"I am pleased to report Innovid delivered another quarter of double-digit, profitable revenue growth," said Zvika Netter, Co-Founder and CEO. "Since the beginning of 2024, we have made momentous progress, including the launch of our strategic Harmony Initiative and new partnerships with leading players in the market. We continue to invest significantly in strategic innovation for the future of CTV, while also delivering Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion."
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary
- Revenue increased to $38.0 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 10%, compared to $34.5 million for the same period in 2023.
- Net loss was $10.5 million, compared to a net loss of $19.0 million for the same period in 2023, an $8.5 million improvement year-over-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA* grew to $5.9 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year, compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2023, representing a 15.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin.*
- Operating cash flow was $1.2 million, compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2023.
- Free cash flow* use of cash was $1.3 million, compared to use of cash of $2.0 million for the same period in 2023, a $0.7 million improvement year-over-year.
Recent Business Highlights
- Innovid launched Harmony Frequency, the first holistic frequency management solution for CTV and digital advertising, with Yahoo DSP as a launch partner.
- Innovid announced today a collaboration with Nielsen with the intent to provide a seamless workflow solution and holistic view of the cross-media ads universe. The integration aims to bring Innovid's ad serving infrastructure together with Nielsen ONE to simplify and improve ad measurement.
- Goodway Group and Vizio recently joined the Harmony initiative, alongside previously announced partners Roku, PMG, Assembly, and CMI Media Group.
- Recent new client wins and product expansions with leading advertisers and publishers such as Spectrum, WNBA, Eli Lilly, Lundbeck, Purple Innovation, Habit Burger, and The Wonderful Company.
- CTV impression volume from ad serving and personalization increased 21% year-over-year, while Mobile video impressions from ad serving and personalization grew by 13% year-over-year, and desktop impressions from ad serving and personalization decreased by 9% year-over-year.
- Innovid joined the broad-market Russell 3000® Index during the 2024 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution.
Financial Outlook
Innovid is providing the following financial guidance for Q3 and reiterating full year 2024 guidance:
- Q3 2024 revenue in a range between $40 million and $42 million, reflecting year-over-year growth between 10% and 16%.
- Q3 2024 Adjusted EBITDA* in a range between $6.5 million and $8.5 million.
- FY 2024 revenue in a range between $156 million and $163 million, representing annual growth between 11% and 16%.
- FY 2024 Adjusted EBITDA* in a range between $24 million and $29 million.
See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP tables.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Zvika Netter, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer and Anthony Callini, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will be available via webcast at investors.innovid.com. To participate via telephone, please dial (+1) 877-407-3211 (toll free) or (+1) 201-389-0862 (toll-free international).
Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Innovid Investor Relations website.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures are used internally as measures of operational efficiency to understand and evaluate our core business operations, as well as comparisons to peers as similar measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, ratings agencies and other interested parties to evaluate businesses in our industry.
About Innovid
Innovid (NYSE:CTV) is an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear, and digital. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit https://www.innovid.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn or X.
INNOVID, CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited and in thousands)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
30,580
$
49,585
Trade receivables, net
45,762
46,420
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,375
5,615
Total current assets
81,717
101,620
Long-term restricted deposits
430
412
Property and equipment, net
20,449
18,419
Goodwill
102,473
102,473
Intangible assets, net
22,309
24,318
Operating lease right of use asset
11,047
1,435
Other non-current assets
799
1,278
Total assets
$
239,224
$
249,955
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
$
6,548
$
2,810
Employee and payroll accruals
9,312
14,060
Lease liabilities-current portion
1,354
1,200
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
11,849
7,426
Total current liabilities
29,063
25,496
Long-term debt
-
20,000
Lease liabilities-non-current portion
10,053
634
Other non-current liabilities
10,536
7,528
Warrants liability
664
307
Common stock
14
13
Additional paid-in capital
388,467
378,774
Accumulated deficit
(199,573
)
(182,797
)
Total stockholders' equity
188,908
195,990
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
239,224
$
249,955
INNOVID, CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
37,951
$
34,546
$
74,689
$
65,031
Cost of revenue (1)
9,097
8,591
17,829
16,856
Research and development (1)
7,304
6,876
13,625
13,993
Sales and marketing (1)
12,215
11,460
23,841
23,097
General and administrative (1)
9,297
8,924
19,832
18,574
Depreciation and amortization
2,831
2,064
5,455
4,094
Goodwill impairment
-
14,503
-
14,503
Operating loss
(2,793
)
(17,872
)
(5,893
)
(26,086
)
Finance income, net
(78
)
(248
)
(120
)
(2,723
)
Loss before taxes
(2,715
)
(17,624
)
(5,773
)
(23,363
)
Taxes on income
7,827
1,335
11,003
4,159
Net loss
$
(10,542
)
$
(18,959
)
$
(16,776
)
$
(27,522
)
Net loss per share common share-basic and diluted
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.20
)
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
144,772,932
137,643,910
143,574,479
134,296,569
(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately.
INNOVID, CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended June 30, 2024
Common stock
Additional paid-in capital
Accumulated deficit
Total stockholders' equity
Shares
Amount
Balance as of March 31, 2024
143,861,609
$
13
$
382,935
|
$
(189,031
)
$
193,917
Stock-based compensation
5,496
5,496
Issuance of common stock:
-exercised options and RSUs vested
1,942,048
1
36
37
Net loss
(10,542
)
(10,542
)
Balance as of June 30, 2024
145,803,657
$
14
$
388,467
$
(199,573
)
$
188,908
Three months ended June 30, 2023
Common stock
Additional paid-in capital
Accumulated deficit
Total stockholders' equity
Shares
Amount
Balance as of March 31, 2023
136,616,734
$
13
$
361,948
$
(159,449
)
$
202,512
Stock-based compensation
5,658
5,658
Issuance of common stock:
-exercised options and RSUs vested
2,120,370
-
364
364
Net loss
(18,959
)
(18,959
)
Balance as of June 30, 2023
138,737,104
$
13
$
367,970
$
(178,408
)
$
189,575
Six months ended June 30, 2024
Common stock
Additional paid-in capital
Accumulated deficit
Total stockholders' equity
Shares
Amount
Balance as of December 31, 2023
141,194,179
$
13
$
378,774
$
(182,797
)
$
195,990
Stock-based compensation
9,614
9,614
Issuance of common stock:
-exercised options and RSUs vested
4,609,478
1
79
80
Net loss
(16,776
)
(16,776
)
Balance as of June 30, 2024
145,803,657
14
$
388,467
$
(199,573
)
$
188,908
Six months ended June 30, 2023
Common stock
Additional paid-in capital
Accumulated deficit
Total stockholders' equity
Shares
Amount
Balance as of December 31, 2022
133,882,414
$
13
$
356,801
$
(150,886
)
$
205,928
Stock-based compensation
10,555
10,555
Issuance of common stock:
-exercised options and RSUs vested
4,854,690
-
614
614
Net loss
(27,522
)
(27,522
)
Balance as of June 30, 2023
138,737,104
$
13
$
367,970
$
(178,408
)
$
189,575
INNOVID, CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited and in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(16,776
)
$
(27,522
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,455
4,094
Goodwill impairment
-
14,503
Stock-based compensation
9,025
9,865
Change in fair value of warrants
357
(3,279
)
Loss on foreign exchange, net
251
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables, net
658
415
Prepaid expenses and other assets
535
(1,390
)
Operating lease right of use assets
404
902
Trade payables
3,739
1,060
Employee and payroll accruals
(4,748
)
804
Operating lease liabilities
(444
)
(1,130
)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
7,430
2,626
Net cash provided by operating activities
5,886
948
Cash flows from investing activities:
Internal use software capitalization
(4,280
)
(5,591
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(587
)
(189
)
Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits
165
10,000
Increase in deposits
-
27
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(4,702
)
4,247
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from loan
-
10,000
Payment on loan
(20,000
)
(10,000
)
Proceeds from exercise of options
80
614
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(19,920
)
614
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(251
)
-
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(18,987
)
5,809
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
49,997
37,971
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period
$
31,010
$
43,780
INNOVID, CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER INFORMATION
(Unaudited and in thousands)
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN PERCENT
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss
$
(10,542
)
$
(18,959
)
$
(16,776
)
$
(27,522
)
Net loss margin percent
(28
)%
(55
)%
(22
)%
(42
)%
Depreciation and amortization
2,831
2,064
5,455
4,094
Goodwill impairment
-
14,503
-
14,503
Stock-based compensation
5,187
5,334
9,025
9,958
Finance income, net (a)
(78
)
(248
)
(120
)
(2,723
)
Retention bonus expenses (b)
40
148
132
445
Legal claims
206
342
1,134
656
Severance cost
415
-
415
845
Other
(14
)
23
-
272
Taxes on income
7,827
1,335
11,003
4,159
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,872
$
4,542
$
10,268
$
4,687
Adjusted EBITDA margin percent
15.5
%
13.1
%
13.7
%
7.2
%
(a)
Finance income, net consists mostly of remeasurement related to revaluation of our warrants, remeasurement of our foreign subsidiary's monetary assets, liabilities and operating results, and our interest expense.
(b)
Retention bonus expenses consists of retention bonuses for certain TVS employees.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,234
$
580
$
5,886
$
948
Loss on foreign exchange, net
(161
)
-
(251
)
-
Capital expenditures
(2,326
)
(2,600
)
(4,867
)
(5,780
)
Free Cash Flow
$
(1,253
)
$
(2,020
)
$
768
$
(4,832
)
