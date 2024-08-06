The provisional insolvency administrator is focusing on restructuring and continuing business operations. Bosswerk has operated the Green Akku online shop since 2010, through which it sells photovoltaic systems and home storage systems. From pv magazine Germany German PV and storage system provider Bosswerk GmbH & Co. KG is insolvent. The company, which has operated the GreenAkku online shop since 2010, filed for insolvency at the Krefeld District Court on July 24. The judges appointed Joachim C. Mohlitz, partner at the Düsseldorf-based law firm Görg Partner, which specializes in restructuring, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...