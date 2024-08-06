Pressology: Private Risk Management Association Summit Spotlights Social Inflation, Succession Planning, Cyber Risks, Collection Trends

2024 Summit Empowers Insurance Professionals to Embrace Emerging Opportunities and Proactive Risk Management

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / The Private Risk Management Association (PRMA) Summit unveiled plans for its annual conference, focusing on proactive insurance risk management and forward-looking opportunities poised to shape the industry's future. The event occurs October 28-30, 2024, at the Loews Arlington Convention Center in Arlington, Texas. The Summit attracts more than 650 high-net-worth insurance specialists and features 42 speakers.





PRMA Summit 2024





This year's event addresses cyber risk, social inflation, multigenerational wealth strategies and the future of collectibles. "These emerging topics are key focus areas and trends that agents must address," said Diane Delaney, CEO and executive director of PRMA. "We aim to equip advisors with knowledge, strategies and potential solutions, which are immensely valuable to our members and professionals in the high-net-worth space," added Delaney.

Setting the tone for this year's event, Shola Richards, founder and CEO of Go Together Global, will deliver a keynote address, empowering attendees to develop a resilient mindset and strategies for applying this mindset to current challenges. Additionally, Meagan Johnson, a nationally recognized expert in generational studies, will be the featured speaker, focusing on top generational engagement factors and understanding and embracing generational diversity.

Summit attendees gain access to numerous educational sessions to deepen their understanding of the industry's trajectory. Participants engage in hands-on workshops and specialized breakout sessions, delving into various subjects-from personal liability to fostering multigenerational client relationships. The event also presents networking opportunities, including several receptions and a prestigious awards dinner.

This year, the Summit introduces the High-Net-Worth Insurance Career Panel to local university students interested in an insurance career. "We're excited to introduce our first-ever career panel to college students," said Bryant Kolle, president of the PRMA Board of Trustees. "This initiative is part of our commitment to address the industry's ongoing struggle to recruit professionals and bring fresh talent into the insurance sector. By engaging with these young minds, we aim to inspire and cultivate our future leaders," he added.

PRMA thanks high-level Summit sponsors for their contributions to ensuring the event's success. These sponsors include Chubb, Go Rentals, Private Client Select, PURE Insurance, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies, Amwins, Restoration Affiliates, Enterprise Holdings, Burns & Wilcox, NFP, Hagerty, Vault, Selective Insurance, Allied Restoration, Castle High Value, The Hanover Insurance Group, Leak Defense, Monoline, Wright Flood.

Register today for the 2024 PRMA Summit at www.prmasummit.org. The early bird discount ends on August 31. Registration closes on October 15.

About PRMA

The Private Risk Management Association is a member-owned independent nonprofit founded by private risk management and insurance industry leaders. PRMA's mission is to improve the advice, coverage and service provided to the high-net-worth insurance consumer through education and increased awareness. PRMA offers specialized education and information and establishes standards and credentials while raising awareness and advocating for the niche and consumers served.

Contact Information

Jeannie Salameh

President, Pressology

jeannie@pressologyinc.com

(727) 644-5010

SOURCE: Private Risk Management Association

View the original press release on newswire.com.