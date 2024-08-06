Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion") (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for investment managers, has posted its second quarter 2024 financial results as part of its Q2 2024 Shareholder Letter which can be viewed by navigating to the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at http://ir.enfusion.com.

2Q24 Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, August 6, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the results.

To pre-register for the live teleconference of the second quarter earnings call, please use this link. To access this call, dial (888) 596-4144. The conference ID number is 9652536.

The earnings conference call will also be webcast live. Due to high call volumes, we urge interested parties to join the live webcast of the event through Enfusion's website at https://ir.enfusion.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx.

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence and collaboration boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion partners with over 850 investment managers from 9 global offices spanning four continents.

