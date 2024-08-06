Helixstorm Achieves Microsoft Azure Infrastructure and Modern Work Solutions Partner Designations

Helixstorm Earns Prestigious Microsoft Designations, Showcasing Expertise and Commitment to Innovative Cloud Solutions

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Helixstorm, a leading provider of Managed IT Services, proudly announces its achievement of two prestigious designations from Microsoft: Azure Infrastructure Solutions Partner and Modern Work Solutions Partner. These designations recognize Helixstorm's commitment to excellence and expertise in delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.

As a certified Azure Infrastructure Solutions Partner, Helixstorm excels in architecting and implementing robust cloud infrastructure solutions leveraging Microsoft Azure. This designation validates proficiency in optimizing IT operations through scalable, secure, and cost-effective Azure deployments, tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. Services include Azure architecture design, cloud migration strategies, implementation of virtual machines, containers, and serverless computing, as well as ongoing management and optimization of Azure environments.

Simultaneously, Helixstorm has been recognized as a Modern Work Solutions Partner, specializing in transforming traditional workplaces into dynamic, collaborative environments using Microsoft 365 and associated technologies. This designation underscores the ability to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and ensure seamless communication and collaboration across organizations. Services include deployment and customization of Microsoft 365 applications such as Teams, SharePoint, and Power Platform, integration of workflows, automation solutions, and implementation of security and compliance measures.

"We are thrilled to achieve these dual designations as Microsoft Azure Infrastructure and Modern Work Solutions Partners," said Chris Andreozzi, Chief Operating Officer at Helixstorm. "These certifications reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive business growth and innovation. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to continue empowering our clients with advanced cloud and productivity solutions."

The achievement of these designations demonstrates its dedication to staying at the forefront of technology and delivering exceptional value to its clients. For more information on how Helixstorm can help your organization leverage Azure infrastructure or enhance modern workplace capabilities, contact us via Helixstorm.com.

About Helixstorm:

Helixstorm specializes in managed IT services that can reduce downtime and boost productivity for our customers. We partner with organizations like Microsoft, HPE, VMware, and others to ensure our clients receive immediate IT efficiency with enhanced security measures and proactive issue resolution.

For more information, visit Helixstorm.com.

