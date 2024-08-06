Plantd Achieves 250-Acre Milestone for Carbon-Negative Perennial Grass Cultivation

Innovative Partnership to Grow Perennial Grass for Carbon-Negative Building Materials Set to Benefit Farmers, Soil Health & Climate Change

OXFORD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Plantd, a leading company in advanced production technologies specializing in carbon-negative building materials, has successfully planted its first 250 acres of perennial grass. This milestone was achieved in collaboration with local farmers and the 2020 Cooperative, a farming collective that spans nine states.

The perennial grass is the core material in Plantd's proprietary carbon-negative building materials. Using 100% electric, low-emissions production technology, Plantd creates structural panels for use in industries such as home building and furniture manufacturing that outcompete timber-based materials on every metric - cost, carbon removal, and material performance.

Through a new partnership with the 2020 Cooperative, Plantd aims to plant an additional 550 acres of perennial grass by 2025.

"Our collaboration with the 2020 Cooperative marks a crucial step in Plantd's journey to reshape the building materials industry into a solution for climate action," said Nathan Silvernail, co-CEO and co-founder, Plantd. "We're excited about the potential of this partnership to drive both environmental and economical benefits, proving that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand."

The 2020 Cooperative supports historically underserved farmers through collaborative efforts and a focus on sustainability, profitability, and forward-thinking practices. The Cooperative grows a diverse range of crops, which now includes Plantd's perennial grass.

Growing perennial grass naturally reduces soil erosion, improves soil health by minimizing disturbance, and enhances soil water retention, which boosts crop resilience toward potential climate disruptions. Fewer tractor passes are required, further reducing the carbon footprint of agriculture. Guided by the Cooperative's consultation with farmers, this will result in reduced water pollution, mitigated nutrient loss, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

It will also benefit farmers financially by increasing profitability and reducing long-term expenses, as growing perennial crops requires less inputs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Plantd," said Sharon Mallory of the 2020 Farmers Cooperative. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to forward-thinking in agriculture, providing our members with innovative opportunities and benefits. We appreciate this opportunity to expand the horizons of modern farming together."

About Plantd

Plantd develops advanced production technologies to manufacture carbon-negative building materials using fast-growing perennial grass instead of trees. Through its cultivation of a new agricultural supply chain to its development of all-electric, modular, automated production technology, Plantd transforms past atmospheric carbon emissions into superior performance building materials that lower costs for builders and reverse the effects of climate change. Learn more at https://www.plantdmaterials.com.

About the 2020 Farmers Cooperative

The 2020 Farmers Cooperative is an organization dedicated to supporting historically underserved farmers through collaborative efforts, providing resources, and fostering innovation in agriculture. We focus on enhancing the agricultural community's sustainability, profitability, and forward-thinking practices by partnering with like-minded organizations and implementing cutting-edge technologies and methods. Through these efforts, we aim to empower our members and contribute to the overall advancement of equity and equality in the agricultural industry.

