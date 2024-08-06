Advanced Horizon Markets s.r.o. is excited to announce a significant development for its GlobalTrade project. An investment firm has acquired an 80% stake in GlobalTrade during its seed phase, valuing the project at 1.1 million Euros.

This strategic investment marks a pivotal moment for GlobalTrade, propelling it into a new era of growth and expansion. As part of this development, the headquarters of the GlobalTrade project will be relocated to Muscat, Oman. This move represents more than a change of address; it symbolizes the fusion of expertise with the rich resources and innovative spirit of Omani partners.

GlobalTrade aims to redefine international trade operations through digital innovation, transparency, compliance, and sustainability. With this investment, efforts to create a comprehensive digital marketplace that serves the global business community will be accelerated. The platform is designed to offer robust business verification, smart contracts, integrated quality control, comprehensive shipping solutions, and real-time tracking, all powered by advanced technologies such as blockchain and AI.

Advanced Horizon Markets will retain 15% of the shares, with a three-year cliff, while an additional 5% will be distributed among dedicated technical team members. This structure not only rewards the hard work and dedication of the team but also aligns with the long-term vision of the project.

Partnerships with international organizations, financial institutions, insurance companies, tech startups, and logistics providers underscore the commitment to making GlobalTrade a one-stop solution for all global trade needs. These collaborations enhance the platform's offerings, making it a comprehensive and seamless experience for businesses worldwide.

Amin Mirfakhraie, Co-Founder of GlobalTrade, expressed his excitement about this new chapter: "We are thrilled about this investment and the opportunities it brings for GlobalTrade. Relocating to Muscat and collaborating with our Omani partners will enable us to leverage their expertise and resources, accelerating our platform's development and introducing innovative solutions to the global trade market."

Advanced Horizon Markets specializes in creating technology-driven solutions that push the boundaries of what's possible. The company is committed to enhancing global trade through cutting-edge digital platforms and services that promote innovation, sustainability, transparency, compliance, and simplified global trade.

For more information, please visit https://www.advancedhorizonmarkets.com and follow on LinkedIn.

