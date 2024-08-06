Hardman & Co Research

Q&A on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): 1H'24 results - multiple options to get the most from the franchise



06-Aug-2024 / 12:45 GMT/BST

06-Aug-2024





Hardman & Co analyst interview | Banks

Q&A on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB) | 1H'24 results: multiple options to get the most from the franchise

Arbuthnot Banking Group plc (ARBB) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this latest interview, Mark Thomas offers an in-depth analysis of Arbuthnot Banking Group's performance and strategic direction as highlighted in his latest report entitled '1H'24: optimising the franchise value' . Mark explores the key findings from the company's 1H'24 results, the factors behind its profit decline, strategies for navigating a falling rate environment, growth in specialist SME financing, credit quality and potential risks. Mark provides a comprehensive overview of how ARBB is positioning itself to maximise franchise value amidst changing economic conditions.

