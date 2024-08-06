Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.: Sunshine Biopharma Announces Reverse Stock Split

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the "Company" or "Sunshine Biopharma"), a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals, announced today a one for twenty reverse split of its common stock, effective at market open on August 8, 2024. The reverse stock split was undertaken to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

About Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently sells 52 generic prescription drugs in Canada and has 32 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in Canada in 2024 and 2025. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor for SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For Additional Information Contact:

Camille Sebaaly, CFO

Direct Line: 514-814-0464 camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com

SOURCE: Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.

