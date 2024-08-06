AVOXI and Metrigy State of International Voice for the Contact Center Survey Highlights Critical Need for Global Cloud Voice

Report Identifies Challenges and Opportunities in Security, Call Quality, Vendor Management for IT, Voice Decision Makers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / AVOXI, a global leader in cloud voice solutions for contact centers, unveiled results from the 2024 State of International Voice for the Contact Center Report. The survey of 371 IT and voice decision-makers across 18 industries worldwide, conducted by research and advisory firm Metrigy, addressed the challenges and opportunities of global voice communications, and the direct impact on customer service and sales operations.





As contact centers move workflows to the cloud, voice is a critical aspect of that evolution, driving the need for cloud telephony services to work together with cloud contact center systems.

Key findings included:

Decision-makers currently experience many international voice challenges. Call quality (59%) and number coverage (58%) are cited as the most common challenges to achieving desired customer service outcomes.

Companies plan to move more voice to the cloud in the next three years. Those who have made the cloud transition experience: Better call quality (52%) Cost savings (51%) Improved scalability and flexibility (50%)

94% are using/evaluating AI for voice; improving customer perception is the top driver.

59% of multinationals use six or more providers, with an astounding 12% requiring more than 20 for international voice services.

42% say use of multiple vendors causes operational burdens. 41% are already consolidating vendors, 49% are considering it.

"Despite the rise of digital communications, voice is still a critical channel for companies to ensure outstanding customer experiences that retain satisfaction and loyalty," said Barbara Dondiego, CEO of AVOXI. "The impact of quality voice communications doesn't get enough attention, and this first-of-its-kind report highlights challenges as well as provides tangible best practices. Findings confirm the urgency to move to international cloud voice, evaluate and update legacy contact center and communications applications, and redefine organizational approaches to optimize voice."

AVOXI's software-led approach to international cloud voice alleviates a multitude of challenges uncovered in the report, including global coverage, proven contact center integrations, more reliable calling and better voice support.

Cloud, AI are on the rise.

In addition to surfacing challenges faced by enterprises, the report provides actionable insights for strategic planning and highlights voice industry trends, such as:

Importance of cloud-based voice communications given the continued customer demand to speak with a live person rather than interact via text or email.

Enterprise needs for improved performance, call quality, coverage, security and reliability.

IT and voice leaders investing to redefine voice provider management and plans.

Integration of AI and analytics into voice platforms to optimize contact/sales centers.

"International voice is hard: IT, telecom and contact center leaders face unique international voice communication challenges around compliance, global network reliability, and leveraging technology to ensure consistent voice quality across borders," said Robin Gareiss, CEO and Principal Analyst for Metrigy. "This survey validates the need for businesses to accelerate the digital transformation to cloud voice for better customer engagement experiences and optimize business processes."

