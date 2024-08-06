SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) today announced second quarter 2024 financial results including the following comparisons to the same quarter of 2023:

Diluted Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders per share (EPS 1 ) decreased 5% to $1.24

) decreased 5% to $1.24 Net Earnings Attributable to Shareholders decreased 11% to $175 million

Operating Income decreased 10% to $224 million

Revenues increased 9% to $2.4 billion

Airfreight tonnage volume increased 15% and ocean container volume decreased 3%

"We continued to adapt well to another erratic quarter for our industry, which has been impacted by the rapid changes and imbalances in buy versus sell rates, particularly on exports out of Asia," said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Air market capacity has been constrained by e-commerce demand, and ocean routing has been significantly disrupted by geopolitical events in the Red Sea, causing less frequent services due to blank sailings, longer transit times as well as port congestion. We have continued to adjust to the disruptions and uneven demand, keeping costs in check while we work to bring efficiency back in line with historical expectations.

"Air tonnage improved 15% year-over-year and 10% sequentially against Q1 2024, but buy rates outpaced increased sell rates, as international direct e-commerce demand from North Asia outweighed increased carrier capacity to accommodate this growth in demand. The air markets have further been impacted by manufacturing relocations. With respect to the ocean market, longer sailings due to insecurity on the Red Sea have largely lessened the benefits of any increased ocean capacity brought on this quarter. Even though ocean volumes increased for a second sequential quarter, buy rate increases outpaced higher sell rates.

"As we noted in the first quarter, our ability to see much beyond our day-to-day levels of activity remains challenging. While there are some signs of improving market conditions, there is much uncertainty with regard to demand, capacity, and pricing, not to mention unpredictable events with the potential to impact global shipping for days, weeks, or even longer. I am grateful for the customer-focused dedication of our workforce, particularly during these unpredictable times. We remain focused on keeping costs in check and are ready to pivot for whatever new challenges arise."

Bradley S. Powell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Expenses are still high compared to our 30% efficiency target (operating income as a percentage of revenue less directly related cost of transportation and other expenses), with compensation being our largest and most variable operating expense. We continue to focus on alignment of shipment activity with headcount. Once again, our primary area of increased headcount during the quarter compared to the same quarter last year was in information systems, as we add critical enhancements to further bolster our technology solutions, network and security. As we drive to achieve our efficiency target, we will continue to make important investments in people, processes and technology, as well as to invest in our strategic efforts to explore new areas for profitable growth."

Mr. Powell also noted that the Company returned $205 million to shareholders in common stock repurchases and dividends during the second quarter of 2024.

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

1Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share.

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements," based on management's views with respect to future events and underlying assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding inflation; fragile economies; continued growth in air and ocean carrier capacity and the impact on rates; unpredictability in the ocean and air markets, including uncertainty due to conflicts in the Middle East and Red Sea; new capacity in the marketplace; longer ocean transit times; strong e-commerce demand in the air market; and cautious shipper demand and variable rate stability. Future financial performance could differ materially because of factors such as: our ability to keep headcount and other costs in check while continuing to drive efficiency back towards our historical expectations; the alignment of our variable compensation structure with performance; our ability to enhance and bolster our network security; that management is able to grow the business and explore new areas for profitable growth; our ability to leverage the strength of our carrier relationships; the strength of our non-asset-based operating model; and our ability to remain a strong, healthy, unified and resilient organization. The normalizing of the supply chain at the end of the pandemic, along with geo-political risks and the current uncertainty in the global economy, could have the effect of heightening many of the other risks described in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, without limitation, those related to the success of our strategy and desire to maintain historical unitary profitability, our ability to attract and retain customers, our ability to manage costs, interruptions to our information technology systems, the ability of third-party providers to perform and potential litigation and contingencies, including risks associated with tax audits, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release, August 6, 2024 Financial Summary for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) (in 000's of US dollars except share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenues $ 2,439,001 $ 2,239,752 9 % $ 4,645,679 $ 4,832,341 (4 )% Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses 1 $ 1,639,408 $ 1,419,183 16 % $ 3,072,688 $ 3,138,285 (2 )% Salaries and other operating expenses 2 $ 575,674 $ 572,072 1 % $ 1,134,296 $ 1,169,590 (3 )% Operating income $ 223,919 $ 248,497 (10 )% $ 438,695 $ 524,466 (16 )% Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 175,469 $ 196,800 (11 )% $ 344,621 $ 422,811 (18 )% Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.24 $ 1.30 (5 )% $ 2.41 $ 2.75 (12 )% Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.24 $ 1.31 (5 )% $ 2.43 $ 2.78 (13 )% Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 141,716 151,563 142,928 153,516 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 141,013 150,435 142,104 152,291

1Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

2Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, we repurchased 0.9 million and 3.9 million shares of common stock at an average price of $116.88 and $119.43 per share. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 we repurchased 6.0 million and 8.0 million shares of common stock at an average price of $114.61 and $113.23 per share.

Employee Full-time Equivalents as of June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 North America 6,847 7,154 Europe 3,812 3,946 North Asia 2,238 2,340 South Asia 1,717 1,731 Middle East, Africa and India 1,391 1,459 Latin America 754 765 Information Systems 1,291 1,247 Corporate 413 411 Total 18,463 19,053

Second quarter year-over-year percentage increase (decrease) in: 2024 Airfreight

kilos Ocean freight

FEU April 13 % (3 )% May 15 % (3 )% June 19 % (2 )% Quarter 15 % (3 )%

Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: investor@expeditors.com. Questions received by the end of business on August 9, 2024 will be considered in management's 8-K "Responses to Selected Questions."

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,271,853 $ 1,512,883 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit loss of

$6,966 at June 30, 2024 and $6,550 at December 31, 2023 1,843,894 1,532,599 Deferred contract costs 395,241 218,807 Other 185,766 170,907 Total current assets 3,696,754 3,435,196 Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and

amortization $608,860 at June 30, 2024 and $597,473 at December 31, 2023 461,494 479,225 Operating lease right-of-use assets 537,114 516,280 Goodwill 7,927 7,927 Deferred federal and state income taxes, net 69,646 63,690 Other assets, net 15,406 21,491 Total assets $ 4,788,341 $ 4,523,809 Liabilities: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,073,476 $ 860,856 Accrued liabilities, primarily salaries and related costs 486,989 447,336 Contract liabilities 474,507 280,909 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 104,042 99,749 Federal, state and foreign income taxes 21,904 15,562 Total current liabilities 2,160,918 1,704,412 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 448,996 427,984 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock, none issued - - Common stock, par value $0.01 per share. Issued and outstanding:

140,633 shares at June 30, 2024 and 143,866 shares at December 31, 2023 1,406 1,439 Additional paid-in capital 7,732 - Retained earnings 2,385,740 2,580,968 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (218,457 ) (192,057 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,176,421 2,390,350 Noncontrolling interest 2,006 1,063 Total equity 2,178,427 2,391,413 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,788,341 $ 4,523,809

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Airfreight services $ 860,323 $ 751,171 $ 1,619,697 $ 1,656,074 Ocean freight and ocean services 651,675 593,801 1,222,461 1,291,108 Customs brokerage and other services 927,003 894,780 1,803,521 1,885,159 Total revenues 2,439,001 2,239,752 4,645,679 4,832,341 Operating Expenses: Airfreight services 645,168 525,027 1,182,759 1,191,049 Ocean freight and ocean services 478,121 405,807 892,104 889,489 Customs brokerage and other services 516,119 488,349 997,825 1,057,747 Salaries and related 426,431 428,558 839,593 878,406 Rent and occupancy 59,597 58,205 120,849 115,837 Depreciation and amortization 14,979 15,506 30,140 30,767 Selling and promotion 7,998 6,314 14,777 12,698 Other 66,669 63,489 128,937 131,882 Total operating expenses 2,215,082 1,991,255 4,206,984 4,307,875 Operating income 223,919 248,497 438,695 524,466 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 11,904 17,792 26,782 36,567 Other, net 98 (106 ) 3,626 5,728 Other income, net 12,002 17,686 30,408 42,295 Earnings before income taxes 235,921 266,183 469,103 566,761 Income tax expense 60,770 70,390 123,552 144,970 Net earnings 175,151 195,793 345,551 421,791 Less net earnings (losses) attributable to the noncontrolling

interest (318 ) (1,007 ) 930 (1,020 ) Net earnings attributable to shareholders $ 175,469 $ 196,800 $ 344,621 $ 422,811 Diluted earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.24 $ 1.30 $ 2.41 $ 2.75 Basic earnings attributable to shareholders per share $ 1.24 $ 1.31 $ 2.43 $ 2.78 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 141,716 151,563 142,928 153,516 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 141,013 150,435 142,104 152,291

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net earnings $ 175,151 $ 195,793 $ 345,551 $ 421,791 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Provisions for losses (recoveries) on accounts receivable 1,644 (167 ) 2,038 905 Deferred income tax benefit (6,917 ) (3,560 ) (4,623 ) (1,524 ) Stock compensation expense 25,704 18,595 38,076 31,083 Depreciation and amortization 14,979 15,506 30,140 30,767 Other, net 1,885 2,564 3,870 3,723 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (286,085 ) 174,321 (346,627 ) 682,927 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 211,692 (149,986 ) 295,283 (352,909 ) (Decrease) increase in deferred contract costs (122,258 ) 18,166 (186,320 ) 85,787 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 135,067 (23,803 ) 204,375 (108,250 ) Decrease in income taxes payable, net (29,854 ) (93,817 ) (7,168 ) (93,726 ) Increase in other, net 5,761 4,834 9,078 4,284 Net cash from operating activities 126,769 158,446 383,673 704,858 Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (7,943 ) (10,481 ) (18,124 ) (20,607 ) Other, net 66 (794 ) 163 (219 ) Net cash from investing activities (7,877 ) (11,275 ) (17,961 ) (20,826 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds (payments) on borrowings on lines of credit, net 1,259 1,311 (15,983 ) (13,596 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 6,449 9,176 14,478 18,464 Repurchases of common stock (102,300 ) (687,689 ) (462,824 ) (901,191 ) Dividends paid (102,638 ) (102,263 ) (102,638 ) (102,263 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (10,163 ) (12,056 ) (15,348 ) (19,501 ) Net cash from financing activities (207,393 ) (791,521 ) (582,315 ) (1,018,087 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10,102 ) (7,857 ) (24,427 ) (1,489 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (98,603 ) (652,207 ) (241,030 ) (335,544 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,370,456 2,350,794 1,512,883 2,034,131 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,271,853 $ 1,698,587 $ 1,271,853 $ 1,698,587 Taxes Paid: Income taxes $ 96,739 $ 173,670 $ 133,603 $ 244,456

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Business Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) UNITED

STATES OTHER

NORTH

AMERICA LATIN

AMERICA NORTH

ASIA SOUTH

ASIA EUROPE MIDDLE

EAST,

AFRICA

AND

INDIA ELIMI-

NATIONS CONSOLI-

DATED For the three months ended June 30, 2024: Revenues $ 779,170 110,723 45,314 637,351 287,943 409,455 170,349 (1,304 ) 2,439,001 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1 $ 423,102 65,374 24,640 512,146 223,238 262,451 128,949 (492 ) 1,639,408 Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 263,675 34,339 14,551 70,762 43,084 119,713 30,352 (802 ) 575,674 Operating income $ 92,393 11,010 6,123 54,443 21,621 27,291 11,048 (10 ) 223,919 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,566,053 173,764 93,967 626,892 336,598 738,068 284,672 (31,673 ) 4,788,341 Capital expenditures $ 2,948 575 129 355 1,955 1,094 887 - 7,943 Equity $ 1,546,936 32,700 41,135 163,913 129,886 151,165 153,155 (40,463 ) 2,178,427 For the three months ended June 30, 2023: Revenues $ 805,948 110,255 49,972 510,027 199,868 440,916 123,972 (1,206 ) 2,239,752 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1 $ 426,121 69,108 29,428 387,973 134,477 288,808 83,890 (623 ) 1,419,182 Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 256,277 34,793 16,265 68,290 44,048 125,196 27,820 (616 ) 572,073 Operating income $ 123,550 6,354 4,279 53,764 21,343 26,912 12,262 33 248,497 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,553,553 192,362 115,458 495,229 213,026 748,449 258,849 (12,886 ) 4,564,040 Capital expenditures $ 6,623 161 46 352 168 2,336 795 - 10,481 Equity $ 1,873,220 45,252 59,289 220,638 93,476 146,174 158,133 (38,078 ) 2,558,104 UNITED

STATES OTHER

NORTH

AMERICA LATIN

AMERICA NORTH

ASIA SOUTH

ASIA EUROPE MIDDLE

EAST,

AFRICA

AND

INDIA ELIMI-

NATIONS CONSOLI-

DATED For the six months ended June 30, 2024: Revenues $ 1,530,713 217,573 89,806 1,182,292 515,662 807,772 304,455 (2,594 ) 4,645,679 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1 $ 827,051 132,084 49,104 938,620 387,262 516,970 222,741 (1,144 ) 3,072,688 Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 519,383 67,423 31,315 138,022 83,996 236,801 58,816 (1,460 ) 1,134,296 Operating income $ 184,279 18,066 9,387 105,650 44,404 54,001 22,898 10 438,695 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,566,053 173,764 93,967 626,892 336,598 738,068 284,672 (31,673 ) 4,788,341 Capital expenditures $ 8,476 1,974 282 637 2,099 3,312 1,344 - 18,124 Equity $ 1,546,936 32,700 41,135 163,913 129,886 151,165 153,155 (40,463 ) 2,178,427 For the six months ended June 30, 2023: Revenues $ 1,751,442 220,105 104,667 1,092,448 423,995 975,380 266,675 (2,371 ) 4,832,341 Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses1 $ 966,078 138,313 61,730 840,315 292,100 661,068 179,839 (1,159 ) 3,138,284 Salaries and other operating expenses2 $ 523,960 70,617 35,767 139,430 90,846 252,568 57,652 (1,249 ) 1,169,591 Operating income $ 261,404 11,175 7,170 112,703 41,049 61,744 29,184 37 524,466 Identifiable assets at period end $ 2,553,553 192,362 115,458 495,229 213,026 748,449 258,849 (12,886 ) 4,564,040 Capital expenditures $ 12,067 630 276 942 335 5,319 1,038 - 20,607 Equity $ 1,873,220 45,252 59,289 220,638 93,476 146,174 158,133 (38,078 ) 2,558,104

1Directly related cost of transportation and other expenses totals Operating Expenses from Airfreight services, Ocean freight and ocean services and Customs brokerage and other services as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

2Salaries and other operating expenses totals Salaries and related, Rent and occupancy, Depreciation and amortization, Selling and promotion and Other as shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

