MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the "Company" or "Consolidated"), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., today reported results for second quarter 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue totaled $268.7 million

Overall consumer revenue was $112.7 million

Consumer fiber broadband revenue was $45.4 million

Total consumer broadband net adds were 3,670 1

Consumer broadband revenue was $81.4 million

Commercial data services revenue was $54.6 million

Carrier data-transport revenue was $30.3 million

Net loss was ($66.7 million). Adjusted EBITDA was $84.2 million

Total committed capital expenditures were $102.7 million

Cost of services and products and selling, general and administrative expenses collectively decreased $3.2 million versus the prior year largely due to lower video programming costs, a reduction in contract labor costs, and lower salaries driven by certain cost savings initiatives. The decrease was partly offset by higher professional fees for various system enhancements, customer service improvements and strategic initiatives.

Net interest expense was $44.1 million, an increase of $7.2 million versus the prior year, primarily as a result of higher interest rates on the term loan, interest from borrowings on the revolving credit facility, and decreased interest income due to lower cash holdings in the current quarter. At June 30, 2024, the Company had 72% of its total outstanding debt at a fixed rate through September 2026. As of June 30, 2024, the weighted average cost of debt was 7.18%.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2024 was ($66.7 million) compared to net loss of ($119.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023. The net loss in 2023 included an impairment loss of ($77.8 million) recorded in relation to the Washington assets. Net loss per share was ($0.58) in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to net loss per share of ($1.05) in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted diluted net (loss) per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net loss per share was ($0.37) compared to ($0.28) in the second quarter of 2023.

_____________ 1 Normalized for the divestiture of the Company's Washington assets, which closed on May 1, 2024. Refer to the tables contained in this press release for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures.

Capital Expenditures

Total committed capital expenditures were $102.7 million, driven by 32,961 new fiber passings, second quarter fiber adds, and the usage of existing inventory for install and build activity.

Capital Structure

As of June 30, 2024, the Company maintained liquidity with cash and short-term investments of approximately $5 million, as well as $75 million of available borrowing capacity under the Company's revolving credit facility and $80 million undrawn under its term loan agreement with Searchlight CVL AGG, L.P. as lender, in each case, subject to customary conditions.

Washington Asset Sale

On May 1, 2024, Consolidated completed the sale of its Washington assets.

Pending Transaction

As previously announced on Oct. 16, 2023, Consolidated entered into an agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion, including the assumption of debt. On Jan. 31, 2024, at a special meeting of shareholders, approximately 75% of shares held by disinterested shareholders voted to approve the proposal to adopt the merger agreement and approve the pending transaction. The transaction will result in Consolidated becoming a private company and is expected to close in late fourth quarter 2024 or early first quarter 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Following the closing of the transaction, shares of Consolidated common stock will no longer be traded or listed on any public securities exchange.

In light of the transaction, Consolidated will not host an earnings conference call.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning over 63,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes disclosures regarding "EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA," "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share," and "Normalized revenue," all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income (loss). EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis.

We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on Adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt.

These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure.

We present the non-GAAP measure "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share" because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those relating to the current expectations, plans, strategies, and the timeline for consummating the take private transaction with Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation in late fourth quarter 2024 or early first quarter 2025, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies and anticipated financial results. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including: significant competition in all parts of our business and among our customer channels; our ability to adapt to rapid technological changes; shifts in our product mix that may result in a decline in operating profitability; continued receipt of support from various funds established under federal and state laws; disruptions in our networks and infrastructure and any related service delays or disruptions could cause us to lose customers and incur additional expenses; cyber-attacks may lead to unauthorized access to confidential customer, personnel and business information that could adversely affect our business; our operations require substantial capital expenditures and our business, financial condition, results of operations and liquidity may be impacted if funds for capital expenditures are not available when needed; our ability to obtain and maintain necessary rights-of-way for our networks; our ability to obtain necessary hardware, software and operational support from third-party vendors; substantial video content costs continue to rise; our ability to enter into new collective bargaining agreements or renew existing agreements; our ability to attract and/or retain certain key management and other personnel in the future; risks associated with acquisitions and the realization of anticipated benefits from such acquisitions; increasing attention to, and evolving expectations for, environmental, social and governance initiatives; unfavorable changes in financial markets could affect pension plan investments; weak economic conditions; the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the possibility that any or all of the various conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including the failure to receive any required regulatory approvals from any applicable governmental entities (or any conditions, limitations or restrictions placed on such approvals); the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive transaction agreement relating to the proposed transaction, including in circumstances which would require the Company to pay a termination fee; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on the Company's ability to attract, motivate or retain key executives and employees, its ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and other business counterparties, or its operating results and business generally; risks related to the proposed transaction diverting management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; the amount of costs, fees and expenses related to the proposed transaction; the risk that the Company's stock price may decline significantly if the proposed transaction is not consummated; the risk of shareholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction, including resulting expense or delay; and the other risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this press release. Furthermore, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,327 $ 4,765 Accounts receivable, net 127,359 121,194 Income tax receivable 3,470 2,880 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,321 56,843 Assets held for sale - 70,473 Total current assets 193,477 256,155 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,494,789 2,449,009 Investments 8,628 8,887 Goodwill 814,624 814,624 Customer relationships, net 10,470 18,616 Other intangible assets 10,557 10,557 Other assets 77,771 70,578 Total assets $ 3,610,316 $ 3,628,426 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 39,820 $ 60,073 Advance billings and customer deposits 48,539 44,478 Accrued compensation 56,243 58,151 Accrued interest 19,931 18,694 Accrued expense 83,645 114,022 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 20,601 18,425 Liabilities held for sale - 3,402 Total current liabilities 268,779 317,245 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,268,663 2,134,916 Deferred income taxes 189,987 210,648 Pension and other post-retirement obligations 135,488 137,616 Other long-term liabilities 49,350 48,637 Total liabilities 2,912,267 2,849,062 Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 434,266 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; liquidation preference of $544,335 and $520,957 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 395,969 372,590 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 118,477,091 and 116,172,568 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,185 1,162 Additional paid-in capital 662,422 681,757 Accumulated deficit (352,849 ) (262,380 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (17,043 ) (21,872 ) Noncontrolling interest 8,365 8,107 Total shareholders' equity 302,080 406,774 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity $ 3,610,316 $ 3,628,426

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 268,709 $ 275,162 $ 543,384 $ 551,288 Operating expenses: Cost of services and products 114,006 126,967 227,465 258,905 Selling, general and administrative expenses 93,288 83,565 177,243 164,849 Transaction costs 3,175 - 6,100 - Loss on impairment of assets held for sale - 77,755 - 77,755 Loss on disposal of assets - 2,384 - 5,688 Depreciation and amortization 79,809 79,538 160,442 157,237 Loss from operations (21,569 ) (95,047 ) (27,866 ) (113,146 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net of interest income (44,132 ) (36,903 ) (86,583 ) (70,763 ) Other, net 292 5,410 1,885 8,168 Loss before income taxes (65,409 ) (126,540 ) (112,564 ) (175,741 ) Income tax benefit (10,581 ) (18,448 ) (22,353 ) (30,688 ) Net loss (54,828 ) (108,092 ) (90,211 ) (145,053 ) Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock 11,692 10,704 23,379 21,291 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 145 161 258 304 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (66,665 ) $ (118,957 ) $ (113,848 ) $ (166,648 ) Net loss per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders $ (0.58 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (1.47 )

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (54,828 ) $ (108,092 ) $ (90,211 ) $ (145,053 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 79,809 79,538 160,442 157,237 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (10,580 ) (19,020 ) (22,371 ) (31,259 ) Pension and post-retirement contributions in excess of expense (1,577 ) (2,676 ) (3,279 ) (5,537 ) Non-cash, stock-based compensation 3,030 2,388 4,711 3,187 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 1,985 1,874 3,942 3,721 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale - 77,755 - 77,755 Loss on disposal of assets - 2,384 - 5,688 Other adjustments, net 1,170 (2,443 ) (113 ) (2,861 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net (27,211 ) (19,475 ) (55,653 ) 4,441 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (8,202 ) 12,233 (2,532 ) 67,319 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (85,545 ) (150,034 ) (183,577 ) (280,860 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 156 6,509 232 6,801 Proceeds from business dispositions, net 67,458 - 67,458 - Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments - 90,000 714 91,623 Net cash used in investing activities (17,931 ) (53,525 ) (115,173 ) (182,436 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 30,000 - 130,000 - Payment of finance lease obligations (5,317 ) (4,007 ) (10,154 ) (7,121 ) Payment of financing costs (430 ) - (934 ) - Share repurchases for minimum tax withholding (156 ) - (645 ) (1,036 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 24,097 (4,007 ) 118,267 (8,157 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (2,036 ) (45,299 ) 562 (123,274 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,363 247,877 4,765 325,852 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,327 $ 202,578 $ 5,327 $ 202,578

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 81,405 $ 71,339 $ 161,287 $ 139,300 Voice services 27,965 31,352 56,301 63,615 Video services 3,312 9,362 9,938 18,956 112,682 112,053 227,526 221,871 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 54,571 53,230 109,252 106,364 Voice services 30,509 32,236 61,220 64,867 Other 8,295 10,378 17,259 20,134 93,375 95,844 187,731 191,365 Carrier: Data and transport services 30,263 31,224 61,311 64,147 Voice services 3,610 4,263 7,404 8,630 Other 284 313 519 663 34,157 35,800 69,234 73,440 Subsidies 6,373 7,072 13,179 14,108 Network access 21,143 22,747 43,611 47,191 Other products and services 979 1,646 2,103 3,313 Total operating revenue $ 268,709 $ 275,162 $ 543,384 $ 551,288

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue Trend by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 81,405 $ 79,882 $ 76,458 $ 75,089 $ 71,339 Voice services 27,965 28,336 29,935 31,616 31,352 Video services 3,312 6,626 7,460 8,541 9,362 112,682 114,844 113,853 115,246 112,053 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 54,571 54,681 54,473 53,870 53,230 Voice services 30,509 30,711 31,217 31,825 32,236 Other 8,295 8,964 10,521 9,228 10,378 93,375 94,356 96,211 94,923 95,844 Carrier: Data and transport services 30,263 31,048 31,713 31,388 31,224 Voice services 3,610 3,794 2,868 4,090 4,263 Other 284 235 243 262 313 34,157 35,077 34,824 35,740 35,800 Subsidies 6,373 6,806 6,902 6,878 7,072 Network access 21,143 22,468 22,217 20,842 22,747 Other products and services 979 1,124 1,171 10,025 1,646 Total operating revenue $ 268,709 $ 274,675 $ 275,178 $ 283,654 $ 275,162

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Historical Revenue by Category to Normalized Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Historical Adjustments (1) Normalized Historical Adjustments (1) Normalized Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 81,405 $ (659 ) $ 80,746 $ 71,339 $ (2,065 ) $ 69,274 Voice services 27,965 (228 ) 27,737 31,352 (769 ) 30,583 Video services 3,312 - 3,312 9,362 (172 ) 9,190 112,682 (887 ) 111,795 112,053 (3,006 ) 109,047 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 54,571 (165 ) 54,406 53,230 (434 ) 52,796 Voice services 30,509 (139 ) 30,370 32,236 (445 ) 31,791 Other 8,295 (6 ) 8,289 10,378 (33 ) 10,345 93,375 (310 ) 93,065 95,844 (912 ) 94,932 Carrier: Data and transport services 30,263 (6 ) 30,257 31,224 (20 ) 31,204 Voice services 3,610 - 3,610 4,263 (5 ) 4,258 Other 284 (4 ) 280 313 (13 ) 300 34,157 (10 ) 34,147 35,800 (38 ) 35,762 Subsidies 6,373 (204 ) 6,169 7,072 (621 ) 6,451 Network access 21,143 (126 ) 21,017 22,747 (420 ) 22,327 Other products and services 979 (13 ) 966 1,646 (59 ) 1,587 Total operating revenue $ 268,709 $ (1,550 ) $ 267,159 $ 275,162 $ (5,056 ) $ 270,106 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect the removal of operating revenues for divestitures. We completed the sale of the Company's Washington operations on May 1, 2024.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Historical Revenue by Category to Normalized Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Historical Adjustments (1) Normalized Historical Adjustments (1) Normalized Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 161,287 $ (2,644 ) $ 158,643 $ 139,300 $ (4,091 ) $ 135,209 Voice services 56,301 (930 ) 55,371 63,615 (1,547 ) 62,068 Video services 9,938 - 9,938 18,956 (344 ) 18,612 227,526 (3,574 ) 223,952 221,871 (5,982 ) 215,889 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 109,252 (690 ) 108,562 106,364 (851 ) 105,513 Voice services 61,220 (573 ) 60,647 64,867 (923 ) 63,944 Other 17,259 (33 ) 17,226 20,134 (52 ) 20,082 187,731 (1,296 ) 186,435 191,365 (1,826 ) 189,539 Carrier: Data and transport services 61,311 (25 ) 61,286 64,147 (40 ) 64,107 Voice services 7,404 (1 ) 7,403 8,630 (5 ) 8,625 Other 519 (17 ) 502 663 (26 ) 637 69,234 (43 ) 69,191 73,440 (71 ) 73,369 Subsidies 13,179 (812 ) 12,367 14,108 (1,231 ) 12,877 Network access 43,611 (541 ) 43,070 47,191 (858 ) 46,333 Other products and services 2,103 (56 ) 2,047 3,313 (119 ) 3,194 Total operating revenue $ 543,384 $ (6,322 ) $ 537,062 $ 551,288 $ (10,087 ) $ 541,201 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect the removal of operating revenues from divestitures. We completed the sale of the Company's Washington operations on May 1, 2024.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (54,828 ) $ (108,092 ) $ (90,211 ) $ (145,053 ) Add (subtract): Income tax benefit (10,581 ) (18,448 ) (22,353 ) (30,688 ) Interest expense, net 44,132 36,903 86,583 70,763 Depreciation and amortization 79,809 79,538 160,442 157,237 EBITDA 58,532 (10,099 ) 134,461 52,259 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 22,616 5,441 33,343 15,471 Pension/OPEB benefit 62 (931 ) 124 (2,072 ) Loss on disposal of assets - 2,384 - 5,688 Loss on impairment - 77,755 - 77,755 Non-cash compensation (3) 3,030 2,388 4,711 3,187 Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,240 $ 76,938 $ 172,639 $ 152,288 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, transaction and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted Loss and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Net Loss Per Common Share (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (54,828 ) $ (108,092 ) $ (90,211 ) $ (145,053 ) Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock 11,692 10,704 23,379 21,291 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 145 161 258 304 Net loss attributable to common shareholders (66,665 ) (118,957 ) (113,848 ) (166,648 ) Adjustments to net loss attributable to common shareholders: Dividends on Series A preferred stock 11,692 10,704 23,379 21,291 Transaction and severance related costs, net of tax 4,902 1,314 8,093 3,962 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale - 77,755 - 77,755 Loss on disposition of assets, net of tax - 1,761 - 4,202 Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax - (293 ) - (631 ) Tax impact of non-deductible goodwill 6,112 (5,901 ) 6,112 (5,901 ) Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax 2,238 1,764 3,479 2,354 Adjusted net loss $ (41,721 ) $ (31,853 ) $ (72,785 ) $ (63,616 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 114,255 113,050 114,195 112,995 Adjusted diluted net loss per common share $ (0.37 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.56 ) Notes: Calculations above assume a 26.15% effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 26.13% effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Key Operating Metrics (Unaudited) 2023 2024 FY 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Passings Total Fiber Gig+ Capable Passings (1)(2)(3)(5) 1,008,660 1,062,518 1,119,956 1,187,076 1,236,208 1,236,208 1,246,991 1,273,926 Total DSL/Copper Passings (2)(3)(5) 1,617,077 1,564,889 1,509,875 1,447,539 1,401,535 1,401,535 1,392,698 1,324,438 Total Passings (1)(2)(3)(5) 2,625,737 2,627,407 2,629,831 2,634,615 2,637,743 2,637,743 2,639,689 2,598,364 % Fiber Gig+ Coverage/Total Passings 38 % 40 % 43 % 45 % 47 % 47 % 47 % 49 % Consumer Broadband Connections Fiber Gig+ Capable (5) 122,872 135,209 153,860 175,748 195,195 195,195 213,997 231,187 DSL/Copper (5) 244,586 234,653 222,969 210,473 198,024 198,024 185,560 163,199 Total Consumer Broadband Connections (5) 367,458 369,862 376,829 386,221 393,219 393,219 399,557 394,386 Consumer Broadband Net Adds Total Fiber Gig+ Capable Net Adds (6) 40,075 12,337 18,651 21,888 19,447 72,323 18,802 17,759 DSL/Copper Net Adds (6) (39,351 ) (9,933 ) (11,684 ) (12,496 ) (12,449 ) (46,562 ) (12,464 ) (14,089 ) Total Consumer Broadband Net Adds (6) 724 2,404 6,967 9,392 6,998 25,761 6,338 3,670 Consumer Broadband Penetration % Fiber Gig+ Capable (on fiber passings) 12.2 % 12.7 % 13.7 % 14.8 % 15.8 % 15.8 % 17.2 % 18.1 % DSL/Copper (on DSL/copper passings) 15.1 % 15.0 % 14.8 % 14.5 % 14.1 % 14.1 % 13.3 % 12.3 % Total Consumer Broadband Penetration % 14.0 % 14.1 % 14.3 % 14.7 % 14.9 % 14.9 % 15.1 % 15.2 % Consumer Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU) Fiber Gig+ Capable $ 65.42 $ 67.51 $ 68.29 $ 68.78 $ 68.14 $ 66.90 $ 67.96 $ 67.95 DSL/Copper $ 53.36 $ 53.21 $ 55.88 $ 57.18 $ 56.27 $ 55.83 $ 59.69 $ 60.88 Churn Fiber Consumer Broadband Churn (6) 1.1 % 1.0 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.2 % 1.2 % 1.1 % 1.4 % DSL/Copper Consumer Broadband Churn (6) 1.6 % 1.5 % 1.7 % 2.0 % 2.0 % 1.8 % 2.0 % 2.4 % Consumer Broadband Revenue ($ in thousands) Fiber Broadband Revenue (4) $ 82,034 $ 26,136 $ 29,613 $ 34,004 $ 37,916 $ 127,668 $ 41,613 $ 45,414 Copper and Other Broadband Revenue 190,112 41,825 41,726 41,085 38,542 163,179 38,268 35,992 Total Consumer Broadband Revenue $ 272,146 $ 67,961 $ 71,339 $ 75,089 $ 76,458 $ 290,847 $ 79,882 $ 81,406 Consumer Voice Connections (5) 276,779 267,509 258,680 249,081 239,587 239,587 229,523 213,472 Video Connections 35,039 32,426 28,934 26,158 21,900 21,900 17,620 134 Fiber route network miles (long-haul, metro and FttP) 57,865 57,569 58,836 59,915 60,438 60,438 61,366 63,343 On-net buildings 14,427 14,520 14,735 14,928 15,105 15,105 15,254 15,381 Notes: (1) In Q1 2021, the Company launched a multi-year fiber build plan to upgrade 1.6 million passings or 70% of our service area to fiber Gig+ capable services. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, an additional 32,961 and 43,744 passings were upgraded to FttP, respectively, and total fiber passings were 1,273,926 or 49% of the Company's service area at June 30, 2024. (2) Passings counts are estimates of single family units, multi-dwelling units, and multi-tenant units within consumer, small business and enterprise. These counts are based upon the information available at this time and are subject to updates as additional information becomes available. (3) When a passing is both fiber and DSL/Copper capable it is counted as a fiber passing. (4) Fiber broadband revenue includes revenue from our Kansas City operations, which was sold in the fourth quarter of 2022, of approximately $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale. (5) The sale of our Washington operations in the second quarter of 2024 resulted in a reduction of approximately 37,679 DSL/Copper passings, 6,026 fiber passings, 8,272 DSL/Copper broadband connections, 569 fiber broadband connections, and 4,674 consumer voice connections. Prior period amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale. (6) Consumer Broadband net adds and churn for the year ended December 31, 2022 have been normalized to reflect the divestitures of our Kansas City and Ohio operations, which were sold in 2022. Additionally, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, Consumer Broadband net adds and churn have been normalized to reflect the divestiture of the Washington operations, which was sold in the second quarter of 2024.

