Tego Cyber Inc. Increases Annual Recurring Revenue Through Expanded Partnership With Brier & Thorn

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on threat intelligence, detection and correlation tools, today announced it has expanded its partnership with Brier & Thorn, a global Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) with deep roots in Latin America. As part of the strengthened relationship, Tego Threat Intelligence will now be included as part of Brier and Thorn's Managed Detection and Response ("MDR") services, providing added value to its client base and strengthening their detection capabilities and improving their Mean Time to Detect (MTTD).

"We have dedicated substantial energy and resources to strengthen our partner relationships this year," stated Bobby Mikkelsen, CEO and CFO of Tego Cyber. "Brier and Thorn have been a great partner, and we are pleased to expand our relationship to capture new business opportunities. The contextual and actionable Threat Intelligence that we provide adds value to Brier and Thorn's offering to its clients while providing greater recurring revenue opportunities for us by adding new end users of Tego solutions."

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our partnership with Tego Cyber," expressed Carolina Ruiz Gonzalez, CEO of Brier & Thorn. "This enhancement allows us to integrate actionable threat intelligence into our services, significantly reducing false positives from EDR, XDR, and SIEMs. This means our team can now focus on what truly matters-addressing genuine threats and strengthening our clients' security posture."

About Brier & Thorn Inc.

Brier & Thorn is a leading multinational Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) with over a decade of experience in delivering comprehensive security operations. Our product-agnostic Security Operations Center (SOC) is designed to provide full-circle protection, ensuring that organizations of all sizes receive the highest level of security expertise.

Our vision is to democratize Managed Detection and Response (MDR), making sophisticated security capabilities accessible not just to the largest corporations but to businesses across the spectrum, from Main Street to Wall Street. At Brier & Thorn, we are dedicated to leveling the playing field in cybersecurity, ensuring that every organization, regardless of its size, benefits from top-tier security operations and expertise.

About Tego

Tego Cyber Inc. was founded to mitigate and develop solutions for the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat detection and correlation engine integrates with top security and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection, response and remediation. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

