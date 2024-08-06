GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EIC, EICA, EICB, EICC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and certain additional activity through July 31, 2024.

"We kept our momentum going in the second quarter as the investment portfolio continued to generate strong cash flows and net investment income," said Thomas P. Majewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "For the quarter, we generated net investment income and realized gains, excluding non-recurring expenses, of $0.54 per share, while continuing to grow our net asset value per share. We also continued to enhance our balance sheet through our 8.00% Series C Term Preferred Stock offering. Looking into the second half of the year, we remain well positioned to grow our portfolio and further enhance our investment income by deploying capital into new CLO debt and equity investments that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns."

SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Net asset value ("NAV") per common share of $15.24 as of June 30, 2024, a 0.8% increase compared to $15.12 as of March 31, 2024.

Net investment income ("NII") and realized gains of $0.44 per weighted average common share, 1 net of $0.10 per share of non-recurring expenses related to the issuance of the Company's 8.00% Series C Term Preferred Stock due 2029 (the "Series C Term Preferred Stock"). This compares to $0.56 of NII and realized gains per weighted average common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $0.49 of NII per weighted average common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

net of $0.10 per share of non-recurring expenses related to the issuance of the Company's 8.00% Series C Term Preferred Stock due 2029 (the "Series C Term Preferred Stock"). This compares to $0.56 of NII and realized gains per weighted average common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $0.49 of NII per weighted average common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. GAAP net income (inclusive of unrealized mark-to-market gains) of $8.5 million, or $0.60 per weighted average common share.

Received $12.4 million in recurring cash distributions 2 from the Company's investment portfolio or $0.87 per weighted average common share, which was in excess of the Company's aggregate distributions on its common stock and operating costs for the quarter when excluding non-recurring expenses.

from the Company's investment portfolio or $0.87 per weighted average common share, which was in excess of the Company's aggregate distributions on its common stock and operating costs for the quarter when excluding non-recurring expenses. Deployed $60.8 million in net capital into collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") debt and equity and other investments. 3

As of June 30, 2024: The weighted average effective yield of the Company's CLO debt and equity portfolio, based on amortized cost, was 13.09%. This compares to 13.28% as of March 31, 2024 and 12.31% as of June 30, 2023. 4 Weighted average expected yield of the Company's portfolio, based on fair market value, was 14.41%. This compares to 15.35% as of March 31, 2024 and 19.98% as of June 30, 2023. 4

Completed an underwritten public offering of $35.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Series C Term Preferred Stock, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $33.6 million.

Issued approximately 2.7 million shares of common stock, approximately 52,000 shares of the Company's 7.75% Series B Term Preferred Stock due 2028 (the "Series B Term Preferred Stock") and approximately 30,500 shares of Series C Term Preferred Stock pursuant to the Company's "at-the-market" offering program for total proceeds to the Company of approximately $44.5 million. The common stock issuance resulted in $0.07 per share of NAV accretion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had outstanding borrowings from the Company's preferred equity securities which totaled approximately 32.2% of total assets (less current liabilities). 5

As of June 30, 2024, on a look-through basis, and based on the most recent CLO trustee reports received by such date: The Company, through its CLO investments, had indirect exposure to approximately 1,414 unique corporate obligors. The largest look-through obligor represented 0.8% of the loans underlying the Company's CLO debt and equity portfolio. The top-ten largest look-through obligors together represented 5.4% of the loans underlying the Company's CLO debt and equity portfolio.

GAAP net income was comprised of total investment income of $10.9 million, net unrealized appreciation on investments of $2.0 million, net realized gain on investments of $0.3 million and net unrealized depreciation on certain liabilities recorded at fair value of $0.2 million, partially offset by financing costs and operating expenses of $4.9 million.

Recorded other comprehensive income of $0.6 million.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY THROUGH JULY 31, 2024 AND OTHER UPDATES

Received $12.4 million of recurring cash distributions from the Company's investment portfolio. As of July 31, 2024, some of the Company's investments had not yet reached their payment date for the quarter.

Deployed $27.5 million of net capital into CLO debt and equity and other investments. 3

As of July 31, 2024, the Company had $41.0 million of cash and capacity on its revolving credit facility available for investment.

DISTRIBUTIONS

As previously announced, the Company has declared the following monthly distributions on its common stock, Series A Term Preferred Stock, Series B Term Preferred Stock and Series C Term Preferred Stock.6

Security Amount per

Share Record Dates Payable Dates Common Stock $0.20 August 12, 2024, September 10, 2024, October 11, 2024, November 12, 2024, December 11, 2024 August 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, October 31, 2024, November 29, 2024, December 31, 2024 Series A Term Preferred Stock $0.104167 Series B Term Preferred Stock $0.161459 Series C Term Preferred Stock $0.166667

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) today to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as well as a portfolio update.

All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 704-4453 (domestic) or (201) 389-0920 (international). Please reference Conference ID 13747152 when calling and you are invited to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast will also be available on the Company's website (www.eaglepointincome.com). Please go to the Investor Relations section at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

An archived replay of the call will be available shortly afterwards until September 5, 2024. To hear the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 (toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (international). For the replay, enter Conference ID 13747152.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Company has made available on the investor relations section of its website, www.eaglepointincome.com (in the financial statements and reports section), its semiannual stockholder report for the period ended June 30, 2024 (which includes the Company's unaudited financial statements as of and for the period ended June 30, 2024). The Company has also filed this report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company also published on its website (in the presentations and events section) an investor presentation, which contains additional information about the Company and its portfolio as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

ABOUT EAGLE POINT INCOME COMPANY

The Company is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company's primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 35% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities. The Company is externally managed and advised by Eagle Point Income Management LLC.

The Company makes certain unaudited portfolio information available each month on its website in addition to making certain other unaudited financial information available on its website (www.eaglepointincome.com). This information includes (1) an estimated range of the Company's NII and realized capital gains or losses per share of common stock for each calendar quarter end, generally made available within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end, (2) an estimated range of the Company's NAV per share of common stock for the prior month end and certain additional portfolio-level information, generally made available within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end and (3) during the latter part of each month, an updated estimate of NAV, if applicable, and, with respect to each calendar quarter end, an updated estimate of the Company's NII and realized capital gains or losses per share for the applicable quarter, if available.

1 "Per weighted average common share" is based on the average daily number of shares of common stock outstanding for the period and "per share" refers to per share of the Company's common stock.

2 "Recurring cash distributions" refers to the quarterly distributions received by the Company from its CLO debt, CLO equity and other investments.

3 Excludes paydowns or redemptions of CLO debt positions.

4 "Weighted average effective yield" is based on an investment's amortized cost whereas "weighted average expected yield" is based on an investment's fair market value as of the applicable period end as disclosed in the Company's financial statements, which is subject to change from period to period. Please refer to the Company's quarterly unaudited financial statements for additional disclosures.

5 Over the long-term, management expects the Company to operate under normal market conditions generally with leverage between 25% and 35% of total assets (less current liabilities). Based on applicable market conditions at any given time, or should significant opportunities present themselves, the Company may incur leverage in excess of this amount, subject to applicable regulatory and contractual limits.

6 The ability of the Company to declare and pay distributions on stock is subject to a number of factors, including the Company's results of operations. Distributions on stock are generally paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends) and may also include capital gains and/or a return of capital. The actual components of the Company's distributions for U.S. tax reporting purposes can only be finally determined as of the end of each fiscal year of the Company and are thereafter reported on Form 1099-DIV.

