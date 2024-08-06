Transported 900 metres along the Seine, a 78 kWc temporary photovoltaic power plant has docked at the Athletes' Village to meet the needs of the Olympic and Paralympic Place for renewable electricity consumption. From pv magazine France It is the largest floating and mobile solar power plant in the world. Moored on the banks of the Seine, the temporary photovoltaic installation, rented especially for the Olympic Games by energy company EDF ENR to a subsidiary, helps supply green electricity to the Olympic and Paralympic Square, the central and festive site of the Athletes' Village, where athletes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...