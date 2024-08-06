NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) (the "Company"), an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear TV, and digital, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"I am pleased to report Innovid delivered another quarter of double-digit, profitable revenue growth," said Zvika Netter, Co-Founder and CEO. "Since the beginning of 2024, we have made momentous progress, including the launch of our strategic Harmony Initiative and new partnerships with leading players in the market. We continue to invest significantly in strategic innovation for the future of CTV, while also delivering Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue increased to $38.0 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 10%, compared to $34.5 million for the same period in 2023.

Net loss was $10.5 million, compared to a net loss of $19.0 million for the same period in 2023, an $8.5 million improvement year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA* grew to $5.9 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year, compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2023, representing a 15.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin.*

Operating cash flow was $1.2 million, compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2023.

Free cash flow* use of cash was $1.3 million, compared to use of cash of $2.0 million for the same period in 2023, a $0.7 million improvement year-over-year.

Recent Business Highlights

Innovid launched Harmony Frequency, the first holistic frequency management solution for CTV and digital advertising, with Yahoo DSP as a launch partner.

Innovid announced today a collaboration with Nielsen with the intent to provide a seamless workflow solution and holistic view of the cross-media ads universe. The integration aims to bring Innovid's ad serving infrastructure together with Nielsen ONE to simplify and improve ad measurement.

Goodway Group and Vizio recently joined the Harmony initiative, alongside previously announced partners Roku, PMG, Assembly, and CMI Media Group.

Recent new client wins and product expansions with leading advertisers and publishers such as Spectrum, WNBA, Eli Lilly, Lundbeck, Purple Innovation, Habit Burger, and The Wonderful Company.

CTV impression volume from ad serving and personalization increased 21% year-over-year, while Mobile video impressions from ad serving and personalization grew by 13% year-over-year, and desktop impressions from ad serving and personalization decreased by 9% year-over-year.

Innovid joined the broad-market Russell 3000® Index during the 2024 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution.

Financial Outlook

Innovid is providing the following financial guidance for Q3 and reiterating full year 2024 guidance:

Q3 2024 revenue in a range between $40 million and $42 million, reflecting year-over-year growth between 10% and 16%.

Q3 2024 Adjusted EBITDA* in a range between $6.5 million and $8.5 million.

FY 2024 revenue in a range between $156 million and $163 million, representing annual growth between 11% and 16%.

FY 2024 Adjusted EBITDA* in a range between $24 million and $29 million.

*See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP tables.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Zvika Netter, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer and Anthony Callini, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will be available via webcast at investors.innovid.com. To participate via telephone, please dial (+1) 877-407-3211 (toll free) or (+1) 201-389-0862 (toll-free international).

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Innovid Investor Relations website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures are used internally as measures of operational efficiency to understand and evaluate our core business operations, as well as comparisons to peers as similar measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, ratings agencies and other interested parties to evaluate businesses in our industry. Accordingly, Innovid believes it is useful for investors and others to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures in order for (a) period-to-period comparisons of our core business, (b) comparisons to peers as similar measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, ratings agencies and other interested parties to evaluate businesses in our industry, and (c) providing an understanding and evaluation of our trends when comparing our operating results, on a consistent basis, by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not take the place of GAAP financial measures in evaluating our business. The primary limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures are that these measures may not be directly comparable to the amounts reported by other companies and they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations. Innovid management compensates for these limitations by considering the company's financial results and outlook as determined in accordance with GAAP and by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. We are not able to provide a reconciliation of the projected Adjusted EBITDA to expected net (loss) income attributable to Innovid for the second quarter of 2024 or the full year of 2024, without unreasonable effort. This is due to the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of the effects of taxes on income in multiple jurisdictions, finance (income)/expenses including valuations, among others. These items have in the past, and may in the future, significantly affect GAAP results in a particular period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The Company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "aim," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations regarding its future financial results, expected growth, and future market opportunity. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results, including Innovid's ability to achieve and, if achieved, maintain profitability, decrease and/or changes in CTV audience viewership behavior, Innovid's failure to make the right investment decisions or to innovate and develop new solutions, inaccurate estimates or projections of future financial performance, Innovid's failure to manage growth effectively, the dependence of Innovid's revenues and business on the overall demand for advertising and a limited number of advertising agencies and advertisers, the actual or potential impacts of international conflicts and humanitarian crises on global markets, the rejection of digital advertising by consumers, future restrictions on Innovid's ability to collect, use and disclose data, market pressure resulting in a reduction of Innovid's revenues per impression, Innovid's failure to adequately scale its platform infrastructure, exposure to fines and liability if advertisers, publishers and data providers do not obtain necessary and requisite consents from consumers for Innovid to process their personal data, competition for employee talent, seasonal fluctuations in advertising activity, payment-related risks, interruptions or delays in services from third parties, errors, defects, or unintended performance problems in Innovid's platform, intense market competition, failure to comply with the terms of third party open source components, changes in tax laws or tax rulings, failure to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting, failure to comply with data privacy and data protection laws, infringement of third party intellectual property rights, difficulty in enforcing Innovid's own intellectual property rights, system failures, security breaches or cyberattacks, additional financing if required may not be available, the volatility of the price of Innovid's common stock and warrants, and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Innovid's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions ("SEC") on February 29, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Innovid's website at investors.innovid.com. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) is an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear, and digital. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

INNOVID, CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited and in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,580 $ 49,585 Trade receivables, net 45,762 46,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,375 5,615 Total current assets 81,717 101,620 Long-term restricted deposits 430 412 Property and equipment, net 20,449 18,419 Goodwill 102,473 102,473 Intangible assets, net 22,309 24,318 Operating lease right of use asset 11,047 1,435 Other non-current assets 799 1,278 Total assets $ 239,224 $ 249,955 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 6,548 $ 2,810 Employee and payroll accruals 9,312 14,060 Lease liabilities-current portion 1,354 1,200 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,849 7,426 Total current liabilities 29,063 25,496 Long-term debt - 20,000 Lease liabilities-non-current portion 10,053 634 Other non-current liabilities 10,536 7,528 Warrants liability 664 307 Common stock 14 13 Additional paid-in capital 388,467 378,774 Accumulated deficit (199,573 ) (182,797 ) Total stockholders' equity 188,908 195,990 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 239,224 $ 249,955

INNOVID, CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 37,951 $ 34,546 $ 74,689 $ 65,031 Cost of revenue (1) 9,097 8,591 17,829 16,856 Research and development (1) 7,304 6,876 13,625 13,993 Sales and marketing (1) 12,215 11,460 23,841 23,097 General and administrative (1) 9,297 8,924 19,832 18,574 Depreciation and amortization 2,831 2,064 5,455 4,094 Goodwill impairment - 14,503 - 14,503 Operating loss (2,793 ) (17,872 ) (5,893 ) (26,086 ) Finance income, net (78 ) (248 ) (120 ) (2,723 ) Loss before taxes (2,715 ) (17,624 ) (5,773 ) (23,363 ) Taxes on income 7,827 1,335 11,003 4,159 Net loss $ (10,542 ) $ (18,959 ) $ (16,776 ) $ (27,522 ) Net loss per share common share-basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 144,772,932 137,643,910 143,574,479 134,296,569

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately.

INNOVID, CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended June 30, 2024 Common stock Additional paid-in capital Accumulated deficit Total stockholders' equity Shares Amount Balance as of March 31, 2024 143,861,609 $ 13 $ 382,935 $ (189,031 ) $ 193,917 Stock-based compensation 5,496 5,496 Issuance of common stock: -exercised options and RSUs vested 1,942,048 1 36 37 Net loss (10,542 ) (10,542 ) Balance as of June 30, 2024 145,803,657 $ 14 $ 388,467 $ (199,573 ) $ 188,908 Three months ended June 30, 2023 Common stock Additional paid-in capital Accumulated deficit Total stockholders' equity Shares Amount Balance as of March 31, 2023 136,616,734 $ 13 $ 361,948 $ (159,449 ) $ 202,512 Stock-based compensation 5,658 5,658 Issuance of common stock: -exercised options and RSUs vested 2,120,370 - 364 364 Net loss (18,959 ) (18,959 ) Balance as of June 30, 2023 138,737,104 $ 13 $ 367,970 $ (178,408 ) $ 189,575 Six months ended June 30, 2024 Common stock Additional paid-in capital Accumulated deficit Total stockholders' equity Shares Amount Balance as of December 31, 2023 141,194,179 $ 13 $ 378,774 $ (182,797 ) $ 195,990 Stock-based compensation 9,614 9,614 Issuance of common stock: -exercised options and RSUs vested 4,609,478 1 79 80 Net loss (16,776 ) (16,776 ) Balance as of June 30, 2024 145,803,657 14 $ 388,467 $ (199,573 ) $ 188,908 Six months ended June 30, 2023 Common stock Additional paid-in capital Accumulated deficit Total stockholders' equity Shares Amount Balance as of December 31, 2022 133,882,414 $ 13 $ 356,801 $ (150,886 ) $ 205,928 Stock-based compensation 10,555 10,555 Issuance of common stock: -exercised options and RSUs vested 4,854,690 - 614 614 Net loss (27,522 ) (27,522 ) Balance as of June 30, 2023 138,737,104 $ 13 $ 367,970 $ (178,408 ) $ 189,575

INNOVID, CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited and in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (16,776 ) $ (27,522 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,455 4,094 Goodwill impairment - 14,503 Stock-based compensation 9,025 9,865 Change in fair value of warrants 357 (3,279 ) Loss on foreign exchange, net 251 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 658 415 Prepaid expenses and other assets 535 (1,390 ) Operating lease right of use assets 404 902 Trade payables 3,739 1,060 Employee and payroll accruals (4,748 ) 804 Operating lease liabilities (444 ) (1,130 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,430 2,626 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,886 948 Cash flows from investing activities: Internal use software capitalization (4,280 ) (5,591 ) Purchases of property and equipment (587 ) (189 ) Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits 165 10,000 Increase in deposits - 27 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (4,702 ) 4,247 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from loan - 10,000 Payment on loan (20,000 ) (10,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of options 80 614 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (19,920 ) 614 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (251 ) - (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (18,987 ) 5,809 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 49,997 37,971 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 31,010 $ 43,780

INNOVID, CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES OTHER INFORMATION (Unaudited and in thousands) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN PERCENT Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (10,542 ) $ (18,959 ) $ (16,776 ) $ (27,522 ) Net loss margin percent (28 )% (55 )% (22 )% (42 )% Depreciation and amortization 2,831 2,064 5,455 4,094 Goodwill impairment - 14,503 - 14,503 Stock-based compensation 5,187 5,334 9,025 9,958 Finance income, net (a) (78 ) (248 ) (120 ) (2,723 ) Retention bonus expenses (b) 40 148 132 445 Legal claims 206 342 1,134 656 Severance cost 415 - 415 845 Other (14 ) 23 - 272 Taxes on income 7,827 1,335 11,003 4,159 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,872 $ 4,542 $ 10,268 $ 4,687 Adjusted EBITDA margin percent 15.5 % 13.1 % 13.7 % 7.2 %

(a) Finance income, net consists mostly of remeasurement related to revaluation of our warrants, remeasurement of our foreign subsidiary's monetary assets, liabilities and operating results, and our interest expense. (b) Retention bonus expenses consists of retention bonuses for certain TVS employees.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,234 $ 580 $ 5,886 $ 948 Loss on foreign exchange, net (161 ) - (251 ) - Capital expenditures (2,326 ) (2,600 ) (4,867 ) (5,780 ) Free Cash Flow $ (1,253 ) $ (2,020 ) $ 768 $ (4,832 )

