ETQ Expands the Capabilities of ETQ Reliance QMS; Launches Inspection Management Application to Enable Faster, More Efficient Quality Inspections

Inspection Management Enables More Efficient Planning and Execution of Quality Inspections Throughout the Manufacturing Process

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, today announced the latest release of its ETQ Reliance® NXG quality management system (QMS) software, featuring a new Inspection Management app, a breakthrough solution that automates and streamlines the quality inspection process. Discrete and process manufacturers who use hands-on inspections to meet quality standards and compliance requirements are now able to automate their processes, reduce paperwork and enable real-time visibility into quality operations - all within an integrated QMS.

"The cost of poor quality continues to rise among today's manufacturers, not only causing severe financial impact from product recalls, defects and noncompliance, but also eroding the trust of customers and damaging industry reputation," said John Taylor, Chief Technology Officer, ETQ. "The launch of the Inspection Management app rounds out our ETQ Reliance offerings and brings a new level of automation, visibility and control to the quality inspections process and ensures that only quality products reach customers."

Quality Inspections - Mitigating the Cost of Poor Quality, Ensuring Compliance at Scale

Inspection Management will be offered as an option for new and existing customers of the ETQ Reliance NXG cloud-native QMS. It enables quality control teams to more easily and accurately check for product defects, ensuring conformity to specifications and adherence to quality criteria.

Inspection Management helps identify issues sooner and resolve them faster by automating links to quality events, nonconformance reporting and corrective actions. It also provides a central repository for shop-floor data for analysis and continuous improvement throughout the manufacturing process. Leveraging Inspection Management, quality professionals and operations managers can eliminate paperwork, consistently and prescriptively conduct quality inspections and maintain revision control of inspection plans. Other key benefits include:

Always-current prescriptive inspection guidance . Reduces disposition time and gives quality teams access to current and consistent guidance on inspection processes to ensure conformity to specifications and adherence to quality criteria.





. Reduces disposition time and gives quality teams access to current and consistent guidance on inspection processes to ensure conformity to specifications and adherence to quality criteria. Automatic linking to quality events. Enables centralized tracking of events and linking to downstream processes to create collaborative digital workflows between stakeholders to enable quality improvement and accountability in the value chain -- from new product introductions, to supply chain quality, to document control and training.





Enables centralized tracking of events and linking to downstream processes to create collaborative digital workflows between stakeholders to enable quality improvement and accountability in the value chain -- from new product introductions, to supply chain quality, to document control and training. Flexible and configurable inspection plan framework . Supports many types of inspections and operational checklists, such as in-process, finished goods, container loading, customer returns or final production.





. Supports many types of inspections and operational checklists, such as in-process, finished goods, container loading, customer returns or final production. Inspections data reporting and analytics. Allows manufacturers to capture and incorporate quality control data to track, trend and prioritize the most pressing quality issues.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is a leading provider of integrated quality management, health, safety, and environmental solutions for manufacturers. Firms around the world rely on ETQ to ensure optimal quality at scale, reduce costs and improve the velocity of data-driven decisions. Learn more at etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB

