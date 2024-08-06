Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - Healing Realty Trust ("HRT" or the "Company"), a data-driven, self-managed real estate investment company with a portfolio centered on purchasing healthcare-related real estate assets dedicated to serving the mental, behavioral, and physical health sectors, as well as in the advancement of innovative and emerging psychedelic therapies, announced it has entered into Preferred Real Estate Partnership Agreements in Florida, Massachusetts and Arizona to enhance the Company's clinic-focused portfolio.

HRT will partner with NeuroSpa, a Florida-based mental healthcare provider combining traditional and state-of-the-art treatments including ketamine infusion, Spravato and TMS, Cambridge Biotherapies, a Massachusetts-based provider of patient-focused treatments for mood and anxiety disorders using ketamine infusion, Spravato, TMS, medication management, and Ketamine-assisted Psychotherapy, and Cathexis, an Arizona-based provider of individual, family, and group outpatient therapy services. The announcement comes on the heels of HRT closing the first tranche of its $25 million Series A funding round, securing the acquisitions of three operating healthcare facilities in Texas, Ohio and Connecticut.

"As Americans become more interested in innovative therapy treatments and demand for new medications increases, we are proud to partner with NeuroSpa, Cambridge Biotherapies and Cathexis to expand patient access in Florida, Massachusetts and Arizona," said Joe Caltabiano, CEO of HRT. "Our team's commitment to making a positive difference alongside mission-aligned businesses is revolutionizing the conventional real estate investment space, facilitating the administration of today's critical health services, and laying the groundwork for tomorrow's medicine."

Cambridge Biotherapies COO & CFO Brendan O'Connor said, "We are excited to partner with a team uniquely experienced in addressing the needs of psychedelic therapy providers. HRT has proven to be a valuable strategic contributor, focusing solely on our real estate needs, and helping us identify opportunities to expand into underserved communities."

"Having owned and operated three psychiatrist-led clinics offering treatments such as Spravato, ketamine and TMS, I am well aware of the stress and distraction from operations that searching for real estate can cause," said Daniel Carcillo, COO of HRT. "Overseeing clinical expansion and investing company capital in that growth has given me a deep understanding of these challenges. We are excited to help lead an initiative that provides a turnkey solution, backed by data, to a burgeoning industry and to clinicians across the country who are addressing the nation's pressing mental health issues. HRT looks forward to continuing our support for this emerging sector and the physicians delivering critical care to their communities."

Nate Upshaw, Medical Director at NeuroSpa and a Spravato Rep for Johnson & Johnson, added, "By leveraging HRT's specialized industry expertise, this partnership allows us to execute on a targeted planning process and helps us move past many of the hurdles associated with clinic rollout and growth, such as high initial capital investment and suitable real estate requirements."

HRT is addressing the lack of clinical infrastructure in the U.S. to support the administration of critical healthcare services and novel treatments in the behavioral health market, which is projected to reach $136.6 billion by 2032. The Company intends to acquire triple net (NNN) leased healthcare-related assets, managing both property acquisition and interior buildout to optimize the properties for each tenant or practitioner to perform traditional healthcare practices and support the advancement of innovative treatments.

Through its exclusive relationship with HealingMaps, a leading data provider connecting patients with practitioners in the multidisciplinary health space, HRT sources properties in high-demand regions using proprietary, real-time insights. With a growing pipeline of over 700,000 square-feet of healthcare real estate nationwide, the Company continues to identify high-quality properties, including medical offices, dialysis centers, mental health and ketamine clinics, rehabilitation centers, and alcohol and drug treatment facilities.

