United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation Announces the Appointment of Fred L. "Pete" Bunger as a New Technical Advisory Director

"The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company"

United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC", or the "Company"), (NYSE American:UAMY) announced today the Appointment of Fred L. "Pete" Bunger to become a new Technical Advisory Director to the Board and management team. Pete is the founder and President of ZEO, Inc. since 1982. His company is one of the largest customers of Bear River Zeolite, our wholly-owned subsidiary active in zeolite mining and processing in Idaho. His company is involved in product development and marketing of natural zeolites and allied products to both domestic and international wholesale markets. ZEO, Inc. products include:

Water Filtration

ZeoSand® Filter Media - Natural Zeolite

Ruby Sand® Filter Media - Calcined Clay

ZeoFiber® Filter Media - Cellulose Fiber

Private Label

Animal Feed

ZAR-MIN® Feed Additive

ZMC-100® Feed Additive

Private Label

Soil

EcoSand® Soil Amendment

Specialty Products

Z-Ox® Greensand Replacement

Z-Ultra® Anticaking Agent

ZeoShield® Antimicrobial Zeolite

Zeo Plus Organo Zeolite

Mr. Bunger previously held various positions and was General Manager at Occidental Petroleum from 1978 until 1982, when he started his own company. He was also previously employed at DuPont from 1967-1978 in various R&D activities. Mr. Bunger received his B.S. in Chemistry, Physics, and Math in 1963 from Austin Peay State University. He subsequently received his Ph.D. in 1967 from the University of North Carolina. His major was Inorganic Chemistry with a minor in Analytical Chemistry.

Commenting on Mr. Bunger's appointment, Mr. Gary C. Evans, Chairman & Co-CEO stated, "I have gotten to know both Pete and his wife Robin over the last year and one-half. He has been an invaluable asset and sounding board to me and many members of our management team. He has taught me more about zeolite and its incredible properties and applications than I could ever have imagined. He is undoubtedly the "zeolite expert" in the U.S. and likely around the world. We are currently working on a new zeolite product together that could have significant growth potential. Once our patents are properly filed, we will be in a position to disclose these activities. Pete has also assisted us in our Washington D.C. lobbying efforts and brings tremendous credibility to us due to his knowledge and vast experience. As a new Technical Advisory Director to U.S. Antimony Corporation, our close working relationship is further solidified."

Responding to this new Technical Advisory Director position with the Company, Fred L. "Pete" Bunger said, "As Technical Advisory Director at U.S. Antimony Corporation, I look forward to focusing on innovation and further developing the vast potential of natural zeolite. This role offers an incredible opportunity to collaborate with a highly professional team dedicated to growing the business based on zeolite's unique properties and applications. For more than forty years, my vision for zeolite's remarkable capabilities has driven me to explore new frontiers. I am excited to continue this pursuit with a company that shares this enthusiasm and vision. Working alongside Mr. Gary C. Evans and the talented members of U.S. Antimony's management team has already been a rewarding experience. I am eager to contribute my expertise to advance our shared vision of pioneering innovative zeolite products and further developing the existing business. Together, we will further unlock the full potential of natural zeolites, driving growth and delivering groundbreaking, sustainable solutions to industries worldwide. I look forward to this new chapter and am committed to achieving success in our endeavors."

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico ("USAC", the "Company", "Our", "Us", or "We") sell processed antimony, zeolite, and precious metals products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes antimony ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications. We recover certain amounts of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at our plant in Montana from antimony concentrates.?

Forward-Looking Statements:

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, financial performance, and profitability, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures, and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "pro forma" and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

CONTACT:

United States Antimony Corp.

PO Box 643

47 Cox Gulch Rd.

Thompson Falls, Montana 59873-0643

E-Mail: Jmiller@usantimony.com

Phone: 813-505-0674

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com