2-10 Home Buyers Warranty and Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services Team Up to Protect Home Sellers

2-10 Express Protection Program Supports Home Sellers Who Work With Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, a leading provider of home service plans (aka home warranties), teamed up with Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services, one of the Greater Louisville Metro Area's largest real estate companies.





2-10 Express Protection gives Schuler Bauer home sellers access to 2-10's complimentary Seller Coverage, a product that provides budgetary protection against breakdowns to major home systems and appliances during listing.

"2-10 continues to grow its footprint as a trusted provider of quality coverage that protects home sellers throughout their transaction," said 2-10's Chief Business Officer Ray Picard. "Our mission of improving the experience of homeownership aligns well with Schuler Bauer's long history of serving the community and providing thoughtful real estate guidance to their clients."

For years, 2-10 has offered powerful HVAC coverage to home sellers nationwide. 2-10's Express Protection Program makes accessing complimentary coverage for major systems and appliances - such as heating, plumbing and electrical systems, along with kitchen appliances - easier for home sellers when they work with a 2-10 Express Protection ally.

"Integrating 2-10 Express Protection into our real estate strategy allows us to combine the latest technology with old-fashioned personal service for our valued home sellers," said Schuler Bauer Real Estate Broker/Owner Kurt Schuler. "Working with 2-10 gives our extensive network of contacts a competitive advantage in ensuring that we are among the first to know and the first to advise our clients of issues that might affect their property."

Schuler Bauer home sellers can also convert coverage to 2-10 Buyer Coverage at closing, which could help homes stand out by addressing a common cause of buyer's remorse - the unexpected cost of system and appliance breakdowns.

For more information about 2-10, visit www.2-10.com/agent.

About 2-10

Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

About Schuler Bauer

Founded in 1967, Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered is a family-owned and -operated real estate firm that has grown through numerous mergers and acquisitions. Over 3,500 clients chose Schuler Bauer to represent their interests in 2022, resulting in over $945 million in closed sales volume. Schuler Bauer is one of the largest real estate firms in the Louisville metro area and the top company in Southern Indiana.

###

Contact Information

Mark Plumb

Marketing Manager

mplumb@2-10.com

720.747.6142

Kurt Schuler

Owner

kurtschuler@schulerbauer.com

(812) 948-2888

SOURCE: 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

View the original press release on newswire.com.