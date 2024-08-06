Apex Entertainment Partners with Syracuse University Football Stars Kyle Mccord and Oronde Gadsden II

Syracuse Orange Quarterback and Tight End Strengthen Athlete Alliances for Apex in the Region Spanning Basketball, Football, Lacrosse and Field Hockey

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Apex Entertainment®, a family entertainment destination for people of all ages with a location at Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York, announced today a partnership with Syracuse Quarterback Kyle McCord and Tight End Oronde Gadsden II. These new alliances for Apex Entertainment®, in partnership with SU Football NIL, mark the third consecutive football season that Apex has partnered with SU Football players, having previously partnered with Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader.

Apex has a longstanding commitment to supporting the best of the community and honoring excellence in youth and sports with partnerships with athletic talent in basketball, football, lacrosse and field hockey in the Syracuse market since opening. Kyle McCord, a proven star as quarterback coming from Ohio State, and Oronde Gadsden II, who has diligently overcome an injury last season and is the son of former NFL wide receiver Oronde Gadsden, bring their inspiration and athleticism to the brand. This NIL relationship marks a significant milestone for Apex as it establishes yet another strong athletic partnership in the region.

"Syracuse and the buzz around Orange sports is special. We love supporting these college athletes and connecting more with the communities in which we operate," said Rob Luzzi, senior director of marketing, RAVentures. "We're looking forward to having both Kyle and Oronde as partners during this highly anticipated football season."

The Syracuse Orange football team represents SU in the NCAA in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Kyle McCord, the 6'3", 220 lb. senior from Mt. Laurel, NJ spent three seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse in the spring 2024. He appeared in 24 games with 13 starts (12 of which in 2023) at quarterback for the Buckeyes and completed 270-of-406 passes in his three seasons, for 3,776 yards, 27 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Oronde Gadsden II, known for his size and offensive prowess, is a 6'5", 236 lb. junior who switched to tight end and, in 2022, shattered Syracuse's single-season receptions and receiving yards record by a tight end.

Apex Entertainment® is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Albany and Syracuse, New York and Virginia Beach, Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of Westford-based RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.apexentertainment.com/.

