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (11,574 ) $ 1,532 $ 198,649 $ 227,700 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 3,803 (12,970 ) 23,860 (30,502 ) Tax effect (903 ) 3,083 (5,670 ) 7,250 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (385 ) 24,116 (19,458 ) 36,885 Tax effect 91 (5,731 ) 4,624 (8,766 ) Gain on equity method investment - (100 ) - (300 ) Tax effect - 24 - 74 NFE tax adjustment 69 (284 ) 116 (77 ) Net financial (loss) earnings $ (8,899 ) $ 9,670 $ 202,121 $ 232,264 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 98,983 97,168 98,409 96,849 Diluted 98,983 97,886 99,213 97,538 Basic earnings per share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.02 $ 2.02 $ 2.35 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 0.04 (0.14 ) 0.24 (0.31 ) Tax effect (0.01 ) 0.03 (0.06 ) 0.07 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory - 0.25 (0.20 ) 0.38 Tax effect - (0.06 ) 0.05 (0.09 ) Basic net financial (loss) earnings per share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.10 $ 2.05 $ 2.40

NFE is a measure of earnings based on the elimination of timing differences to effectively match the earnings effects of the economic hedges with the physical sale of natural gas, Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECs) and foreign currency contracts. Consequently, to reconcile net income and NFE, current-period unrealized gains and losses on the derivatives are excluded from NFE as a reconciling item. Realized derivative gains and losses are also included in current-period net income. However, NFE includes only realized gains and losses related to natural gas sold out of inventory, effectively matching the full earnings effects of the derivatives with realized margins on physical natural gas flows. NFE also excludes certain transactions associated with equity method investments, including impairment charges, which are non-cash charges, and return of capital in excess of the carrying value of our investment. These are not indicative of the Company's performance for its ongoing operations. Included in the tax effects are current and deferred income tax expense corresponding with the components of NFE.

A table detailing NFE for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, is provided below.

Net financial (loss) earnings by business unit

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 New Jersey Natural Gas $ (6,139 ) $ 891 $ 152,400 $ 156,252 Clean Energy Ventures (6,714 ) 7,267 (1,808 ) (5,694 ) Storage and Transportation 4,140 2,358 9,761 11,051 Energy Services (2,244 ) (1,604 ) 43,231 72,054 Home Services and Other 881 523 665 1,307 Subtotal (10,076 ) 9,435 204,249 234,970 Eliminations 1,177 235 (2,128 ) (2,706 ) Total $ (8,899 ) $ 9,670 $ 202,121 $ 232,264

Fiscal 2024 NFE Guidance:

NJR re-affirmed its fiscal 2024 NFEPS guidance range of $2.85 to $3.00, which was increased by $0.15 in February 2024, subject to the risks and uncertainties identified below under "Forward-Looking Statements."

In fiscal 2024, NJR expects Energy Services will represent a higher percentage of NFEPS than in prior years due to contributions from the Asset Management Agreements signed in 2020*. The following chart represents NJR's current expected contributions from its business segments for fiscal 2024:

Company Expected Fiscal 2024

Net Financial Earnings

Contribution New Jersey Natural Gas 43 to 46 percent Clean Energy Ventures 11 to 14 percent Storage and Transportation 3 to 5 percent Energy Services 40 to 43 percent* Home Services and Other 0 to 1 percent * NJR expects to recognize the majority of the fiscal 2024 AMA revenues in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter

In providing fiscal 2024 NFE guidance, management is aware there could be differences between reported GAAP earnings and NFE due to matters such as, but not limited to, the positions of our energy-related derivatives. Management is not able to reasonably estimate the aggregate impact or significance of these items on reported earnings and, therefore, is not able to provide a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP equivalent for its operating earnings guidance without unreasonable efforts.

New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG)

NJNG reported a third-quarter fiscal 2024 net financial loss of $(6.1) million, compared to NFE of $0.9 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 year-to-date NFE were $152.4 million, compared to NFE of $156.3 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease in NFE for the quarter and year-to-date period was due primarily to higher employee related expenses and information technology costs, and increased depreciation expenses as a result of continued capital deployment.

Customer Growth:

NJNG added 5,939 new customers during the first nine months of fiscal 2024, compared with 5,892 during the same period of fiscal 2023. NJNG expects these new customers to contribute approximately $5.1 million of incremental utility gross margin on an annualized basis.

Base Rate Filing:

On January 31, 2024, NJNG filed a base rate case with the BPU, seeking a $222.6 million increase to its base rates based on an overall return of 7.57 percent with a return on equity of 10.42 percent. On May 15, 2024, the Company filed an update to its financial schedules in the base rate case filing, which reflects a proposed increase of $219.6 million.

Infrastructure Update:

NJNG's Infrastructure Investment Program (IIP) is a five-year, $150 million accelerated recovery program that began in fiscal 2021. IIP consists of a series of infrastructure projects designed to enhance the safety and reliability of NJNG's natural gas distribution system. During the first nine months of fiscal 2024, NJNG spent $22.6 million under the program on various distribution system reinforcement projects.



On March 28, 2024, NJNG submitted its annual IIP filing to the BPU requesting a rate increase for capital expenditures with actual information through February 29, 2024, and forecasted information through June 30, 2024. On July 26, 2024, the Company filed an update with actual information through June 30, 2024 requesting a rate increase for capital expenditures of $43.5 million, which will result in a $5.3 million revenue increase, with a proposed effective date of October 1, 2024.

Basic Gas Supply Service (BGSS) Incentive Programs:

BGSS incentive programs contributed $2.9 million to utility gross margin in the third quarters of both fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023. During the first nine months of fiscal 2024, these programs contributed $16.2 million to utility gross margin, compared with $17.4 million during the same period in fiscal 2023.

For more information on utility gross margin, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Energy-Efficiency Programs:

SAVEGREEN invested $52.4 million year-to-date in fiscal 2024 in energy-efficiency upgrades for customers' homes and businesses. NJNG recovered $22.6 million of its outstanding investments during the first nine months of fiscal 2024 through its energy efficiency rate. On May 31, 2024, NJNG submitted its annual cost recovery filing seeking an increase of $5.6 million.

Clean Energy Ventures (CEV)

CEV reported a third-quarter fiscal 2024 net financial loss of $(6.7) million, compared with NFE of $7.3 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease in NFE for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was largely due to a reversal of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets in the prior year period that did not reoccur.

Fiscal 2024 year-to-date net financial loss was $(1.8) million, compared with net financial loss of $(5.7) million during the same period in fiscal 2023. The improvement was due primarily to higher SREC and Transition Renewable Energy Certificate (TREC) revenue for the period, as well as the recognition of Investment Tax Credits associated with solar sale leaseback financing transactions.

Solar Investment Update:

As of June 30, 2024, CEV had approximately 477MW of solar capacity in service in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Indiana, and Michigan.

Storage and Transportation

Storage and Transportation reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 NFE of $4.1 million, compared with NFE of $2.4 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 year-to-date NFE were $9.8 million, compared with NFE of $11.1 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. NFE for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 increased as a result of higher operating revenues for the period, while the year-to-date decrease in NFE was largely due to higher operating and maintenance expenses.

Energy Services

Energy Services reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 net financial loss of $(2.2) million compared with net financial loss of $(1.6) million for the same period in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 year-to-date NFE were $43.2 million, compared with NFE of $72.1 million during the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease in fiscal 2024 year-to-date NFE was due primarily to higher natural gas price volatility in the prior year period, largely as a result of Winter Storm Elliott.

Home Services and Other Operations

Home Services and Other Operations reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 NFE of $0.9 million, compared to NFE of $0.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2024 year-to-date NFE was $0.7 million, compared with NFE of $1.3 million during the same period in fiscal 2023.

Capital Expenditures and Cash Flows:

NJR is committed to maintaining a strong financial profile:

During the first nine months of fiscal 2024, capital expenditures were $396.5 million, including accruals, compared with $370.0 million during the same period of fiscal 2023. The increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher expenditures at NJNG.

During the first nine months of fiscal 2024, cash flows from operations were $362.9 million, compared to cash flows from operations of $387.9 million during the same period of fiscal 2023. The decrease was largely due to changes in working capital.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NJR cautions readers that the assumptions forming the basis for forward-looking statements include many factors that are beyond NJR's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as estimates of future market conditions and the behavior of other market participants. Words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "may," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of this date concerning future developments and their potential effect upon NJR. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management's expectations, assumptions and beliefs or that the effect of future developments on NJR will be those anticipated by management. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release include, but are not limited to, certain statements regarding NJR's NFEPS guidance for fiscal 2024, projected NFEPS growth rates and our guidance range, forecasted contribution of business segments to NJR's NFE for fiscal 2024, customer growth at NJNG and their expected contributions, expected contributions from Asset Management Agreements, infrastructure programs and investments, future decarbonization opportunities including IIP, Energy Efficiency programs, including BGSS, the outcome or timing of our Base Rate Case with the BPU, the outcome or timing of our IIP filing to the BPU, and other legal and regulatory expectations.

Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NJR's expectations are contained in NJR's filings with the SEC, including NJR's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings, which are available at the SEC's web site, http://www.sec.gov. Information included in this earnings release is representative as of today only and while NJR periodically reassesses material trends and uncertainties affecting NJR's results of operations and financial condition in connection with its preparation of management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition contained in its Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC, NJR does not, by including this statement, assume any obligation to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement referenced herein in light of future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This earnings release includes the non-GAAP financial measures NFE/net financial loss, NFE per basic share, financial margin and utility gross margin. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. As an indicator of NJR's operating performance, these measures should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or operating revenues as determined in accordance with GAAP. This information has been provided pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G.

NFE and financial margin exclude unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments related to NJR's unregulated subsidiaries and certain realized gains and losses on derivative instruments related to natural gas that has been placed into storage at Energy Services, net of applicable tax adjustments as described below. Financial margin also differs from gross margin as defined on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization as well as the effects of derivatives as discussed above. Volatility associated with the change in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity reported on the income statement in the current period. In order to manage its business, NJR views its results without the impacts of the unrealized gains and losses, and certain realized gains and losses, caused by changes in value of these financial instruments and physical commodity contracts prior to the completion of the planned transaction because it shows changes in value currently instead of when the planned transaction ultimately is settled. An annual estimated effective tax rate is calculated for NFE purposes and any necessary quarterly tax adjustment is applied to NJR Energy Services Company.

NJNG's utility gross margin is defined as operating revenues less natural gas purchases, sales tax, and regulatory rider expense. This measure differs from gross margin as presented on a GAAP basis as it excludes certain operations and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization. Utility gross margin may also not be comparable to the definition of gross margin used by others in the natural gas distribution business and other industries. Management believes that utility gross margin provides a meaningful basis for evaluating utility operations since natural gas costs, sales tax and regulatory rider expenses are included in operating revenues and passed through to customers and, therefore, have no effect on utility gross margin.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to other GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of NJR's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are more reflective of NJR's business model, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found below. For a full discussion of NJR's non-GAAP financial measures, please see NJR's most recent Report on Form 10-K, Item 7.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve approximately 582,000 customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties.

NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve approximately 582,000 customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties. Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of approximately 477 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of approximately 477 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions. Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.

serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility. Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its over 1,300 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING REVENUES Utility $ 157,773 $ 144,971 $ 913,729 $ 902,880 Nonutility 117,863 119,104 487,030 728,789 Total operating revenues 275,636 264,075 1,400,759 1,631,669 OPERATING EXPENSES Gas purchases Utility 53,372 42,344 373,839 381,160 Nonutility 60,971 75,917 225,466 468,351 Related parties 1,729 1,870 5,407 5,467 Operation and maintenance 104,378 94,213 306,040 272,809 Regulatory rider expenses 8,343 6,120 56,761 47,525 Depreciation and amortization 40,907 38,877 121,269 113,650 Total operating expenses 269,700 259,341 1,088,782 1,288,962 OPERATING INCOME 5,936 4,734 311,977 342,707 Other income, net 9,555 5,711 31,316 15,145 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 31,169 30,119 94,263 89,871 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES (15,678 ) (19,674 ) 249,030 267,981 Income tax (benefit) provision (2,764 ) (20,505 ) 54,119 43,059 Equity in earnings of affiliates 1,340 701 3,738 2,778 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (11,574 ) $ 1,532 $ 198,649 $ 227,700 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ (0.12 ) $ 0.02 $ 2.02 $ 2.35 Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ 0.02 $ 2.00 $ 2.33 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 98,983 97,168 98,409 96,849 Diluted 98,983 97,886 99,213 97,538

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows: Net (loss) income $ (11,574 ) $ 1,532 $ 198,649 $ 227,700 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 3,803 (12,970 ) 23,860 (30,502 ) Tax effect (903 ) 3,083 (5,670 ) 7,250 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (385 ) 24,116 (19,458 ) 36,885 Tax effect 91 (5,731 ) 4,624 (8,766 ) Gain on equity method investment - (100 ) - (300 ) Tax effect - 24 - 74 NFE tax adjustment 69 (284 ) 116 (77 ) Net financial (loss) earnings $ (8,899 ) $ 9,670 $ 202,121 $ 232,264 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 98,983 97,168 98,409 96,849 Diluted 98,983 97,886 99,213 97,538 A reconciliation of basic earnings per share, the closest GAAP financial measure, to basic net financial earnings per share is as follows: Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.02 $ 2.02 $ 2.35 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions $ 0.04 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.31 ) Tax effect $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.07 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory $ - $ 0.25 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.38 Tax effect $ - $ (0.06 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.09 ) Basic net financial (loss) earnings per share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.10 $ 2.05 $ 2.40 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to utility gross margin is as follows: Operating revenues $ 158,110 $ 145,308 $ 914,741 $ 903,892 Less: Natural gas purchases 55,699 44,669 380,818 388,134 Operating and maintenance (1) 35,709 31,436 91,050 88,441 Regulatory rider expense 8,343 6,120 56,761 47,525 Depreciation and amortization 28,491 25,825 82,872 76,034 Gross margin 29,868 37,258 303,240 303,758 Add: Operating and maintenance (1) 35,709 31,436 91,050 88,441 Depreciation and amortization 28,491 25,825 82,872 76,034 Utility gross margin $ 94,068 $ 94,519 $ 477,162 $ 468,233 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $28.8 million and $26.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $87.7 million and $78.1 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES (continued) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 ENERGY SERVICES A reconciliation of gross margin, the closest GAAP financial measure, to Energy Services' financial margin is as follows: Operating revenues $ 62,441 $ 70,172 $ 306,971 $ 588,684 Less: Natural Gas purchases 61,041 76,599 226,841 471,000 Operation and maintenance (1) 3,814 3,244 21,605 14,366 Depreciation and amortization 45 51 158 170 Gross margin (2,459 ) (9,722 ) 58,367 103,148 Add: Operation and maintenance (1) 3,814 3,244 21,605 14,366 Depreciation and amortization 45 51 158 170 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 3,804 (13,601 ) 28,736 (39,692 ) Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas inventory (385 ) 24,116 (19,458 ) 36,885 Financial margin $ 4,819 $ 4,088 $ 89,408 $ 114,877 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $0.4 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $1.3 million and $(1.2) million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. A reconciliation of net income, the closest GAAP financial measure, to net financial earnings is as follows: Net (loss) income $ (4,919 ) $ (9,336 ) $ 36,042 $ 74,271 Add: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments and related transactions 3,804 (13,601 ) 28,736 (39,692 ) Tax effect (904 ) 3,232 (6,829 ) 9,433 Effects of economic hedging related to natural gas (385 ) 24,116 (19,458 ) 36,885 Tax effect 91 (5,731 ) 4,624 (8,766 ) NFE tax adjustment 69 (284 ) 116 (77 ) Net financial (loss) earnings $ (2,244 ) $ (1,604 ) $ 43,231 $ 72,054

FINANCIAL STATISTICS BY BUSINESS UNIT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NEW JERSEY RESOURCES Operating Revenues Natural Gas Distribution $ 158,110 $ 145,308 $ 914,741 $ 903,892 Clean Energy Ventures 14,648 13,178 59,268 40,376 Energy Services 62,441 70,172 306,971 588,684 Storage and Transportation 24,475 22,201 71,379 69,926 Home Services and Other 16,356 14,955 46,095 42,669 Sub-total 276,030 265,814 1,398,454 1,645,547 Eliminations (394 ) (1,739 ) 2,305 (13,878 ) Total $ 275,636 $ 264,075 $ 1,400,759 $ 1,631,669 Operating Income (Loss) Natural Gas Distribution $ 1,063 $ 10,391 $ 215,517 $ 225,700 Clean Energy Ventures (3,629 ) (3,344 ) 7,015 (8,667 ) Energy Services (2,832 ) (10,177 ) 57,038 104,370 Storage and Transportation 7,937 7,207 21,171 26,524 Home Services and Other 1,388 712 1,958 1,900 Sub-total 3,927 4,789 302,699 349,827 Eliminations 2,009 (55 ) 9,278 (7,120 ) Total $ 5,936 $ 4,734 $ 311,977 $ 342,707 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates Storage and Transportation $ 782 $ 377 $ 1,860 $ 2,263 Eliminations 558 324 1,878 515 Total $ 1,340 $ 701 $ 3,738 $ 2,778 Net (Loss) Income Natural Gas Distribution $ (6,139 ) $ 891 $ 152,400 $ 156,252 Clean Energy Ventures (6,714 ) 7,267 (1,808 ) (5,694 ) Energy Services (4,919 ) (9,336 ) 36,042 74,271 Storage and Transportation 4,140 2,434 9,761 11,277 Home Services and Other 881 523 665 1,307 Sub-total (12,751 ) 1,779 197,060 237,413 Eliminations 1,177 (247 ) 1,589 (9,713 ) Total $ (11,574 ) $ 1,532 $ 198,649 $ 227,700 Net Financial (Loss) Earnings Natural Gas Distribution $ (6,139 ) $ 891 $ 152,400 $ 156,252 Clean Energy Ventures (6,714 ) 7,267 (1,808 ) (5,694 ) Energy Services (2,244 ) (1,604 ) 43,231 72,054 Storage and Transportation 4,140 2,358 9,761 11,051 Home Services and Other 881 523 665 1,307 Sub-total (10,076 ) 9,435 204,249 234,970 Eliminations 1,177 235 (2,128 ) (2,706 ) Total $ (8,899 ) $ 9,670 $ 202,121 $ 232,264 Throughput (Bcf) NJNG, Core Customers 19.1 19.5 75.4 75.3 NJNG, Off System/Capacity Management 12.3 13.8 76.6 52.4 Energy Services Fuel Mgmt. and Wholesale Sales 23.6 24.0 92.0 109.0 Total 55.0 57.3 244.0 236.7 Common Stock Data Yield at June 30, 3.9 % 3.3 % 3.9 % 3.3 % Market Price at June 30, $ 42.74 $ 47.20 $ 42.74 $ 47.20 Shares Out. at June 30, 99,092 97,496 99,092 97,496 Market Cap. at June 30, $ 4,235,174 $ 4,601,825 $ 4,235,174 $ 4,601,825

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Thousands, except customer and weather data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION Utility Gross Margin Operating revenues $ 158,110 $ 145,308 $ 914,741 $ 903,892 Less: Natural gas purchases 55,699 44,669 380,818 388,134 Operating and maintenance (1) 35,709 31,436 91,050 88,441 Regulatory rider expense 8,343 6,120 56,761 47,525 Depreciation and amortization 28,491 25,825 82,872 76,034 Gross margin 29,868 37,258 303,240 303,758 Add: Operating and maintenance (1) 35,709 31,436 91,050 88,441 Depreciation and amortization 28,491 25,825 82,872 76,034 Total Utility Gross Margin $ 94,068 $ 94,519 $ 477,162 $ 468,233 (1) Excludes selling, general and administrative expenses of $28.8 million and $26.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $87.7 million and $78.1 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Utility Gross Margin, Operating Income and Net Income Residential $ 59,036 $ 59,723 $ 330,568 $ 321,017 Commercial, Industrial & Other 15,468 14,897 64,975 65,742 Firm Transportation 15,499 15,815 62,753 61,503 Total Firm Margin 90,003 90,435 458,296 448,262 Interruptible 1,146 1,149 2,680 2,572 Total System Margin 91,149 91,584 460,976 450,834 Basic Gas Supply Service Incentive 2,919 2,935 16,186 17,399 Total Utility Gross Margin 94,068 94,519 477,162 468,233 Operation and maintenance expense 64,514 58,303 178,773 166,499 Depreciation and amortization 28,491 25,825 82,872 76,034 Operating Income $ 1,063 $ 10,391 $ 215,517 $ 225,700 Net (Loss) Income $ (6,139 ) $ 891 $ 152,400 $ 156,252 Net Financial (Loss) Earnings $ (6,139 ) $ 891 $ 152,400 $ 156,252 Throughput (Bcf) Residential 6.2 5.7 41.1 39.9 Commercial, Industrial & Other 1.2 1.2 7.7 7.7 Firm Transportation 2.0 2.2 10.3 10.7 Total Firm Throughput 9.4 9.1 59.1 58.3 Interruptible 9.7 10.4 16.3 17.0 Total System Throughput 19.1 19.5 75.4 75.3 Off System/Capacity Management 12.3 13.8 76.6 52.4 Total Throughput 31.4 33.3 152.0 127.7 Customers Residential 527,110 518,359 527,110 518,359 Commercial, Industrial & Other 32,318 32,084 32,318 32,084 Firm Transportation 22,569 24,360 22,569 24,360 Total Firm Customers 581,997 574,803 581,997 574,803 Interruptible 83 83 83 83 Total System Customers 582,080 574,886 582,080 574,886 Off System/Capacity Management* 20 14 20 14 Total Customers 582,100 574,900 582,100 574,900 *The number of customers represents those active during the last month of the period. Degree Days Actual 409 389 3,952 3,869 Normal 468 470 4,438 4,474 Percent of Normal 87.4 % 82.8 % 89.0 % 86.5 %

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Thousands, except customer, RECs and megawatt) 2024 2023 2024 2023 CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES Operating Revenues SREC sales $ 201 $ 184 $ 26,232 $ 10,307 TREC sales 4,440 4,720 9,100 8,007 SREC II sales (1) 432 271 1,094 553 Solar electricity sales 6,572 4,972 13,922 12,621 Sunlight Advantage 3,003 3,031 8,920 8,888 Total Operating Revenues $ 14,648 $ 13,178 $ 59,268 $ 40,376 Depreciation and Amortization $ 6,981 $ 6,672 $ 20,834 $ 18,713 Operating (Loss) Income $ (3,629 ) $ (3,344 ) $ 7,015 $ (8,667 ) Income Tax Benefit $ (2,008 ) $ (18,237 ) $ (471 ) $ (23,079 ) Net (Loss) Income $ (6,714 ) $ 7,267 $ (1,808 ) $ (5,694 ) Net Financial (Loss) Earnings $ (6,714 ) $ 7,267 $ (1,808 ) $ (5,694 ) Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Generated 115,950 130,978 267,155 292,753 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates Sold 1,170 1,314 124,323 48,871 Transition Renewable Energy Certificates Generated 31,246 31,144 63,799 52,013 Solar Renewable Energy Certificates II Generated 4,794 2,973 12,259 5,803 Solar Megawatts Under Construction 34.2 13.8 34.2 13.8 (1) Prior year SREC II revenue was previously included in Solar electricity sales and other ENERGY SERVICES Operating Income Operating revenues $ 62,441 $ 70,172 $ 306,971 $ 588,684 Less: Gas purchases 61,041 76,599 226,841 471,000 Operation and maintenance expense 4,187 3,699 22,934 13,144 Depreciation and amortization 45 51 158 170 Operating (Loss) Income $ (2,832 ) $ (10,177 ) $ 57,038 $ 104,370 Net (Loss) Income $ (4,919 ) $ (9,336 ) $ 36,042 $ 74,271 Financial Margin $ 4,819 $ 4,088 $ 89,408 $ 114,877 Net Financial (Loss) Earnings $ (2,244 ) $ (1,604 ) $ 43,231 $ 72,054 Gas Sold and Managed (Bcf) 23.6 24.0 92.0 109.0 STORAGE AND TRANSPORTATION Operating Revenues $ 24,475 $ 22,201 $ 71,379 $ 69,926 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates $ 782 $ 377 $ 1,860 $ 2,263 Operation and Maintenance Expense $ 10,079 $ 8,687 $ 30,742 $ 23,951 Other Income, Net $ 2,539 $ 1,815 $ 7,300 $ 4,829 Interest Expense $ 5,773 $ 6,430 $ 17,574 $ 19,265 Income Tax Provision $ 1,345 $ 535 $ 2,996 $ 3,074 Net Income $ 4,140 $ 2,434 $ 9,761 $ 11,277 Net Financial Earnings $ 4,140 $ 2,358 $ 9,761 $ 11,051 HOME SERVICES AND OTHER Operating Revenues $ 16,356 $ 14,955 $ 46,095 $ 42,669 Operating Income $ 1,388 $ 712 $ 1,958 $ 1,900 Net Income $ 881 $ 523 $ 665 $ 1,307 Net Financial Earnings $ 881 $ 523 $ 665 $ 1,307 Total Service Contract Customers at June 30 99,999 101,748 99,999 101,748

