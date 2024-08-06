Genie Energy Ltd.: Genie Energy Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Newark, NJ, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for the second quarter of 2024.



Michael Stein, chief executive officer of Genie Energy, commented:

"Our solid second quarter results reflect the investments in meter and RCE growth we made in the first half of last year, combined with a stable, normalized retail energy environment. We also delivered a solid performance at Genie Renewables, where Diversegy and our operational solar farms helped drive 7% revenue growth and over 700 basis points of gross margin expansion.

"Our strong performance over the first half of 2024 puts us on track to achieve our full year guidance of $40 to $50 million in consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. In the second quarter, we also improved our ability to fund growth and capital return initiatives by increasing our net cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities by nearly $16 million, even while in investing in our business, paying out our quarterly dividend and repurchasing $2.6 million of our common stock."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

(Unless otherwise noted, 2Q24 results are compared to 2Q23, and results of Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) are included in discontinued operations for all periods.)



Revenue decreased 3.0% to $90.7 million from $93.5 million; Gross profit decreased 12.8% to $33.3 million from $38.2 million. Gross margin decreased to 36.8% from the stronger-than-usual 40.9% attained last year; Income from operations decreased to $10.6 million from $15.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $12.0 million from $15.8 million; Net income attributable to Genie common stockholders and income per diluted share EPS attributable to Genie common stockholders of $9.6 million and $0.36 compared to $15.0 million and $0.57, respectively; Non-GAAP net income1 and non-GAAP EPS1 attributable to Genie common stockholders of $10.1 million and $0.37 compared to $15.0 million and $0.57, respectively; Cash and cash equivalents, short and long-term restricted cash, and marketable equity securities increased to $178.3 million at June 30, 2024, from $162.4 million at March 31, 2024; Genie repurchased approximately 169,000 shares of its Class B Common stock for $2.6 million during 2Q24; Genie will pay a $0.075 per share quarterly dividend to Class A and Class B common stockholders on August 22, 2024, with a record date of August 14, 2024.

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders, and Non-GAAP EPS for all periods presented are non-GAAP measures intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP for Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for an explanation of these non-GAAP metrics, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measures.





Select Financial Metrics



(in millions except for EPS)* 2Q24 2Q23 Change Total Revenue $ 90.7 $ 93.5 (3.0 ) % Genie Retail Energy $ 86.7 $ 89.7 (3.4 ) % Electricity $ 78.3 $ 80.2 (2.4 ) % Natural Gas $ 8.4 $ 9.0 (6.2 ) % Others $ 0.0 $ 0.6 (99.4 ) % Genie Renewables $ 4.0 $ 3.7 6.6 % Gross Margin 36.8 % 40.9 % (412 ) bps Genie Retail Energy 37.2 % 41.8 % (455 ) bps Genie Renewables 26.8 % 19.6 % 721 bps Income from Operations $ 10.6 $ 15.0 (29.7 ) % Operating Margin 11.6 % 16.1 % (444 ) bps Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 9.5 $ 12.2 (21.9 ) % (Loss) Income Attributable to Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax $ (0.1 ) $ 3.2 (104.6 ) % Net Income Attributable to Genie Common Stockholders $ 9.6 $ 15.0 (35.8 ) % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.36 $ 0.57 (0.21 ) $ Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Genie Common Stockholders $ 10.1 $ 15.0 (32.7 ) % Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.37 $ 0.57 (0.20 ) $ Adjusted EBITDA $ 12.0 $ 15.8 (24.0 ) % Cash Flow from Continuing Operating Activities $ 17.6 $ 3.0 486.9 %

* Numbers may not add due to rounding





Segment Highlights

Genie Retail Energy (GRE)

GRE's second quarter revenue decreased 3.4% to $86.7 million from $89.7 million last year. Income from operations decreased 20.7% to $14.6 million from $18.4 million, and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 20.7% to $14.9 million from $18.8 million driven by a reduction in gross margins on electricity sales from the exceptionally high levels attained in the year ago quarter. Aggregate electricity units sold remained relatively consistent versus last year, as an increase in consumption per meter substantially offset a decrease in electricity meters served.

GRE Select Performance Metrics

(RCEs and Meters in thousands)* 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 2022 2023 RCEs 352 380 375 350 348 345 262 350 Electricity 276 304 298 272 267 266 181 272 Natural Gas 77 76 77 78 81 78 81 78 Meters 349 381 385 361 365 362 276 361 Electricity 271 302 304 279 281 278 197 279 Natural Gas 78 80 81 82 83 84 79 82 Gross Adds 129 75 60 52 70 53 123 52 Churn** 4.4 % 4.3 % 4.4 % 5.4 % 5.5 % 4.6 % 4.8 % 5.4 %

* Numbers may not add due to rounding ** Excludes the impacts of aggregation deal expirations





Genie Renewables (GREW)

GREW's second quarter revenue increased 6.6% to $4.0 million from $3.7 million last year, driven by 53.3% growth at Diversegy, and a $0.4 million contribution from Genie Solar's operating portfolio.

At June 30, 2024, Genie Solar's operating portfolio and development pipeline comprised:

Pipeline Total Operational Site Control Permitting Construction MW 85 10 55 10 10 Project Count 14 1 9 2 2





Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Genie reported cash and cash equivalents, short and long-term restricted cash, and marketable equity securities of $178.3 million.

Total assets as of June 30, 2024 were $322.8 million. Liabilities totaled $133.2 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $132.7 million.

Cash provided by operating activities increased to $17.6 million in 2Q24 from $3.0 million in 2Q23.

Trended Financial Information *

(in millions except for EPS)** 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 2022 2023 Total Revenue $ 105.3 $ 93.5 $ 125.0 $ 104.9 $ 119.7 $ 90.7 $ 316.2 $ 428.7 Genie Retail Energy $ 101.4 $ 89.7 $ 120.3 $ 98.4 $ 112.5 $ 86.7 $ 304.6 $ 409.9 Electricity $ 74.5 $ 80.2 $ 114.0 $ 82.1 $ 89.4 $ 78.3 $ 241.8 $ 350.8 Natural Gas $ 26.9 $ 9.0 $ 5.0 $ 15.1 $ 22.4 $ 8.4 $ 62.1 $ 56.0 Others $ 0.0 $ 0.6 $ 1.3 $ 1.2 $ 0.7 $ 0.0 $ 0.7 $ 3.1 Genie Renewables $ 3.9 $ 3.7 $ 4.7 $ 6.5 $ 7.2 $ 4.0 $ 11.6 $ 18.8 Gross Margin 31.6 % 40.9 % 32.9 % 32.1 % 28.2 % 36.8 % 49.2 % 34.1 % Genie Retail Energy 32.1 % 41.8 % 33.9 % 33.0 % 28.6 % 37.2 % 50.4 % 35.0 % Genie Renewables 19.3 % 19.6 % 5.3 % 17.2 % 22.0 % 26.8 % 15.6 % 15.1 % Income (Loss) from Operations $ 11.3 $ 15.0 $ 17.9 $ (34.2 ) $ 9.8 $ 10.6 $ 78.4 $ 10.0 Operating Margin 10.7 % 16.1 % 14.3 % (32.6 )% 8.2 % 11.6 % 24.8 % 2.3 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Genie Common Stockholders $ 14.3 $ 15.0 $ 14.5 $ (24.5 ) $ 8.1 $ 9.6 $ 85.9 $ 19.2 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 0.53 $ (0.90 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.36 $ 3.26 $ 0.74 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12.4 $ 15.8 $ 18.5 $ 11.4 $ 11.7 $ 12.0 $ 83.2 $ 58.2

* Some Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and their results excluded from current and historical results ** Numbers may not add due to rounding





2024 Commentary



Stein continued: "Our solid performance in the first half of 2024 puts us on track to achieve our new, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA baseline of $40 - $50 million annually, representing a meaningful increase from the $25 - $30 million range we were targeting just a few years ago.

"In our solar portfolio, we expect to continue to build out our two New York community solar projects for the rest of the year. We have also advanced two projects, comprising 10MW of potential production, to the permitting stage and are identifying new opportunities to expand our pipeline. Also within GREW, we expect that Diversegy will report another year of strong double-digit growth."

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

At 8:30 AM Eastern this morning, Genie Energy's management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operational results, business outlook, and strategy. The call will begin with management's remarks, followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-545-0523 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0016 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 312566.

Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay passcode: 50905. The replay will remain available through Tuesday, August 20, 2024. In addition, a recording of the call will be available for playback on the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website.

About Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE) is a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division (GRE) supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division (GREW) is a vertically-integrated provider of community and utility-scale solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Brian Siegel IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,342 $ 107,609 Restricted cash-short-term 9,178 10,442 Marketable equity securities 344 396 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,349 and $6,574 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 54,228 61,909 Inventory 5,637 14,598 Prepaid expenses 11,743 16,222 Other current assets 5,576 5,475 Current assets of discontinued operations 7,080 13,182 Total current assets 216,128 229,833 Restricted cash-long-term 46,400 44,945 Property and equipment, net 20,234 15,192 Goodwill 12,658 9,998 Other intangibles, net 2,551 2,735 Deferred income tax assets, net 5,209 5,200 Other assets 15,308 15,247 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations 4,295 7,405 Total assets $ 322,783 $ 330,555 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 26,585 27,881 Accrued expenses 36,288 49,389 Income taxes payable 9,062 6,699 Due to IDT Corporation, net 150 145 Other current liabilities 6,505 9,280 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 4,790 4,858 Total current liabilities 83,380 98,252 Noncurrent captive insurance liability 46,400 44,945 Other liabilities 2,771 2,212 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations 678 638 Total liabilities 133,229 146,047 Commitments and contingencies - - Equity: Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 10,000: Series 2012-A, designated shares - 8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 16 16 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 200,000; 28,906 and 28,764 shares issued and 25,438 and 25,820 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 289 288 Additional paid-in capital 158,007 156,101 Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 3,468 and 2,944 shares of Class B common stock at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (31,849 ) (22,661 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,836 3,299 Retained earnings 73,779 60,196 Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity 202,078 197,239 Noncontrolling interests (12,524 ) (12,731 ) Total equity 189,554 184,508 Total liabilities and equity $ 322,783 $ 330,555





GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity $ 78,301 $ 80,199 $ 167,697 $ 154,686 Natural gas 8,414 8,975 30,812 35,900 Other 3,981 4,289 11,875 8,153 Total revenues 90,696 93,463 210,384 198,739 Cost of revenues 57,360 55,255 143,262 127,245 Gross profit 33,336 38,208 67,122 71,494 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (i) 22,015 23,173 44,916 45,184 Provision for captive insurance liability 640 - 1,676 - Impairment of assets 118 - 118 - Income from operations 10,563 15,035 20,412 26,310 Interest income 1,362 1,008 2,702 1,982 Interest expense (331 ) (30 ) (363 ) (49 ) Gain on marketable equity securities and investments 110 122 227 51 Other income, net 1,262 (104 ) 1,342 3,142 Income before income taxes 12,966 16,031 24,320 31,436 Provision for income taxes (3,465 ) (3,865 ) (6,385 ) (7,933 ) Net income from continuing operations 9,501 12,166 17,935 23,503 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of taxes (145 ) 3,173 (410 ) 6,227 Net income 9,356 15,339 17,525 29,730 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net (256 ) 183 (210 ) 144 Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. 9,612 15,156 17,735 29,586 Dividends on preferred stock - (176 ) - (333 ) Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 9,612 $ 14,980 $ 17,735 $ 29,253 Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders Continuing operations $ 9,757 $ 11,807 $ 18,145 $ 23,025 Discontinued operations (145 ) 3,173 (411 ) 6,228 Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 9,612 $ 14,980 $ 17,734 $ 29,253 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.37 $ 0.46 $ 0.68 $ 0.90 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) 0.12 (0.02 ) 0.24 Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 0.36 $ 0.58 $ 0.66 $ 1.15 Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.37 $ 0.45 $ 0.67 $ 0.88 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) 0.12 (0.02 ) 0.24 Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 0.36 $ 0.57 $ 0.65 $ 1.12 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share: Basic 26,569 25,708 26,760 25,516 Diluted 27,033 26,321 27,272 26,073 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.150 $ 0.150 (i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $ 458 $ 756 $ 1,207 $ 1,605





GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Operating activities Net income $ 17,525 $ 29,730 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (410 ) 6,227 Net income from continuing operations 17,935 23,503 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for captive insurance liability 1,676 - Depreciation and amortization 415 191 Impairment of assets 118 19 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 1,210 1,372 Inventory valuation allowance 417 - Unrealized gain on marketable equity securities and investment and others, net (443 ) (162 ) Stock-based compensation 1,207 1,648 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 6,565 (4,468 ) Inventory 6,616 (2,472 ) Prepaid expenses 4,479 (1,971 ) Other current assets and other assets 1,919 941 Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (18,156 ) (2,430 ) Due to IDT Corporation, net 4 (21 ) Income taxes payable 2,362 (11,581 ) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 26,324 4,569 Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations 7,011 15,671 Net cash provided by operating activities 33,335 20,240 Investing activities Capital expenditures (1,562 ) (561 ) Purchase of solar system facility (1,344 ) - Purchases of marketable equity securities and other investment (3,042 ) (9,312 ) Purchase of equity of subsidiary (1,200 ) - Proceeds from the sale of marketable equity securities and other investments - 8,009 Proceeds from settlement of equity method investment - 282 Repayment of notes receivable - 19 Net cash used in investing activities (7,148 ) (1,563 ) Financing activities Dividends paid (4,152 ) (4,763 ) Repurchases of Class B common stock (5,897 ) - Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees (1,508 ) (1,475 ) Repurchase of Class B common stock from Genie Foundation (768 ) - Proceeds from the exercise of warrants - 5,000 Redemption of preferred stock - (8,359 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,325 ) (9,597 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (140 ) (37 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 13,722 9,043 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding cash held at discontinued operations) at beginning of period 165,479 106,080 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including cash held at discontinued operations) at end of the period 179,201 115,123 Less: Cash held at of discontinued operations at end of period 1,281 465 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding cash held at discontinued operations) at end of period $ 177,920 $ 114,658





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Second Quarter of 2024

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for GRE and disclosed Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders (Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP earnings per share (Non-GAAP EPS). Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are non-GAAP financial measures.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie's measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with income from operations and adds back depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation and deducts impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.

Genie's measure of Non-GAAP Net Income starts with net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders in accordance with GAAP and adds captive insurance liability and the tax effect of this adjustment. These additions are non-cash and/or non-routine items in the relevant periods.

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie's measure of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie's or GRE's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS, among other measures, as relevant indicators of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie's competitors. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income from operations, as well as net income, on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.

Impairment of assets is a component of income (loss) from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of assets is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations.

Captive insurance liability is a non-cash charge incurred by Genie's insurance operations. While there may be related charges in other periods, the magnitude of these changes can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations. Captive insurance losses are excluded from Genie's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie's core business with the results of other companies.

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to income from operations for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis as well as for GRE.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions) 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 2022 2023 Income (loss) from Operations $ 11.3 $ 15.0 $ 17.9 $ (34.2 ) $ 9.8 $ 10.6 $ 78.4 $ 10.0 Add back Captive insurance liability $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 45.1 $ 1.0 $ 0.6 $ 0.0 $ 45.1 Depreciation and Amortization $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.4 $ 0.5 Non-Cash Compensation $ 0.8 $ 0.8 $ 0.6 $ 0.5 $ 0.7 $ 0.5 $ 2.9 $ 2.7 Impairment $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.1 $ 2.1 $ 0.0 Equity in net loss (income) of equity method investees $ 0.2 $ (0.1 ) $ (0.1 ) $ (0.1 ) $ (0.1 ) $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ (0.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 12.4 $ 15.8 $ 18.5 $ 11.5 $ 11.7 $ 12.0 $ 83.8 $ 58.2





Non-GAAP Reconciliation - GRE Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions) 2Q24 2Q23 Income from Operations $ 14.6 $ 18.4 Add back Depreciation and Amortization $ 0.0 $ 0.1 Stock-based Compensation $ 0.3 $ 0.3 Impairment $ 0.0 $ 0.0 Equity in the income of equity method investee $ 0.0 $ 0.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14.9 $ 18.8





Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP Diluted Income Per Share

(in millions except for EPS) 2Q24 2Q23 Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders $ 9.6 $ 15.0 Add back Captive insurance liability $ 0.6 $ 0.0 Income tax effect of adjustment $ (0.2 ) 0.0 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders $ 10.1 $ 15.0 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.57 Total adjustments $ 0.02 $ 0.00 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.57 Weighted average number of shares used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share 27.0 26.1

# # #