HONGQI's European Tour 2024: A Journey of Passion from Beijing to Paris

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / The roar of engines breaks a century of silence on the historic 1907 Peking-to-Paris rally route. FAW HONGQI, the premier brand, nears Paris, the final destination of the 2024 China-France Tour, successfully completing its European cities tour.

Carrying the dream of establishing China as an automotive powerhouse, HONGQI crosses oceans and marches forward courageously. Its new H9 and EH7 models join the convoy, leading the fleet across multiple European countries. They illuminate geographical landmarks such as Amsterdam, the Mercedes-Benz Museum, and the Alps, all while showcasing China's innovative breakthroughs in traditional energy-saving vehicles and new energy vehicle development.

The European flag-off ceremony in Amsterdam, the "City of Diamonds," symbolizes the brilliance of this journey, illuminating this summer. HONGQI automobiles bravely tackle the Nürburgring track, known as the "Ring of Truth" and the "Green Hell," creating a shining moment for Chinese-made cars. The visit to the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart explores the origins of automobiles, igniting the future while honoring the past. Fearlessly conquering the challenging Alpine terrain, HONGQI perfectly demonstrates its ability to master extreme environments.

As the 2024 China-France Tour nears its destination, Chinese automakers will keep scaling new heights. After decades of growth and development, HONGQI has evolved beyond being just an automotive brand - it has transformed into a shining brand name of China. As a frontrunner in China's automotive industry, FAW HONGQI will persist in playing a pioneering role, driving domestic auto brands towards internationalization.

